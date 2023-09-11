Call it The Resumption.
After Gettysburg’s game against Boiling Springs last Friday night was suspended due to inclement weather and a resultant three-day pause, the Warriors picked up right where they left off in a 50-14 blow-out victory.
The home team led 21-7 when bolts of lightning illuminated the night sky and halted play. Gettysburg faced a second and goal from the four-yard line with 9:37 left in the second quarter when the contest resumed on Monday afternoon at Warrior Stadium.
A 21-0 blitz in the opening period set the tone for Gettysburg (1-2). Preston Burnett and Brady Heiser contributed rushing touchdowns before Heiser found Logan Keefer on a fly pattern to the end zone from 34 yards out. Connor Hazel was perfect on three conversion tries.
The Bubblers (1-2) got on the board on a 14-yard scramble by quarterback Liam Fisher to start the second stanza. Unfortunately for the visitors, the senior signal caller suffered a serious knee injury and was not available yesterday.
“All we talked about all weekend was making sure we were ready to go and handle any adversity sent our way,” said Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser of the uncertainty-filled delay. “It was a roller coaster of emotions, but we were even keeled and maintained our focus.”
With junior varsity QB Demetri Beck at the controls, Boiling Springs struggled. Meanwhile, the Warriors cruised. It took just 25 seconds for the Maroon and White to add to its cushion when Heiser plowed over from the two.
On its next possession, Boiling Springs’ punt was blocked by David Beamer. The ball rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety and a 29-7 edge.
After another defensive stand, Heiser found Keefer in the end zone on a fade from the 17 and the receiver out-jumped the defender for six to make it 36-7.
“We worked together all summer and it has carried over to the season,” said Heiser, who completed his first seven attempts and finished 7-for-9 for 146 yards and two scores. “I trust him (Keefer). My linemen were great. I think I only touched the ground twice.”
Keefer’s long punt return gave the hosts good field position and Heiser audibled a pass to Burnett out of the backfield on a wheel route. The feathered aerial was snared by Burnett in stride and the slick soph moved the chains on a play that covered 34 yards. Heiser finished the foray with a one-yard sneak, his third rushing touchdown of the contest. The 43-7 advantage assured that the mercy rule would be in effect to start the second half.
Heiser, a junior, also accounted for five touchdowns in a game in his varsity debut as a freshman.
Both squads emptied their benches and traded scores. Charles Norman achieved every lineman’s dream when he snatched a wounded duck at the 25 and waltzed home to push it to 50-7. The Bubblers got their second touchdown when third-string QB Zach Porter crossed the plane with 6:00 left in the truncated affair.
“The young guys work so hard (on the scout team),” said Warrior head coach Matt Heiser, who appreciated the opportunity to purge the pine. “This gave them a chance to see what a varsity game is all about.”
The Warriors have a quick turnaround and will look to even their record when they open division play at undefeated East Pennsboro on Friday night.
“Boiling Springs was a physical team,” said Coach Heiser. “We did a better job of stopping the run. Now we have to get ready for the Panthers.”
Boiling Springs 0 7 0 7 — 14
Gettysburg 21 0 29 0 — 50
First quarter
G-Preston Burnett 10 run (Connor Hazel kick) 10:12
G-Brady Heiser 19 run (Hazel kick) 7:20
G-Landon Keefer 34 pass from Heiser (Hazel kick) 3:24
Second quarter
BS — Liam Fisher 14 run (Preston Warner kick) 11:52
G-Burnett 2 run (kick failed) 9:12
G-Safety, punt blocked by David Beamer and ball rolled out of bounds 8:02
G-Keefer 17 pass from Heiser (Hazel kick) 6:07
G-Heiser 1 run (Hazel kick) 1:44
G-Charles Norman 25 interception return (Hazel kick) 2:44
Fourth quarter
BS-Zach Porter 2 run (Warner kick) 6:00
Team Statistics
BS G
First downs 11 15
Rushes-yds 38-144 36 167
Passing 3-16-1 7-9-0
Passing yds 17 146
Total yds 161 313
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yds 5-55 7-75
Punts-avg 5-28.8 2-21
Individual Statistics
Rushing: BS-Matthew McNair 9-40, Owen Sackett 9-27, Javier Rosario 2-27, Gage Hughes 6-22, Zach Porter 2-20, Liam Fisher 3-15, Demetri White 2-0, Dominic Beck 3-(-5); G-Preston Burnett 17-76, Brady Heiser 7-43, Dyan Cunningham 1-13, Shayde Shultz 1-11, Isaiah Jackson 3-11, Julius Warren 2-6, Rico Trejo 3-5, Slade Parsons 2-4, Jackson Stanto 2-(-2).
Passing: BS-Fisher 2-8-12-0, Beck 1-8-5-1; G-Heiser 7-9-146-0.
Receiving: BS-Sackett 2-6, Sawyer Young 1-11; G-Landon Keefer 4-91, Burnett 1-34, Logan Baker 1-16, Shultz 1-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.