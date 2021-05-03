BASEBALL
New Oxford 7, West York 1
Leadoff man Aden Hafer drove in three runs and ace Jesse Bitzer was superb once again as the Colonials muzzled the Bulldogs on Monday.
Brennan Holmes had a 3-for-4 day at the dish and Luke Rickrode knocked in two runs for the Ox.
Bitzer went all seven innings, scattering five singles while fanning five and walking one.
New Oxford 012 202 0 — 7 6 0
West York 000 001 0 — 1 5 3
Jesse Bitzer. Barnet, Peters (4), Harris (7). WP: Bitzer. LP: Barnet. SO-BB: Bitzer 5-1, Barnet 3-3, Peters 5-1, Harris 0-0.
Dover 6, Gettysburg 3
The Eagles took a 3-1 lead in the first inning and never looked back, upsetting the Warriors in YAIAA action on Monday.
Gettysburg (8-5) was unable to dent the scoreboard over the final three frames against Dover (5-10) hurlers Ben Leib and Shane Klinedinst. Marshall Mott and Bryce Rudisill doubled for the Warriors, who had seven different players record one hit apiece.
Gettysburg 101 100 0 — 3 7 2
Dover 302 001 x — 6 10 2
Brandon Manning, Bryce Rudisill (6). Ben Leib, Shane Klinedinst (7). WP: Leib. LP: Manning. SO-BB: Manning 5-2, Rudisill 1-1, Leib 7-2, Klinedinst 2-0. 2B: G-Marshall Mott, Rudisill; D-Aaron Eckard
York Catholic 5, Fairfield 4
Back-to-back doubles by Brady Walker and Luke Campbell pushed home the winning run in the top of the seventh inning for the Irish on Monday.
Fairfield led 4-1 before York Catholic began to chip away in the fourth inning. Andrew Koons smacked a double for the Knights, while Will Myers and Cody Valentine knocked in two runs apiece.
York Catholic 010 210 1 — 5 10 1
Fairfield 103 000 0 — 4 5 2
Walker, Campbell (6). Jake Myers, Cody Valentine (4). WP: Campbell. LP: Valentine. SO-BB: Walker 8-2, Campbell 0-0, Myers 3-0, Valentine 5-0. 2B: YC-Catterall, Walker, Campbell; F-Andrew Koons. HR: YC-Strayer
Hanover 6, Delone Catholic 5
The Nighthawks scored six times over the fourth and fifth innings in dealing the Squires a setback on Monday.
Mason Smith singled twice while Justus Feeser and Jake Bamford rattled doubles for the Hawks (6-9). Feeser worked into the fifth inning on the hill before giving way to Chase Roberts, who yielded only one hit without walking a batter over the final 2.1 innings.
Delone (7-6) was paced by Jake Sherdel, who was 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Aidan Wittmer also doubled in the loss.
Hanover 000 420 0 — 6 8 1
Delone Catholic 010 040 0 — 5 8 3
Justus Feeser, Chase Roberts (5). Ethan Little, Nick Pierce (4), Aidan Wittmer (6). WP: Feeser. LP: Little. SO-BB: Feeser 5-2, Roberts 4-0, Little 3-3, Pierce 2-1, Wittmer 0-0. 2B: H-Feeser, Jake Bamford; DC-Wittmer
SOFTBALL
Delone Catholic 11, Hanover 1
Amy Anderson went 3-for-3 with three RBI while Kat Keller and Nicole Brown drove in two runs apiece on Monday.
Anderson was stout in the pitching circle, allowing only two hits while striking out nine in five innings. She also doubled twice.
Keller banged out a pair of two-baggers as well, and Olivia Kale was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a double.
Keana Noel had a hit and whiffed seven in the pitching circle for the Hawkettes.
Hanover 010 00 - 1 2 5
Delone Catholic 023 6x - 11 11 2
WP: Amy Anderson. LP: Keana Noel. SO-BB: Noel 7-2, Anderson 9-5. 2B: DC-Anderson, Nicole Brown, Olivia Kale, Kat Keller 2
BOYS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Doubles Tournament
Three Times Area tandems have moved into the semifinals of the YAIAA Doubles Tournament following opening-day action on Monday at Wisehaven.
In Class 2A, Bermudian Springs’ Brett Laughman and Nate Edmondson backed up their No. 2 seed with a pair of straight-set wins. The Eagles took out a team from West York before topping Delone Catholic’s Ben Elsner and Andrew Gervasi 6-1, 6-3.
Laughman and Edmondson will face Hanover’s Antonio Corona and Charlie Zitto, the fourth-seeded pairing, in the semifinals that take place at 2 p.m. today at New Oxford. Corona and Zitto also won both of their matches in straight sets on Monday.
In 3A, South Western’s Alex Guy and Derek Cracium moved into the semifinals where they will face No. 1 seed Daniel Wu and Jonathan Arbittier of Dallastown. Guy and Cracium dropped seven total games combined in their two victories on Monday.
Monday — Wisehaven
Class 3A
Team key: CY-Central York, Dal-Dallastown, Dov-Dover, Get-Gettysburg, NE-Northeastern, NO-New Oxford, RL-Red Lion, SG-Spring Grove, SW-South Western, YS-York Suburban
First Round
1. Wu/Arbittier (Dal) d. Aulthouse/Efiom-Ekaha (YS) 6-0, 6-0; Saharan/Patel (Dal) d. Ryan Hanson/Mason Neiderer (SW) 6-1, 6-2; 4. Alex Guy/Derek Cracium (SW) d. Danny Sautter/Bryce Bladen (Get) 6-3, 6-2; Adam Farmer/Daniel Wolfe (NO) d. Conley/Oliver (NE) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2
Chronister/A. Patel (Dal) d. Vaden/Miller (Dov) 6-3, 6-1; Nicholson/Koons (Dal) d. Sidle/Gibbs (NE) 7-5, 6-4; Etter/Shaqfeh (SG) d. Aaron Wampler/Zach Barnhart (Get) 6-0, 6-3; 2. Wheeler/Nadeau (RL) d. Bean/McClure (CY) 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Wu/Arbittier (Dal) d. Saharan/D. Patel (Dal) 6-1, 6-2; Guy/Cracium (SW) d. Farmer/Wolfe (NO) 6-1, 6-1; Nicholson/Koons (Dal) d. Chronister/A. Patel (Dal) 6-1, 6-4; Wheeler/Nadeau (RL) d. Etter/Shaqfeh (SG) 6-0, 6-1
Class 2A
Team key: Big-Biglerville, BS-Bermudian Springs, DC-Delone Catholic, F-Fairfield, Han-Hanover, Lit-Littlestown, Sus-Susquehannock, WY-West York, YC-York Catholic
First Round
1. Snyder/Brusse (Sus) d. John Ramirez/Nick Shaw (Han) 6-0, 6-0; Guy/Reber (WY) d. Isaac Sterner/Sebastian Fielding (DC) 6-1, 6-4; 3. Fuentes/Vu (WY) d. Cyrus Marshall/Nolan Westfall (Lit) 6-1, 6-1; 6. Watkins/Rogari (Sus) d. Gingerich/Zellis (YC) 6-4, 6-4
Reck/Amara (Sus) d. 7. Parker Sanders/Hunter Madara (BS) 2-6, 6-2, 6-0; 4. Antonio Corona/Charlie Zitto (Han) 6-1, 6-2; 5. Ben Elsner/Andrew Gervasi (DC) d. Colby David/Myles Avery (BS0 6-1, 6-3; 2. Brett Laughman/Nate Edmondson (BS) d. Conrad/Stitley (WY) 6-1, 6-2
Quarterfinals
Snyder/Brusse (Sus) d. Gu/Reber (WY) 6-0, 6-0; Fuentes/Vu (WY) d. Watkins/Rogari (Sus) 6-0, 6-1; Coronia/Zitto (Han) d. Reck/Amara (Sus) 6-1, 6-0; Laughman/Edmondson (BS) d. Elsner/Gervasi (DC) 6-1, 6-2
District 3 Team Championships
South Western earned a spot in the eight-team field for the Class 3A district team tournament. The sixth-seeded Mustangs (9-1) visit No. 3 Penn Manor (12-1) in a quarterfinal round matchup at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
District 3 Team Championships
Class 3A
Thursday — Quarterfinals, 4 p.m.
8. Ephrata (13-1) at 1. Dallastown (17-0)
5. Palmyra (13-2) at 4. Cedar Crest (12-3)
7. Wilson (11-4) at 2. Hershey (13-0)
6. South Western (9-1) at 3. Penn Manor (12-1)
Class 2A
Wednesday — Quarterfinals
At Hershey Racquet Club
8. Pequea Valley (11-2) vs. 1. Lancaster Catholic (14-0), 2
5. Donegal (10-3) vs. 4. Berks Catholic (12-2), 3:30
At Racquet Club West
6. Susquehannock (9-2) vs. 3. Conrad Weiser (18-1), noon
7. East Pennsboro (11-1) vs. 2. Wyomissing (10-1), 1:30
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxforsd 22, York Suburban 2
Five different Colonials had at least a hat trick in Monday’s mauling of the Trojans.
Eryn Little showed the way with four goals, while Ally Mathis, Savannah Winpigler, Hannah Zimmer and Morgan Sauter pumped in three goals apiece. Haidee Lupian zipped in a pair of goals, with Bethany Cohee, Hailey Linebaugh, Chloe Herring and Sindy Delatorre netted a goal each.
Little also handed out four assists.
Goals: YS-Laduca, Koogle; NO-Eryn Little 4, Ally Mathis 3, Savannah Winpigler 3, Hannah Zimmer 3, Morgan Sauter 3, Haidee Lupian 2, Bethany Cohee, Hailey Linebaugh, Sindy Delatorre, Chloe Herring. Assists: NO-Little 4, Sydney Winpigler 3, Linebaugh 2, Sav. Winpigler 2, Zimmer 2, Mathis, Delatorre, Herring. Shots: YS-7; NO-39. Saves: YS-Bair 12; NO-Morgan Scott 4. JV: New Oxford 14, York Suburban 0
TRACK & FIELD
Northern Throws & Distance Showcase
Fairfield’s Honey Strosnider ran to a victory in the 1600 race on Saturday at Northern.
Strosnider turned in a time of 5:36.15 in her victory. She added a fifth-place finished in the 800, running a 2:41.17. Teammate Morgan Dennison took bronze in the 3200 run, clocking a 12:51.11.
On the boys’ side, Levi Davis was fourth in the 3200 in 11:09.32 and Gabe Schubring placed fifth in the 800 (2:15.79).
Jewel Tallman and Emma Hartman led the way for Bermudian, with respective fourth-place efforts. Tallman threw shot put 30-10.25 while Hartman heaved the javelin 95-2.
Aaron Weigle placed sixth in the discus with a toss of 123-6 for the Berm boys.
