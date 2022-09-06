One of these years the schedule makers from the YAIAA will push the first meeting between parochial rivals Delone Catholic and York Catholic further back in the girls’ volleyball schedule.
Unfortunately, that was still not the case this year.
Once again, two of the top-10 ranked teams in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A rankings met to kick off the YAIAA-3 regular season on Tuesday evening at York Catholic High School.
While neither side is anywhere near the level they aspire to be at come playoff time, the contest was nevertheless a doozy.
After dropping the first two sets to the Irish, who entered as the No. 7 team in the rankings, the sixth-ranked Delone girls rallied back to claim set 3.
That momentum was short-lived as the youthful Squirettes saw their comeback dreams dashed by York Catholic in set 4 as the Irish claimed a 25-20, 25-15, 28-30, 25-21 triumph.
“I wasn’t disappointed with how we played in the first two sets,” Delone coach Nate Staub said. “Defensively we’re not quite there yet and we’re still working on those things. But when we’re in system and attacking like we can everything’s okay.”
Starting a lineup featuring a number of sophomores, the Delone girls were tasked with taking on a senior-laden York Catholic side that has aspirations of winning a District 3 title.
Staub knew that his squad would have its hands full, yet there were enough glimpses throughout the night to indicate that his girls have not come close to hitting their full potential.
“We always start the year with them and even though we did have a game last week it’s good to see them early,” Staub said. “It lets us see them early and know where we’re at and areas we need to improve upon and things like that.”
One thing that will make the Squirettes a more complete team will be getting solid attacks from their middles. Sophomore Denae Bello, one of the more potent outside attackers in the league already, finished with 12 kills on the night while teammate Meredith Keefer finished with a team-best 13.
To reach their potential, however, middles like Ella Hughes and Kailyn Schwarz will need to be feared enough to give Keefer and Bello less double-blocks to worry about.
“They have some really tall and athletic kids that can swing and they scored at will at times,” York Catholic coach Phil Autrey said. “And we’re a pretty big team, but I know that they are going to work on things to get better and we’re going to have to figure out how to adjust to them when we play them down there next time.”
While the timing of the schools’ two meetings is somewhat less than ideal, the fact that both will likely earn top seeds in the district draw means that losses and wins like Tuesday don’t matter as much.
In fact, both programs have scheduled a slew of tough, non-league foes to prepare for the playoffs seven weeks from now.
Delone scheduled Dallastown and York Suburban, two of the perennially better big-school teams in the YAIAA, for later this month. Other matchups like ones against Berks Catholic and Bethlehem Catholic will certainly provide a good barometer for Staub and his coaching staff to get an idea of where they are.
“It’s fun,” Staub said. “You want to play against the best teams. That’s what we’re all playing for.”
Campbell Chronister dished out 35 assists for the Squirettes (1-1, 0-1) while Laikyn Clabaugh led the team with three service aces.
