WARRIORS
Buy Now

Gettysburg defensive lineman Charles Norman returns a loose ball for a 25-yard touchdown in the Warriors’ 50-14 victory over visiting Boiling Springs on Monday evening. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Call it The Resumption.

After Gettysburg’s game against Boiling Springs last Friday night was suspended due to inclement weather and a resultant three-day pause, the Warriors picked up right where they left off in a 50-14 blow-out victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.