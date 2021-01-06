A 33-day, in-season hiatus is set to end for Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball when it hosts St. Francis Brooklyn today and Friday at Knott Arena.
The break, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, stands as the fifth longest in program history and the longest since 1978. Three games were canceled, and three more were postponed during the delay.
THE ALL-TIME SERIES
Mount St. Mary’s holds a sizeable advantage over St. Francis Brooklyn, winning 55 out of 63 meetings, including every game from 1990 to 2007. The Terriers won their first game over the Mount in 2008.
The Mountaineers have won the last three contests, defeating the Terriers in the 2019 Northeast Conference quarterfinals and sweeping the 2019-20 season series.
MOUNTAINEER REPORT
Last playing on December 5th, Mount defeated UMBC 72-58 at Knott Arena. Shooting higher than 52 percent from the floor, four Mountaineers registered double figures. The wire-to-wire victory was cemented with nine field goals in 13 attempts in the third quarter, producing Mount’s largest lead – 21 – late in the third quarter.
With the delay, the team is one of three teams yet to play an NEC game, along with Merrimack and Wagner.
TRACKING THE TERRIERS
St. Francis Brooklyn is looking to rebound from a 10th place finish in the 2019-2020 season, resulting in them missing out on the NEC tournament. Known for their offensive prowess, the Terriers bring four players averaging double figures, led by Ally Lassen’s 15.5 points per contest. Lassen also leads in rebounds with 32 on the season. Reigning NEC Rookie of the Year Nevena Dimitrijevic is enjoying a solid start to the sophomore campaign, ranking second in the conference with five assists per game while averaging 13.3 points.
LOOKING AHEAD
Mount’s next scheduled game is a rescheduled contest with Saint Francis U. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Loretto.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Mount St. Mary’s returns to the court for the first time in 30 days with a two-game Northeast Conference series at St. Francis Brooklyn. The Mount (2-3) will face the Terriers (2-3) today and Friday with a 4 p.m. tip-off each day. The Mountaineers have not played since a 75-57 victory over Saint Francis U on December 8.
MOUNT UPDATE: Mount St. Mary’s opened Northeast Conference play with a 75-57 win over Saint Francis U in the home opener at Knott Arena on December 8. Junior Mezie Offurum led the way with 19 points and eight boards while Damian Chong Qui chipped in 17 points and eight assists. The Mount defense was a key to the win, holding SFU to 37.7 percent shooting in the game. After SFU cut the Mount’s lead to six in the second half, the Mount went on an 18-to-2 run to seal the victory.
ABOUT THE TERRIERS: St. Francis Brooklyn is 2-3 on the season after falling at home to Saint Peter’s, 70-64, on December 23. The Terriers have opened NEC play with splits against Bryant and Central Connecticut to go 2-2 in league play so far. Travis Atson leads a potent St. Francis Brooklyn offense by averaging 16.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. The Terriers are averaging 77.8 points per game on the season with Rob Higgins (14.8), Chauncey Hawkins (11.8) and Unique McLean (10.4) also in double figures. St. Francis Brooklyn allows 85.2 points per game while opponents are shooting 47.5 percent overall and 45.3 percent from three-point range this year.
THE ALL-TIME SERIES: Mount St. Mary’s holds a 39-34 lead in the all-time series with St. Francis Brooklyn that began on Dec. 9, 1922. The teams split the season series last year with each winning on their home court. The Mountaineers have won 11 of the past 16 matchups in the series. The Mount has won three of the past five matchups at the Pope Physical Education Center, but are 14-120 all-time on the road against the Terriers. Last year, the Mount lost on the road to the Terriers, 70-67.
CONTRAST IN STYLE: The matchup between the Mount and St. Francis Brooklyn will be a contrast in styles. The Mountaineers are the fifth-slowest team in the nation in adjusted tempo (63.8 possessions/game) while St. Francis Brooklyn is 33rd in the nation (73.72). The Mount averages 20.4 seconds per offensive possession, tied with Evansville for the longest offensive possessions in the nation this year. In contrast, the Terriers are averaging 15.8 seconds per offensive possession this season.
UP NEXT: The Mount hosts Merrimack for two games on Thursday, January 14 and Friday, January 15, at Knott Arena.
