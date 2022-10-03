Throughout his four-year varsity career, Cam Tyson had never scored a hat trick. The most he’d ever scored in a single match was two goals.

Not only did Tyson score three goals, the Biglerville senior did himself one better, netting four markers in the Canners’ 7-1 beatdown of visiting York Catholic in YAIAA-3 boys soccer action on a chilly, raw Monday night at Musselman Stadium.

