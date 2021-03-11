Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball withheld the storm of a hot Fairleigh Dickinson start, coming back to win the Northeast Conference semifinal, 77-62 Wednesday. The Mount advances to the NEC championship game for the first time since 2001.
Post play was key to defeating FDU, led by Rebecca Lee. The senior earned her fourth double-double of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds. 10 of the boards cleaned up missed offensive chances, allowing the Mount to score 25 second chance points. Freshman Isabella Hunt added 10 points, going 5-of-6 from the floor.
Aryna Taylor finished right behind Lee in points with 17, adding seven rebounds. Michaela Harrison also reached double figures with 11. Player of the Year Kendall Bresee overcame early foul trouble to post eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.
The Mountaineers also went a perfect 13-for-13 from the charity, marking the fifth time in program history that has been accomplished with a minimum of nine attempts. The last time that occurred was January 6, 2018 when the Mount went 11-for-11 against Sacred Heart.
Fairleigh Dickinson delivered a gutsy performance after issues with COVID-19 reduced their roster by half. The Knights got a game-high 20 points from Sierra DeAngelo. Seven players received permission to play after tracing deemed them to not be close contacts.
The Mount was dealt a gut check in the first quarter, as the shorthanded Knights led the charge. DeAngelo scored 10 points for the visitors and the home side’s long-range shooting was absent. The Mountaineers went 5-for-18 from the floor, allowing FDU to close the frame on an 11-0 run to lead by 10.
Led by the post players, Mount St. Mary’s stormed back into the contest in the second period with a 9-0 run. Lee scored six points with Hunt contributing four. Three-point shooting increased marginally to help out as the Mount drew the score level. With the contest tied at 36, DeAngelo sent the Knights into the locker room up two with a hook shot at the buzzer.
Mount St. Mary’s took control of the game in the third quarter. Shooting began to take effect as the Mount overwhelmed the exacerbated Knights, 21-9, for the period. Lee led the way with six points and Bridget Birkhead supplied four off the bench. A three-pointer by Kayla Agentowicz swung the lead in the Mount’s favor for the rest of the game.
The home team’s largest lead came at the end, when Harrison hit several foul shots to ice the contest to twice put the Mount up 17. Her 4-for-4 showing at the line helped her lead the team with seven points in the closing frame.
This Sunday’s NEC Championship game is the first for Mount St. Mary’s since March 5, 2001, when they lost to LIU Brooklyn. A win in the title bout would be the first for the program since an 80-61 triumph over St. Francis (Pa.) on March 11, 1995, and the team’s third-ever NCAA tournament berth.
To accomplish that goal, they will have to get past No. 2 Wagner, who defeated Saint Francis U to advance to their first championship since 2000. Tip-off for the NEC crown is Sunday at 2 p.m. at Knott Arena.
