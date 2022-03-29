Fourteen players recorded a hit and a dozen tallied an RBI as Gettysburg College (9-10) tied its highest run total over the last three decades in a 24-6 shellacking of Penn State York (3-6) on Tuesday at Kirchhoff Field.
Gettysburg batted around in the first, fourth, and fifth innings of Tuesday’s affair. The Bullets sent 10 batters to the plate and came up with six runs in the opening frame. Senior Andrew Decker laced the first of his four hits on the day to the gap in right-center for a double to score a run and a sacrifice fly by junior Preston Toothman brought home the inning’s final run for a 6-0 lead.
The hosts knocked starter Jarod Raubenstine out of the game with one out in the second inning with four more runs, including freshman Jack Pistner’s second RBI single. Decker brought home another run with his second double of the game in the third inning to push the lead to 11-0.
Leading 15-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth, Gettysburg began subbing the reserves into the lineup, but it did nothing to slow the bats. Fourteen batters went to the plate in the inning and posted eight runs on six hits, three walks, and a pair of Nittany Lion errors. Freshman Jack Burke and junior Emmanuel Ajewole each rapped RBI doubles in the inning and junior Matthew Peipher hit a run-scoring single up the middle to make it 23-1.
Despite putting runners on base in each of the final three innings, the Bullets refrained from advancing extra bases and brought across just one more run in the eighth inning.
The last time Gettysburg scored at least 24 runs in a game was against Western Maryland (now McDaniel) on April 5, 1994. The Bullets put up 25 runs against Concordia University in the season-opening game of the 1990 campaign, which was head coach John Campo’s fourth season at the helm. The school record for runs against a collegiate institution is 26 against Franklin & Marshall College on May 13, 1969. It was also the team’s most hits since a 25-hit outing against Hiram College in 2016.
Decker was perfect in four trips to the plate, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, and three RBI. Senior Matt Muir went 3-for-4 with three runs and one RBI and Pistner went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Sophomores Tristan Neels and David Preziuso each scored three runs and posted two hits. Junior Matthew Peipher went 2-for-2 with a walk, run, and RBI after subbing into the game in the fifth inning.
Senior Mark Seibert set a program record by getting hit by a pitch for the 35th time in his career in the third inning. The senior, who went 1-for-1 with a triple, walk, run, and RBI in the game, broke the previous mark held by Patrick O’Grady ’14.
Gettysburg came into the game intending to throw several pitchers for limited innings. Senior Teo Torrado earned the start and the victory after tossing three scoreless frames with one strikeout. Senior Myles Burbank struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth.
The Bullets head to Lebanon Valley College for a non-conference outing on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
