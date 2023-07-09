We have reached the halfway point of the thru-hiking season on the Appalachian Trail, and the hikers are coming through the halfway mileage point of the trail in huge numbers.
In the past week, the AT Museum has averaged 10 thru-hikers per day, but that only includes those who have actually stopped by the museum in Pine Grove Furnace State Park. Many hikers just hike on through, especially if they took the time to participate in the half-gallon ice cream challenge at the Pine Grove Furnace General Store.
This year, the Appalachian Trail is 2,198.2 miles long from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mt. Katahdin in Baxter State Park, Maine. Over 1,100 would-be thru-hikers have gone through Pine Grove Furnace so far, and there is probably about another 2-3 weeks of the big bubble remaining. There will be a point coming soon when those who come through the halfway point will not have a chance to finish in Maine before October 15, which is when Mt. Katahdin is generally closed to hikers.
Hikers this season have had a good amount of rain, and some heat lately, but it seems to be a typical weather season on the trail. Most hikers are carrying a tent or hammock, but there are some who choose not to carry the extra weight, and take the chance that they will always be able to find a spot in one of the 85 shelters along the trail.
The biggest weight item in most hikers’ packs is food. For the most part, an AT hiker can get a re-supply of food about every 4-5 days. Sometimes it is longer than that, but 4 days of food will weigh about 10 pounds. And water, which has not been a problem yet this season, weighs about 2 pounds per liter, and most of the time hikers carry 1-2 liters to get through the areas that don’t have a lot of water sources, like northern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.
The elevation gain on the AT adds up to about 515,000 feet of elevation, which is like hiking up Mt. Everest 17 times. There is not a challenge with thin air on the AT, but it is not an easy activity, with the steep ups and downs, and the rocky footing along the way. But the views make the effort well worth it, and the people you meet along the way are what make it life-changing.
Every time I work a shift at the Appalachian Trail Museum, I get the opportunity to talk with thru-hikers, and every time I come away feeling somewhat jealous at what they are doing, knowing how amazing it is, and how wonderful it is to lose yourself among fellow seekers of the wilderness. A snapshot of some of those thru-hikers on one particular day in July can give a good appreciation of some of the relationships that develop and blossom along a six-month journey in the woods.
There is a great variety of footwear that hikers use. Boots, trail runners, and even sneakers are common. It is rare to see someone hiking in sandals, unless it is a day-hiker out for a stroll, but Ape, who is from Virginia, wears sandals as his footwear of choice for a long-distance hike. Ape, who has wanted to hike the trail since he was a kid in 2002, had to wait for the right time. His career job didn’t turn out to be his career, and while he is between jobs, he is trying to complete a thru-hike. Carrying one of the lightest packs I have ever seen (20 pounds, fully loaded), he is starting to hit big miles and expects to finish right at the end of August.
Ape was hoofing it with a pretty great trail family. His hiking buddies included Beans, from Massachusetts, Masters (VA), Mud Skipper (KY), and 13 (WI). All of them seemed like the kind of guys I would love to hike with. They were positive, fun-loving, and seem to just enjoy whatever the trail presents to them.
13 has hiked the Continental Divide Trail, and is on her second attempt at the AT. She got her trail name because of her uncanny ‘luck’. On her first AT attempt, 13 fell and broke a bone in her foot, got giardia from unfiltered water, and a strap on her pack broke. The broken bone is what forced her to go home, and many of her friends thought that unlucky 13 was a good name.
In her attempt this summer, she has had some bad luck with weather, but mostly, the trail angels and gods have been with her, as she has mostly come to understand that ‘the trail will provide’.
The kindness of strangers, the camaraderie of her fellow hikers, and her love of what she is doing made 13 realize that good luck or bad luck, the trail is the trail. She is motivated, hilarious, takes things as they come, and she has embraced her trail name.
Cheek and Happy Dancer found each other on their first day on the trail back on March 21. Cheek lives not too far from the trail at his home in Tennessee and has hiked many miles previous to this thru-hike. Hiking the whole AT has been on his bucket list for many years.
Happy Dancer is from Germany. She had heard from many friends about the lure of the trail, and about what they got out of a thru-hike. For some reason, many Germans look at the AT as the mecca of long-distance hiking, and in many ways it is. Germany has a national system of trails that is quite impressive, but nothing quite like the AT.
The pair has been on the trail for 108 days. If they continue at the same pace for the second half of the trail, they should finish at Mt. Katahdin in Maine somewhere around Oct. 22. While that is late to be hiking into Baxter State Park in Maine, they plan on picking up the pace before they reach Vermont.
Some of the other thru-hikers that came through the AT museum that morning included Candied Ginger (IL), Ground Hog (NC), Haze, (NC), and Beaker (VA). All were inspired and all were inspirational, and they made this old hiker feel like it is time to get on the trail again.
The Appalachian Trail Museum sponsors the AT Hall of Fame. Each fall, four new inductees are welcomed into the Hall of Fame, and the public is invited. This year’s Hall of Fame Induction will be held on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 pm at the U.S. Army Heritage Education Center in Carlisle. Anyone interested in attending this grand event should send an email to atmbanquet@gmail.com to register. The event is free, but registration is required. More to follow next month.
