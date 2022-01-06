The start to the 2021-22 high school swim season has been a bit topsy turvy for Amanda Turner’s Gettysburg squads.
“Our teams didn’t have two meets in December that we were supposed to,” Turner said of the unique nature of the season thus far. “So it’s just been practices and practices, which has been very difficult. So they were ready to have some meets.”
That eagerness and excitement was on full display on Thursday, as the Warriors completed a sweep of Dover at the Keystone Aquatic Center in Carlisle. The Gettysburg girls led from wire to wire against the Eagles, taking a 100-70 victory. The boys’ team, meanwhile, pulled out a 91-79 victory in a meet that Turner had projected as a dead heat going in.
“It was a lot of fun on Tuesday and today to see the rewards of their work,” Turner said of the showings. “We’ve had some great swims despite being in the middle of lifting and some double practices, so a lot of them are really tired right now. I’m just really proud of how everyone has been doing.”
The Warrior girls are deep, but are unquestionably led by senior Hannah Brainard, a district champion a year ago in the 100-yard freestyle and a district runner-up in the 200 free.
Brainard’s talents were on full display against Dover from the jump, as she led a come-from-behind victory in the 200 medley relay. In total, she won for events on the day, despite not swimming in the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle, or the 400 freestyle relay. Instead, Brainard showed off her versatility, winning the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle as well as leading off the winning 200 freestyle relay. And if you ask her, she’s only getting started.
“Individually, I would like to break two (school) records in the 100 freestyle and I’m also really close in the 50 freestyle,” she said after the meet. “Team-wise, we have a really strong girls’ team this year. A lot of freshmen have come up from club teams, so we’re really hoping to continue working hard in practice and keep the winning streak going.”
One of those talented freshman is someone very familiar to Brainard — her younger sister Maya, who had quite the day in her own right, joining her sister on the 200 medley and 200 free relays and also grabbing the top spot in the 100 free and the 100 breaststroke.
“We’ve never been super into swimming together,” Hannah said of having her younger sister on the team. “She’s more into volleyball and I’ve always been more into swimming. But this year with her joining the swim team it’s actually been a lot of fun and we’ve definitely gotten closer.”
On the boys’ side, Zach Tipton had himself a big day in Gettysburg’s narrow victory. Tipton started off the meet by swimming the breaststroke leg of the winning 200 medley relay. He then got right back to work, taking the top spot in the 200 individual medley, including a breaststroke leg five seconds ahead of his nearest competitor. Tipton continued his winning way as he led off the Warriors’ victorious 200 free relay, and then capped his day with a dominant victory in the 100 breaststroke, in which he won by 10 seconds.
“We thought this was going to be an exact 85-85 tie and going in we were really nervous,” Tipton said afterward. “We had a lot of pep talks leading up to tonight. Individually, I was really nervous for my races. But we had a lot of really good races and it was really best-case scenario for both (boys’ and girls’) teams, so we’re really excited about that.”
Turner also praised the Warriors’ Sam Nelson, who grabbed wins in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and the 100 butterfly, including a personal-best in the latter by two seconds with a time of 55.59.
Gettysburg moved to 2-0 on the year and 1-0 in YAIAA Division 2. The Warriors are set to return to action on Jan, 11 as they welcome Waynesboro to Gettysburg College for senior night.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Gettysburg girls 100, Dover 70
Gettysburg boys 91, Dover 79
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Morgan Bishop, Natalie Hurwitch, Maya Brainard, Hannah Brainard) 2:01.77; 200 free: 1. Craig (D) 2:17.92, 2. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:20.68; 200 IM: 1. Bishop (G) 2:28.67, 3. Hannah Green (G) 2:35.02; 50 free: 1. Addy Dunlop (G) 27.88, 3. Katie Ketterman (G) 28.97; 100 fly: 1. H. Brainard (G) 1:02.72, 3. Carolyn Scheungrab (G) 1:20.21; 100 free: 1. M. Brainard (G) 57.26, 3. Hurwitch (G) 1:03.89; 500 free: 1. H. Brainard (G) 5:35.37, 3. Malina Reber (G) 6:25.43; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (H. Brainard, Hurwitch, Ketterman, M. Brainard) 1:49.98; 100 back: 1. Bishop (G) 1:08.65; 100 breast: 1. M. Brainard (G) 1:16.82, 3. Hurwitch (G) 1:19.56; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Green, Ketterman, Reaver, Bishop) 4:14.85
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Alex Koufos, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Zach Turner) 1:44.73; 200 free: 1. Hockenberry (D) 2:01.44, 2. Finn Clarke (G) 2:02.49; 200 IM: 1. Tipton (G) 2:12.37; 50 free: 1. Turner (G) 22.42, 2. Sam Carlson (G) 23.65; 100 fly: 1. Nelson (G) 55.59; 100 free: 1. Turner (G) 49.66, 3. Carlson (G) 53.35; 500 free: 1. Glatfelter (D) 5:39.76, 2. Clarke (G) 5:44.28, 3. Colin Arnold (G) 6:00.92; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Tipton, Carlson, Nelson, Turner) 1:35.94; 100 back: 1. Hockenberry (D) 1:00.69, 2. Koufos (G) 1:04.65, 3. Wes Coolbaugh (G) 1:10.01; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:05.51; 400 free relay: 1. Dover 3:34.82
