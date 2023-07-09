TRAIL
The author (sitting, far left) and his trail family for a portion of his thru-hike, stopped for a photograph while atop Mt. Greylock in northern Massachusetts. Hiking groups develop close bonds while on thru-hikes, helping motivate each other during difficult days on the trail. (Ed Riggs photograph)

 Ed Riggs photograph

We have reached the halfway point of the thru-hiking season on the Appalachian Trail, and the hikers are coming through the halfway mileage point of the trail in huge numbers.

In the past week, the AT Museum has averaged 10 thru-hikers per day, but that only includes those who have actually stopped by the museum in Pine Grove Furnace State Park. Many hikers just hike on through, especially if they took the time to participate in the half-gallon ice cream challenge at the Pine Grove Furnace General Store.

