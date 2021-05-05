Littlestown’s Carli Thayer came to the plate with two runners on and no outs and the Thunderbolts leading by a run in the top of the third.
On the first pitch she saw, she tried to bunt and fouled it off.
That began a nine-pitch battle between Thayer and Gettysburg’s Jenna Brasee which Thayer won with a three-run homer that led the Bolts to a 6-2 victory over the Warriors in YAIAA-3 softball action on a windy Wednesday afternoon in Gettysburg.
“Going through the at-bat, I just wanted to do something to help the team,” Thayer said. “It means a lot to hit a home run that helped us win the game.”
Littlestown (12-4, 11-3) had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Bailey Smith cranked a round-tripper over the fence in right-center and that followed up a blown scoring opportunity for the hosts in the bottom of the first.
Gettysburg (12-4, 11-4) received a lead-off double from Brasee to begin the first and she took third on Kaelyn Blocher’s groundout.
Brasee was cut down at the plate trying to score on Rachel Keller’s fielder’s choice. Then after an Ella Andras single, Littlestown hurler Chelsey Stonesifer froze the next hitter for a called third strike to put out the fire.
Stonesifer began the third with a seven-pitch at-bat that ended with a single, then Bailey Rucker followed with a single on an 0-2 offering before Thayer’s marathon turn at the dish that culminated with her big bomb to left.
The Warriors threatened in the fifth when Blocher walked with two down, then singles from Keller and Andras packed the sacks, before Stonesifer wiggled off the hook again when she induced a flyout.
“Stonesifer came through big when she needed to,” Littlestown head coach James Loveless said. “She got into a little bit of a rut and we took a couple of timeouts to let her catch her breath. I went out there and asked her what pitches she felt comfortable with and we threw more of those.”
Gettysburg finally got on the board in the sixth when Abby Hurst and Jordyn Schachle each singled to bring Brasee to the dish with two down. Brasee reached on an error that plated both of them.
Then Blocher hit a humpback liner that was snagged by Bolt third baseman Megan Gorsuch to end the inning.
The Bolts immediately got those two runs back in the top of the seventh as Thayer’s sac fly plated Stonesifer and Rebecca Green’s single chased home Rucker.
“We knew we had to get those two runs back after they scored two in the sixth,” Loveless said. “We know that Gettysburg can score a lot of runs in a hurry.”
Stonesifer retired the first two batters in the seventh, but then things got interesting as Emily Delacruz and Harley Hochard sandwiched free passes around Hurst’s single to pack the bases for Schachle.
Schachle and Stonesifer battled to a full count before a groundout ended it.
“We aren’t hitting as well with runners in scoring position as we were earlier in the season,” Gettysburg head coach Max Laing said. “Hats off to their pitcher for making pitches and their defense for making plays.”
Stonesifer went the route on 148 pitches, 80 of them were strikes. She allowed two runs (zero earned) on eight hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Rucker, Gorsuch and Smith each supplied two knocks to Littlestown’s 11-hit attack, while Stonesifer and Rucker touched the dish two times.
Andras and Hurst had two hits each to combine for half of the hosts’ eight-hit output.
“We had runners on base all day and just couldn’t come through to put the pressure on,” Laing said. “We left way too many runners on base.”
Gettysburg stranded 12 runners, including seven in scoring position.
The victory kept Littlestown in the No. 2 spot in the Class 3A power rankings, while the Warriors dropped from 10th to 12th in the Class 5A power rankings with the loss.
Littlestown returns to action on Friday with a home contest against Dover, while Gettysburg’s next game will be on the road at Littlestown on Tuesday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Littlestown 013 000 2 — 6 11 1
Gettysburg 000 002 0 — 2 8 2
Chelsey Stonesifer and Bailey Smith; Jenna Brasee and Rachel Keller. SO-BB: Brasee 3-3; Stonesifer 7-4. W-Stonesifer. L-Brasee. 2B: G-Brasee. HR: L-Carli Thayer, Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.