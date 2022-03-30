BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs 16,
Fairfield 4
The Eagles came out swinging on Wednesday, plating runs in all five innings of their road win over the Knights.
Austin Reinert and Carter Stuart went deep for Berm, with Reinert ripping a three-run shot in the second and Stuart smacking a two-run homer in the fourth. Liam Cook went 3-for-4 with three hits, three RBI and three runs scored, while Ben Ogle and Bryce Martin swatted two hits apiece.
Leadoff man Tyson Carpenter drove in three runs, with Reinert plating four in the win.
For Fairfield, Eric Ball doubled twice, joining Cody Valentine and Andrew Koons with two hits on the day.
Bermudian 351 52 — 16 12 1
Fairfield 400 00 — 4 9 3
Carter Stuart, Nathan Keller (4). Cameron Macinyak, Jake Myers (2), Eric Ball (4), Jayden Bell (5). WP: Stuart. LP: Macinyak. SO-BB: Stuart 1-2, Keller 3-0, Macinyak 0-2, Myers 3-1, Ball 1-3, Bell 1-0. 2B: BS-Liam Cook, Keller, Dylan Hubbard; F-Ball 2, Cody Valentine. HR: BS-Stuart, Austin Reinert.
Dallastown 4, Gettysburg 2
The homestanding Wildcats plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning to hold off the Warriors in YAIAA play on Wednesday afternoon.
Gettysburg (0-1) trailed 2-0 in the fifth inning before Brandon Manning singled and later came home on a sacrifice fly by Landon Felix. The Warriors scored again in the seventh, when Ajonte Bullock and Felix both singled to start the frame. After a pair of outs Bullock scored on a passed ball, but the Wildcats closed things out from there.
Bryce Rudisill pitched 2.2 scoreless innings of relief for the Warriors, striking out five and walking three without allowing a hit.
Gettysburg 000 010 1 - 2 4 2
Dallastown 101 002 x - 4 5 0
Brandon Manning, Bryce Rudisill (3), Ajonte Bullock (6). Ahr, Barto (6). WP: Ahr. LP: Manning. SO-BB: Manning 3-1, Rudisill 5-3, Bullock 1-3, Ahr 7-3, Barto 1-1. 2B: D-Altland.
New Oxford 8, Central York 2
The Colonials turned to their ace to recover from a loss, and Mason Weaver delivered in a big way Wednesday.
Weaver needed just 93 pitches to deliver a complete game, allowing just two runs on five hits in the process to go along with nine strikeouts against just one walk.
At the dish, Adam Pascoe had a big day with four RBI while Aaron Smith went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored.
New Oxford 202 300 1 — 8 10 0
Central York 100 001 0 — 2 5 2
Mason Weaver; Clymer, Barger (4), Dempsey (7). WP: Weaver. LP: Clymer. SO-BB: Weaver 9-1; Clymer 7-4, Barger 5-2, Dempsey 0-0. 2B: NO-Aaron Smith, Weaver; CY-Barger. 3B: NO-Brennan Holmes.
Littlestown 15, Hanover 0
Payton Petel pitched six shutout innings to get the win and the Bolts’ offense exploded on the road against the Nighthawks.
Bradin Peart led the way at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Michael Henrie went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored.
Chase Roberts pitched four innings for Hanover, allowing six runs but just three earned in the loss.
Littlestown 240 027 — 15 13 2
Hanover 000 000 — 0 4 4
Payton Petel; Chase Roberts, Dell (5), Trish (5), Harris (6). WP: Peter. LP: Robers. SO-BB: Petel 4-2; Roberts 5-3, Dell 0-2, Trish 0-3, Harris 1-1. 2B: L-Hahn; H-Feeser, Bamford.
SOFTBALL
New Oxford 12, West York 11
Hannah Becker, Leah Noel and Paige Dill collected two RBI apiece on Wednesday as the Colonials held off the Bulldogs in a slugfest.
Mallory Topper’s three hits paced the Ox offense, with Noel, Dill and Bella Arnold slicing two base knocks apiece.
In the circle, Dill yielded 15 hits but stacked up nine strikeouts.
West York 320 210 3 - 11 15 5
New Oxford 105 024 x - 12 12 3
McKenzie Tapias, Rylyn Fant (6). Paige Dill. WP: Dill. LP: Tapias. SO-BB: Tapias 4-4, Fant 1-0, Dill 9-1.
Delone Catholic 15,
William Penn 0
Carolina Arigo went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI for the Squirettes in their four-inning win over the Bearcats on Wednesday.
Ella Zinn collected a pair of hits and Emma Knight knocked in two runs for Delone, which led 9-0 through an inning of play. Morgan Hartlaub, Amy Anderson and Meredith Wilson doubled in the victory.
William Penn 000 0 — 0 0 5
Delone 932 1 — 15 11 0
McCarty, Vasquez (2). Anderson, Ecker (2), Murry (3). WP: Anderson. LP: McCarty. SO-BB: McCarty 0-4, Vasquez 2-4, Anderson 2-0, Ecker 3-3, Murry 4-1. 2B: DC-Hartlaub, C. Arigo, Anderson, Wilson.
Gettysburg 29, York Catholic 0
The Warriors had a huge day at the plate, putting up 14 hits and 29 runs in a three-inning mercy rule win over the Irish.
Starting pitcher Berit Miller got the win, but also got on base three times, knocked in four runs and scored three times for Gettysburg. Meanwhile, Kate Keller went 3-for-3 with two walks and five RBI.
Gettysburg 8(13)8 - 29 14 0
York Catholic 0 0 0 - 0 3 0
Miller, Knerr (3). WP: Miller. SO-BB: Miller 3-0, Knerr 1-0. 2B: G-Keller 2, Kump, Miller.
Littlestown 16, Hanover 0
The Bolts broke out the bats in a big way against the host Hawkettes Wednesday.
Littlestown scored 10 runs in the second inning to put the game out of reach. Third baseman Claudia Reever was 2-for-2 with a pair of triples, while Becca Green notched a pair of doubles.
Emma Peart pitched all three innings in the win, striking out seven with no walks and allowing just one hit.
Littlestown 5(10)1 — 16 10 0
Hanover 0 0 0 — 0 1 2
Peart. WP: Peart. SO-BB: Peart 7-0. 2B: L-Green 2. 3B: L-Reever 2, Stonesifer.
Eastern York 14, Biglerville 4
The Canners struggled with the powerful offense of the visiting Golden Knights, who scored 10 runs in the first three innings.
Olivia Miller was a bright spot for Biglerville at the dish, as she went 2-for-4 with two RBI in the contest.
Eastern York 307 200 2 - 14 10 4
Biglerville 210 100 0 - 4 5 2
Reckard, Brewer (1); Kirkessner, N/A (6). WP: Kirkessner. LP: Reckard. SO-BB: Reckard 0-5, Brewer 2-6; Kirkessner 7-4, N/A 4-0. 2B: EY-Gray, Cook. HR: EY-Corwell.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Gettysburg 3,
Bermudian Springs 2
The Warriors took wins at first and second singles on Wednesday as they handed the Eagles their first loss of the season.
Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess and Spencer Kennedy played their way to straight-set wins to give Gettysburg (3-4) two big team points. The doubles tandem of Michael Biba and Chase O’Malley provided the key third point with their 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2 doubles.
Berm (4-1) saw Eli Snyder go three sets for a win at third singles and the duo of Hunter Madara and Nate Brown take care of things at No. 1 doubles.
Singles: 1. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess (G) d. Parker Sanders 7-5, 6-2; 2. Spencer Kennedy (G) d. Lucas Snyder 6-0, 6-2; 3. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Jack Delaney 1-6, 6-0, 7-6(4)
Doubles: 1. Hunter Madara/Nate Brown (BS) d. Bryce Bladen/Franz Stegel 6-2, 6-3; 2. Michael Biba/Chase O’Malley (G) d. Jaxson Bloom/Isaac Talkington 6-0, 6-0
Littlestown 5, York Catholic 0
The Bolts evened their season record on Wednesday by blanking the Irish.
Cyrus Marshall, Nolan Westfall and Nate Snyder bagged straight-set singles wins for Littlestown (2-2), while Trent Boritz and Sam Kamara cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. Nate Gingrich 6-3, 6-4; 2. Nolan Westfall (L) d. Evan Costlow 6-1, 6-0; 3. Nate Snyder (L) d. Will Hinkson 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Trent Boritz/Sam Kamara (L) d. Ethan Euclide/Evan Jarecki 6-0, 6-0; 2. Shawn Nelson/Carter Owings (L) won by forfeit
Hanover 3, Delone Catholic 2
The Nighthawks captured two of three three-set matches on Wednesday to edge the Squires, 3-2.
Antonio Corona slipped past Ben Elsner at second singles, winning 3-6, 7-6, 6-3. The Hanover tandem of Nolan Chronister and Aiden Chen also topped Delone’s Evan Glass and Isaac Sheerer 6-2, 0-6, 7-6 to secure another pivotal point.
For Delone, Andrew Gervasi edged Charles Zitto 6-3, 7-6 while Kaleb Power and Will Seymore won a tight contest against Owen Dozier and Johnny Miller.
Singles: 1. Andrew Gervasi (DC) d. Charles Zitto 6-3, 7-6 (8-6); 2. Antonio Corona (H) d. Ben Elsner 3-6, 7-6, 6-3; 3. Brian Corona (H) d. Sebastian Fielding 6-0, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aiden Chen (H) d. Evan Glass/Isaac Sheerer 6-2, 0-6, 7-6; 2. Kaleb Powell/Will Seymore (DC) d. Owen Dozier/Johnny Miller 7-5, 7-5
New Oxford 3 Central York 2
The Colonials went the distance on Wednesday, grinding out a 3-2 win over the Panthers in a key YAIAA-1 tilt.
Adam Farmer helped the Ox avoid a sweep in singles action with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph at No. 1.
Needing a sweep in doubles, the Colonials delivered just that. Dylan Fissel and Wade Deckman outlasted their counterparts for a 6-7 (8), 7-6 (8), 6-1 victory. Teammates Ethan Aiello and Edwin Garcia-Sanchez also dug deep, producing a three-set win at No. 2 that helped seal the match.
Singles: 1. Adam Farmer (NO) d. Josh Haupt 6-3 6-3; 2. Owen McClure (CY) d. Avery Carter 6-2 6-1; 3. Evan Bean (CY) d. Luke Malinowski 6-0 6-3
Doubles: 1. Dylan Fissel/Wade Deckman (NO) d. Connor Shields/Parker Smith 6-7 (8), 7-6 (8) 6-1; 2. Ethan Aiello/Edwin Garcia-Sanchez (NO) d. Andrew Gao and Calvin Dang 2-6 6-2 6-3
Gettysburg 3, New Oxford 2
The Warriors picked up a big three-set win at No. 1 singles en route to nipping the Colonials in YAIAA play on Monday.
Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess outlasted Adam Farmer in a nip-tuck match, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Spencer Kennedy gave the Warriors a second point in singles with a straight-set nod at No. 2.
Luke Malinowski edged Jack Delaney in a three-setter for the Ox at No. 3.
In doubles action, Michael Biba and Chase O’Malley posted a 7-6m, 6-3 triumph to secure the team victory for Gettysburg.
Singles: 1. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess (G) d. Adam Farmer 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; 2. Spencer Kennedy (G) d. Avery Carter 6-2, 6-1; 3. Luke Malinowski (NO) d. Jack Delaney 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Wade Deckman/Dylan Fissel (NO) d. Franz Stengel/Bryce Bladen 6-2, 6-1; 2. Michael Biba/Chase O’Malley (G) d. Edwin Garcia/Ethan Aiello 7-6(4), 6-3
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, Kennard-Dale 0
Aden Strausbaugh and Peter Brown combined for 15 kills as the Ox stormed past the Rams on Tuesday, winning 25-18, 25-11, 25-15.
Dennis Stambaugh tacked on five kills and Noah Haines dished out 17 assists. Stambaugh starred at the service line as well, where he had nine aces followed by Haines with six.
TRACK & FIELD
Gettysburg boys 100,
Eastern York 36
Gettysburg girls 104,
Eastern York 34
The Warriors breezed by the Golden Knights on Tuesday in season-opening YAIAA track & field action.
On the girls’ side, Emili Scavitto was first in both the shot put (26-9.25) and discus (74-2) while Danielle Gebler claimed wins in the 100 hurdles and triple jump. Senio Anne Bair added victories in the 400 and long jump, in addition to running on the victorious 1600 relay team.
Double winners for the Warrior boys included Jaden Johnson (100, 200), Wyatt Heistand (shot put, javelin) and Drew Cole (400, 800). Gabe Pecaitis won the pole with a height of 11-0, and Andrew Gastley took the discus with a toss of 125-0.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Day, D. Cole, G. Cole, Arnold) 10:28.8; 110 hurdles: 1. Egloff (G) 18.1, 2. Gastley (G) 19.2; 100: 1. Johnson (G) 12.2, 2. Newman (G) 12.3, 3. Wagner (G) 13.0; 1600: 1. G. Cole (G) 5:03.4, 2. Arnold (G) 5:07.5; 400 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Wagner, Newman, Johnson, Gastley) 1:00.8; 400: 1. D. Cole (G) 57.3, 3. Clapsadle (G) 59.0; 300 hurdles: 1. Egloff (G) 53.0; 800: 1. D. Cole (G) 2:19.1, 2. Day (G) 2:24.1; 200: 1. Johnson (G) 25.3, 2. Newman (G) 26.4, 3. Forbes (G) 26.8; 3200: 1. Roselli (EY) 11:14, 3. G. Cole (G) 12:39.5; 1600 relay: 1. Eastern York 3:56.3; Pole vault: 1. Pecaitis (G) 11-0, 2. Mitchell (G) 9-0; High jump: N/A; Triple jump: 1. Currier (EY) 38-1.5, 3. C. Wagner (G) 35-10; Long jump: 1. Currier (EY) 18-6, 3. C. Wagner (G) 17-9.5; Javelin: 1. Heistand (G) 98-6, 2. Gastley (G) 87-10; Shot put: 1. Heistand (G) 37-6.25, 2. Trostle (G) 31-7; Discus: 1. Gastley (G) 125-0, 2. Forbes (G) 117-1, 3. Forbes (G) 97-4
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Gettysburg 15:02.2; 100 hurdles: 1. Gebler (G) 20.3; 100: 2. Raville (G) 14.4, 3. Reaver (G) 15.0; 400 relay: 1. Gettysburg 1:02.4; 400: 1. Bair (G) 58.8, 2. Reaver (G) 1:08.3, 3. Raville (G) 1:11.9; 300 hurdles: 1. C. Bannak (G) 58.8, 2. L. Bannak (G) 1:03; 800: 1. Hurst (G) 3:02.5, 2. Bair (G) 3:03.7; 200: 1. Shaffer (EY) 29.8, 2. Raville (G) 31.3; 3200: 1. Strange (EY) 12:06.9, 2. Arnold (G) 13:09, 3. Oaster (G) 13:31.6; 1600 relay: 1. Gettysburg 4:45.53; Pole vault: 1. Ketterman (G) 6-0; High jump: 1. Wivell (G) 4-8; Triple jump: 1. Gebler (G) 26-4.5, 2. Brandauer (G) 26-5; Long jump: 1. Bair (G) 16-1, 2. Gebler (G) 14-6; 3. Brandauer (G) 11-2; Javelin: 1. McKinley (G) 80-5, 3. Weisharr (G) 74-10; Shot put: 1. Scavitto (G) 26-9.25, 3. Shelton (G) 24-6.75; Discus: 1. Scavitto (G) 74-2, 3. Shelton (G) 59-10
Hanover boys 87, Littlestown 57
Hanover girls 78, Littlestown 56
Hanover’s boys and girls took a sweep over the Thunderbolts on the track.
On the boys’ side, Darrius Trice claimed wins in the 300 hurdles and led off the winning 1600 relay, while Preston Isaacs won the 800 as well at the 3200 and 1600 relays. Zyan Herr took top honors in the 200, long jump and high jump for Littlestown
For the girls, Hanover’s Jaycie Miller won the 400 and the 1600 relay in addition to taking second in 200 and third in the 100. For the Bolts, Miranda King won both the 100 and 200 and led the winning 400 relay.
BOYS
3200 relay-1. Hanover (Isaacs, Gomez, Bobbitt, Cortina) 9:47.40; 110 hurdles-1. Tom Peli (H) 17.53, 2. Gabe Minetos (H) 17.87, 3. Austin Bitzel (L) 21.40; 100-1. Zyan Herr (L) 11.56, 2. Roger Walker (H) 11.57, 3. Joey Wilkinson (H) 12.00; 1600-1. Matthew Nawn (H) 4:44.10, 2. P. Small (L) 4:56.38, 3. Anthony Reidel (L) 5:32.26, 400 relay-1. Littlestown (Revern, Luckingbill, Bitzel, Eader) 48.20; 400-1. Zach Eader (L) 58.31, 2. E. Miskimon (H) 59.34, 3. Brody Bittle (L) 1:00.80; 300 hurdles-1. Darrius Trice (H) 47.72, 2. Peli (H) 48.96, 3. Dave Minetos (H) 51.76, 800-1. Preston Isaacs (H) 2:32.59, 2. Elijah Bobbit (H) 2:35.40, 3. Kenneth Hernandez (H) 2:39.49; 200-1. Herr (L) 23.56, 2. Bryson Luckingbill (L) 24.13, 3. Joey Wilkinson (H) 25.66; 3200-1. Matthew Nawn (H) 10:17.06, 2. Peyton Small (L) 10:45.86, 3. William Gomez (H) 12:43.56; 1600 relay-1. Hanover (Trice, Isaacs, Miskimon, Kasili) 4:04.3; Javelin-1. Sage HartlauB (H) 110-7, 2. Wyatt Gebhart (H) 110-0, 3. Jeffrey Praudzik (L) 108-6; Shot put-1. Wyatt Stonesifer (L) 36-10, 2. Tyler Newman (H) 34-10, 3. Cooper Scarbaugh (L) 30-0; Discus-1. Carson Miller (L) 103-11, 2. Stonesifer (L) 100-9, 3. Hartlaub (H) 92-10; Triple jump-1. Jayden Stanfield (H) 35-2.25, 2. Ray Kasili (H) 34-3; Long jump-1. Herr (L) 19-2, 2. Wilkinson (H) 18-9, 2. Trice (H) 18-1; High jump-1. Herr (L) 5-6; Pole vault-1. Peli (H) 9-0, 2. Aidan Kennatly
GIRLS
3200 relay-1. Hanover (Plank, Huston, Pritt, Minetos) 12:44.33; 100 hurdles-1. Anna Chen (H) 18.53, 2. Emmy Nunemaker (L) 18.91 ; 100-1. Miranda King (L) 13.78, 2. Nunemaker (L) 13.88, 3. Jaycie Miller (H) 14.5; 1600-1. Abi Reidel (L) 6:40.31, 2. Mikayla Minetos (H) 6:41.57, 3. Mya Plank (H) 7:00.00; 400 relay-1. Littlestown (Shaffer, Repasky, Hitchner, King) 57.20; 400-1. Miller (H) 1:07.63, 2. Reagan Repasky (L) 1:13.72, 3. Ashlyn Rebert (L) 1:17.45; 300 hurdles-1. Nunemaker (L) 54.67, 2. Chen (H) 57.10; 800-1. Prueniy Martin (H) 3:00.59, 2. Shannon Suraz (H) 3:22.83, 3. Olivia Slayton (L) 3:30.57; 200-1. Miranda King (L) 29.19, 2. Miller (H) 30.0; 3. Hailey Schaeffer (L) 30.16; 3200-1. Minetos (H) 15:59.65; 2. Libby Huston (H) 16:01.96; 1600 relay-1. Hanover (Smith, Miller, Persau, Carpenter) 4:48.56; Javelin-1. Reagan Wildasin (H) 87-0, 2. Kellee Staub (L) 80-3, 3. Hannah Cherry (L) 68-5; Discus-1. Cherry (L) 72-2, 2. Wildasin (H) 68-7, 3. Alanys Perez-Beltran (H) 63-8; Triple jump-1. Annie Smith (H) 30-7.5, 2. Perez-Beltran (H) 29-2, 3. Madison Dillon (L) 28-7; Pole vault-1 Shaffer (L) 6-6.
