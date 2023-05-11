Five members of the Gettysburg College softball team have been named to the All-Centennial Conference team.
The Bullets claimed two of the conference’s major awards as well. Giovanna Komst was named the Player of the Year while Paige Forry was tabbed Pitcher of the Year.
Komst, Forry and Allegra DeCandia earned first-team honors while Olivia Moser and Julia Smith were claimed second-team accolades.
Komst, a junior outfielder, earned her third all-conference honor and first first-team nod after being named to the second team in 2021 and 2022. She is the first Gettysburg player to be named Player of the Year since Jamie Abell in 2016. It is the seventh time a Bullets player has earned the conference’s top honor. Starting all 36 games in which she played, Komst led the team and conference with a .481 batting average. She recorded a team-best 50 hits, including seven doubles. She also added 25 runs scored and 20 RBIs while drawing 15 walks for a .545 on-base percentage and 1.093 OPS. She recorded 19 multi-hit games, including in 10 of the 16 conference games. She hit .520 in league games this season.
Forry, a sophomore pitcher, earned her first all-conference nod. She is the just the second different Gettysburg hurler to be tabbed Pitcher of the Year. Aileen Reilly earned the honor in both 2017 and 2018. She appeared in 23 games with 19 starts. Recording 13 complete games that included six shutouts, she went 14-6 in the circle with a 1.85 earned-run average. She struck out 119 in 121 1/3 innings of work while walking just 39. She also had two saves. Her 119 strikeouts led the conference while her 1.85 ERA was second in the conference.
DeCandia, a junior first baseman, nabbed her second all-conference nod after being tabbed second team a year ago. Starting all 34 of her appearances, she hit .362 on the year with 38 hits that included eight doubles and two home runs. She added 17 RBIs and 13 runs scored. She rapped out multiple hits in 11 games this season.
Moser, a senior third baseman, earned her third all-conference honor. She was a second-team selection in 2021 and first-team nod in 2022. Starting all 29 games in which she played, Moser hit .319 with 29 hits. She had six doubles, one triple and one home run among her base hits for a .440 slugging percentage. She drove in a team-high 27 while also scoring 11 runs.
Smith, a junior outfielder, earned her first all-conference honor. Starting all 38 games in which she played, she hit .354 on the year. Her 40 hits was second on the team. She added four doubles and two triples to go with 24 runs scored and 15 RBIs. She also drew 18 walks for a .443 on-base percentage. She hit .434 on conference games with eight of her 13 multiple-hit games coming in CC play.
Junior Nikki Caesar garnered a spot on the All-Sportsmanship Team.
The Bullets (24-14-1, 11-5 CC) earned the fourth seed in the CC tournament and fell to Swarthmore in the opening-round game.
BASEBALL: Four members of the Gettysburg baseball team have been named to the All-Centennial Conference team, released on Thursday.
Jack Pistner, David Preziuso and Kyle Miller were named to the second team while JR McCloskey was tabbed honorable mention.
Pistner, a sophomore shortstop, makes his first appearance on the all-conference team. Starting all 39 games he played, Pistner led the team in hitting at .411. He rapped out a team-high 60 hits, including pacing the squad with 15 doubles and three triples. He also had three home runs for a .671 slugging percentage. He also had 31 RBIs and 33 runs scored, drawing 28 walks for a .511 on-base percentage and 1.182 OPS. He also was 9-for-11 in stolen bases. He had 19 multi-hit games this season.
Preziuso, a junior outfielder, earned his first all-conference nod. Starting 29 of his 34 appearances, he hit .407 on the year with 44 hits that included five doubles and a triple. He scored a team-high 45 runs and drove in 22. He also drew 19 walks and was hit by a pitch seven times for a .515 on-base percentage. He went 19-for-21 in stolen-base attempts. He had 14 multiple-hit games, including a trio of four-hit outings.
Miller, a senior outfielder, earned his third nod to the all-conference team after being named second team in 2021 and first team in 2022. Starting all 38 games in which he played, Miller hit .384 on the year with 58 knocks that included eight doubles and a home run. He drove in 27 runs and scored 27 of his own. He went 7-for-9 in stolen-base attempts. He had 19 multi-hit outings.
McCloskey, a senior catcher, appears on the all-conference team for the first time. Starting 34 of the 37 games in which he appearance, McCloskey hit .282 with 29 hits that included seven doubles and a triple. He scored 20 runs and had 19 RBIs. Defensively, he threw out 13 would-be base stealers.
Senior Preston Toothman garnered a spot on the All-Sportsmanship Team.
The Bullets finished the season with an overall record of 19-21 (6-12 CC) and set the program record for runs in a season with 312.
