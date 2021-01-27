A set of games 10 months in the making will take place at Mount St. Mary’s this week, when the Mountaineers host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights today and Friday at Knott Arena.
The two teams, who finished second and third in the Northeast Conference last year, were set to play in the conference semifinals last March 12th when COVID-19 halted play.
THE ALL-TIME SERIES
Mount St. Mary’s leads the overall series, 35-25. The series began in 1990 when the Mount joined the NEC. Last season the teams split the regular season, each winning on their opponents’ court. The Mount won 69-61 in Teaneck, led by 18 points from Michaela Harrison, triggering a nine game win streak. FDU countered in the season finale March 5th, 66-63, clinching the No. 3 seed in the tournament. Lauren Francillon scored 33 points to give the Knights their best finish in 27 years.
MOUNTAINEER REPORT
Two dominant performances against Central Connecticut catapulted Mount St. Mary’s (6-3, 5-1) to sole possession of second place in the NEC. Last Saturday, a balanced effort netted a 29-point win over the Blue Devils. Behind Kendall Bresee and her 26 point, 15 rebound showing Sunday, the team earned their highest point total in almost seven years with a 95-61 victory.
Isabella Hunt scored 19 points with seven rebounds per game, earning the team’s second straight NEC Rookie of the Week acknowledgement for the first time in 16 years. It also marks the first time the Mount has received two players winning top rookie nods since the 2007-08 season.
With Saint Francis U on pause due to COVID-19 concerns, the Mount can inch closer to the undefeated Red Flash in first place, but only that far.
FATHOMING
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON
Seeking to mirror or improve on last year’s successes, the Knights (7-4, 3-3) rallied from a slow start in conference play last week. After being swept by Saint Francis U at home earlier in the season, they defended the floor with a sweep of Merrimack. Maria Roters earned Player of the Week honors after scoring 38 points over the two games.
Roters leads the efforts offensively alongside Madison Stanley, who is the team’s leading scorer. The team as a whole is a strong defensive unit, holding opponents to under 60 points per game. Their challenge will be to contain the Mount’s offense, which averages almost 80 points.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Mount will have eight games remaining among four NEC teams in February in March – Bryant, Merrimack, Long Island and Saint Francis U.
