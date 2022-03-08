The Gettysburg College baseball team was upended by Wilkes University 13-2 in a nine-inning affair during its spring training trip on Tuesday.
Gettysburg 000 000 200 — 2 9 3
Wilkes 330 030 04x — 13 11 1
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
- Matt Muir ’22: 3-4, Run, RBI
- Preston Toothman ’23: 2-4
- Mark Seibert ’22: 1-3, Run, Walk
- Mike Giammarino ’23: 2 IP, 1 Hit, 0 Runs, 4 Ks
Wilkes’ Top Performers
- Brandon Reno: 2-4, 2B, HR, Run, 3 RBI
- Nick Pronti: 2-4, 2B, Run, 3 RBI, 2 Walks
- Dominick Bayo: 2-4, 3 Runs, Walk
- Tegan Shortlidge: Win, 6.1 IP, 4 Hits, Run, 4 Ks
Breakdown
• Wilkes (7-0) jumped out with the first three runs in the first inning, taking advantage of four free passes and receiving an RBI double from Reno. The Colonels tacked on three more runs in the second with two coming on a deep fly by Reno.
• The Bullets (1-4) stranded runners in scoring position in the second and fourth innings before breaking through in the seventh. Trailing 9-0, Seibert drew a lead-off walk and came around to score on a single by Muir. A triple by sophomore Andrew Donlan brought home Muir for the second tally.
• Giammarino held the Colonels at bay in the sixth and seventh innings. The junior left-hander retired the side in the sixth inning with two strikeouts and then worked out of a jam in the seventh by fanning the final two batters he faced to strand two runners.
• Wilkes added four more runs in the eighth with three coming home courtesy of triples by Miachael Patrizio and AJ Brosious.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg and Wilkes met for just the third time since 1977 and it was the first meeting since 1994. The teams had split their prior two contests.
Next Up
The Bullets line up against Kenyon College on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Follow live stats at https://athletics.kenyon.edu/sidearmstats/baseball/summary.
Baseball Swept by Penn State Behrend
The Gettysburg College baseball team dropped a pair of games in a against Penn State Behrend on day two of its spring trip to Florida. The Nittany Lions recorded shutouts in both ends of the twinbill, winning the first game 6-0 and the second 8-0.
Gettysburg 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Penn State Behrend 000 420 x — 6 7 2
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
- Kyle Miller ’23: 1-4
-Alex Angulo ’25: 1-3, 2B
Behrend’s Top Performers
- Dylan Hetrick: 2-3, 2B, 2 Runs
- Juston Jones: 1-3, 3 RBI, Walk
- Thomas Zbezinski: Win (1-0), 7 IP, 3 Hits, 7 Ks, CG
Breakdown
• Miller led off the game with a single, but Zbezinski left him stranded on the way retiring the next seven batters until a double by Angulo in the third inning.
• Behrend turned in all the offense it needed with four runs in the fourth inning, three of which came around to score on a single by Jones. The Nittany Lions tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning.
• Gettysburg’s best chance to score came in the sixth inning. Junior Aaron Kirby reached on an error and junior Matthew Peipher followed with a single. A walk to Preston Toothman loaded the bases, but Zbezinski shut the door with a strikeout.
Penn State Behrend 003 302 0 — 8 9 0
Gettysburg 000 000 0 — 0 8 5
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
- Aaron Kirby ’23: 2-3, 2B
- Matt Muir ’22: 2-3
Behrend’s Top Performers
- Anthony Slate: 2-4, Run
- Jake Deitz: 1-4, 3 Runs, 5 RBI, Walk
- Zack Bowen: 2-4, 2 RBI
- Derrick Shields: Win (1-0), 7 IP, 8 Hits, 9 Ks
Breakdown
• The Bullets threated to score in each of their first two at bats. Shields stranded two runners with a strikeout in the first inning and induced a grounder to second base to strand two more runners in the second.
• Penn State Behrend took advantage of three fielding miscues to rack up three runs in the top of the third inning and added three more in the following inning, including two on a single by Deitz. A two-run single by Bowen in the sixth closed the scoring.
• Shields cruised through the final three innings of the game, allowing only a lead-off double by Kirby in the sixth and posting three strikeouts.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg and Penn State Behrend have only met six times over the last 32 years. The Bullets swept the first meetings in 1990, but the Nittany Lions took both contests in 2013 and today to improve to 4-2 in the all-time series.
