Throughout his four-year varsity career, Cam Tyson had never scored a hat trick. The most he’d ever scored in a single match was two goals.
Not only did Tyson score three goals, the Biglerville senior did himself one better, netting four markers in the Canners’ 7-1 beatdown of visiting York Catholic in YAIAA-3 boys soccer action on a chilly, raw Monday night at Musselman Stadium.
Tyson also handed out two assists for a 10-point night and now has 12 goals and 13 assists on the season. For his career, the midfielder has compiled 23 goals and 31 assists.
“That was the best that we played all season,” Tyson said. “We worked the ball in the middle, went outside and brought it back in.”
Canner head coach Jebb Nelson added, “Cam is a rock, who brings a ton to the team. He produces wherever we put him on the field. We can play him at striker, in the midfield or on defense and he excels wherever he is.”
Tyson’s first goal of the match came on a sliding shot that he slipped past Irish keeper John Weisser at the 31:39 mark of the opening half off of a cross from Jesus Salazar and Nelson took note of how important it was for his side to score early.
“I expected (York Catholic) to come out hard, try to get an early one and if they did, they’d be able to stay in the match for longer,” Nelson said. “We were hyped up to play, we kept them from scoring and got one ourselves in the first ten minutes.”
Canner keeper Rodrigo Beltran made a stop on a long range shot by Andrew Schuyler at the 22:18 mark and then unleashed a long punt that cleared the midfield stripe. It was gathered by Tyson, who took it out wide and then fired past Weisser just 14 seconds later.
“That was an awesome punt by Rod, I put my hand up to call for the ball and he played it to me,” Tyson said. “I got it and was able to finish it.”
Biglerville (13-1, 9-0) kept pouring it on throughout the rest of the opening half with Guillaume Schmitz pocketing a beauty of goal off an assist from Tyson with 15:24 to play until intermission. Tyson sent the ball across to Schmitz, who juggled it before scissor-kicking it out of midair and in from 20 yards out.
A cross from Tyson to Devan Ponce was deposited when Ponce popped it over Weisser from short range at the 12:53 mark, then Anthony Cervantes and Schmitz provided a double assist to set up Tyson less than two minutes later.
Tyson’s fourth tally came off of a redirect of Juan Garcia’s long throw-in with 9:33 to play in the half that wrapped up the first half scoring.
The Canners added a single marker after the half when Kody Mendoza found the back of the net off an assist from Caleol Palmer with 14:27 left in the match.
“I’m extremely pleased with how well we played in the first half,” Nelson said. “We definitely throttled back after halftime. We’ve got three more games this week, so we have to conserve some energy where we can.”
Ponce’s goal gives him 17 on the season to go along with seven assists, while Schmitz now has 14 markers and five helpers.
Biglerville has won 13 straight since dropping its opener to Lancaster Mennonite, 3-2 and has outscored its nine division opponents by 44 goals. The Canners have won 21 consecutive division matches.
“I think that the loss (to Lancaster Mennonite) was good for us,” Tyson said. “We didn’t have to think about being undefeated and try to stay undefeated. We can just go out and play.”
The victory gives Biglerville a two-game lead in the division over the Irish with three matches left to play. A division title would be the Canners’ second in a row and sixth in the last seven seasons.
Biglerville has a quick turnaround as it hosts Fairfield today at 5 p.m. A girls’ matchup between the same schools follows at 7 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
York Catholic 0 1 — 1
Biglerville 6 1 — 7
Goals: YC-Ryan Oathout; B-Cam Tyson 4, Guillaume Schmitz, Devan Ponce, Kody Mendoza. Assists: YC-Asher Clarke; B-Tyson 2, Jesus Salazar, Rodrigo Beltran, Anthony Cervantes, Schmitz, Juan Garcia, Caleol Palmer). Shots: YC-4; B-12. Corners: YC-2; B-6. Saves: YC-John Weisser (5); B-Beltran (3). JV: Biglerville 1, York Catholic 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.