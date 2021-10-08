FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 3, Hanover 0
The Canners improved to 11-3 overall and won their fourth straight game by blanking the visiting Hawkettes on Friday.
Hannah Naylor scored the lone goal of the opening half. Dana Newberry and Paige Ney banged home second-half goals for the hosts, who piled up 37 shots on goal.
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 1 0 1 1 — 3
Goals: B-Hannah Naylor, Dana Newberry, Paige Ney. Assists: B-Natalie Showaker, Alyssa Smith. Shots: H-1; B-37. Corners; H-1; B-28. Saves: H-28; B-1
GIRLS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Singles Tournament
New Oxford freshman Anya Rosenbach continued her impressive performance by claiming a pair of straight-set wins on Friday. Rosenbach, the top seed in the 3A tournament, took out South Western’s Sarah McComas in the semifinals 6-1, 6-1.
Next up for Rosenbach is a finals match against Central York’s Rachel Haupt, who downed second-seeded Lexi Lakatosh of Red Lion 6-3, 6-4. Lakatosh, who defeated Ox sophomore Allison Horick in the quarters, faces McComas for third place.
In 2A action the top two seeds — Evelyn Whiteside of Eastern York and West York’s Alisa Steele — advanced with straight-set wins. Whiteside bumped Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth in the semis 6-2, 6-0.
Roth will meet Brianna Serruto of Kennard-Dale for third place.
Finals and consolation finals begin at 10 a.m. today at New Oxford.
YAIAA Singles Tournament
Friday — South Western H.S.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
1. Anya Rosenbach (New Oxford) d. 8. Sophie Lanius (Red Lion) 6-0, 6-4; 4. Sarah McComas (South Western) d. 5. Peyton Joines (Susquehannock) 6-4, 7-5; 3. Rachel Haupt (Central York) d. 6. Kim Heinzelmann (Gettysburg) 6-0, 6-2; 2. Lexi Lakatosh (Red Lion) d. 7. Allison Horick (New Oxford) 6-1, 6-2
Semifinals
Rosenbach (NO) d. McComas (SW) 6-1, 6-1; Haupt (CY) d. Lakatosh (RL) 6-3, 6-4
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
1. Evelyn Whiteside (Eastern York) d. 7. Grace Maccarelli (Kennard-Dale) 6-0, 6-0; 4. Olivia Roth (Delone Catholic) d. 8. Lexi Sanderson (West York) 6-3, 6-1; 3. Brianna Serruto (Kennard-Dale) d. 5. Ella Knox (Delone Catholic) 6-3, 6-3; 2. Alisa Steele (West York) d. 6. Carina Roberts (York Catholic) 6-1, 6-2
Semifinals
Whiteside (EY) d. Roth (DC) 6-2, 6-0; Steele (WY) d. Serruto (KD) 6-3, 6-0
FOOTBALL
York Catholic 31, Fairfield 0
The Fighting Irish assumed control of the YAIAA-3 with a shutout of the visiting Knights on Friday.
York Catholic (6-0, 4-0 Y-3) scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead into the half. That gap was 17 points into the final frame where the hosts tacked on a pair of scores to set the final margin.
Fairfield (4-2, 3-1) entered the game ranked second in the District 3 Class 1A power rankings behind unbeaten Steel-High, which defeated Middletown.
Delone Catholic, which has won four straight games following an 0-3 start, trails Fairfield for the second and final 1A playoff spot.
Hanover at Littlestown
Friday’s game between Hanover and Littlestown was postponed due to ‘unforseen circumstance’ according to a social media post by Littlestown. The game has been re-scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5.
The Nighthawks are 2-4 while the Thunderbolts sit at 1-5.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 8, Hanover 0
Bailey Oehmig’s hat trick helped the Eagles to an 8-0 triumph over the Hawkettes in YAIAA action on Thursday.
Hannah Metzger, Jamylett Lua, Amelia Peters, Megan Huntington andn Carly Himes also poked goals for Bermudian.
