In a battle between perhaps the two top baseball teams in the Times Area, Delone Catholic and Littlestown lived up to the billing on Monday afternoon.
The Squires struck an early blow, only for Littlestown to come back and take a late lead, but ultimately it was Jake Sherdel’s two-out single in the ninth inning that gave Delone the 6-5 victory.
“Baseball’s a lot of fun when it’s like this,” Squires’ coach Jim Smith said afterward of the back and forth affair. “I’d rather play these kind of games than those other games.”
Sherdel, a senior who eclipsed the 100-strikeout mark for his career during the contest, started strongly with a 1-2-3 first inning that included a pair of punchouts.
His offense responded with an immediate spark, as Delone (8-1) sent all nine hitters to the plate in the bottom of the first, scoring three runs on four hits and a walk.
With the lead intact, Sherdel went right back to work, retiring the side in order again in the second. After Peyton Petel settled in with a double-play aided 1-2-3 bottom of the second, the Thunderbolts (7-3) began to get things going in the third.
Following a Brandon Morgret single and a strikeout, Sherdel made an error on an otherwise routine play to put a pair of runners on. He struck out Nate Thomas for the second out, but Ryan Jones then stepped up and ripped a triple to right field to cut the lead to 3-2. Jones came home two batters later on a passed ball and suddenly the game was deadlocked at 3-3 headed to the bottom of the third.
“I think my error got to me a little bit,” Sherdel said of the rough patch. “I had an easy throw and I just missed it. If I had made that throw we would’ve been out of there with zero runs given up.”
Petel responded with a scoreless bottom half and Littlestown took a 4-3 lead in the fourth after Colby Hahn came around to score after Brandon Clabaugh’s bunt which caused a throwing error by the Squires.
The Bolts held that lead into the fifth and looked as if they might do so into the sixth after Petel retired Brodie Collins and Trent Giraffa for the first two outs of the inning. But Sherdel then worked a walk and Nick Pierce put runners on first and second with a single up the middle. Ryan Moore then found just the right spot for his bloop single to land in the outfield and the two teams went to the sixth inning tied at 4-4.
In the top half of the sixth, it appeared Littlestown was primed to retake the lead. Bradin Peart led off the inning with a single before advancing to second on a wild pitch with two outs. Morgret than drove a single to right field that looked as if it would score Peart, but right fielder Ryan Moore came up throwing and delivered a dart to Collins at the plate to cut down the run, keeping the game tied.
Hahn replaced Petel in the bottom half of the inning and retired the side in order, taking the teams to the final frame of regulation with neither in the lead.
Aidan Wittmer then came on to relieve Sherdel, who finished the outing having allowed four runs, but none earned, on five hits to go along with nine strikeouts and just one walk.
Wittmer, who has shined in his role as the Squires closer this season, began strongly, setting the first two batters down in order. But then Thomas stepped to the plate, and on a 3-1 pitch, the 6-foot-4 senior took a Wittmer pitcher way out of the ball park to right-center field, giving Littlestown a 5-4 lead.
But yet again, Delone didn’t flinch. Collins lined a one-out single to right field to start the rally. Trent Giraffa then put runners on first and second with one away with before Sherdel grounded into a fielder’s choice. That left runners on the corners with two outs for Pierce. With an 0-2 count, Sherdel took off running in an attempt to steal second base. Jones threw down to try to end the game, but his throw escaped into center field, scoring Collins and sending the game into extra innings.
Littlestown looked to strike right back in the eighth, but with two on and just one out, Clabaugh lined out to right field and Hahn was doubled off at first base. Hahn then went to the mound and set the Squires down in order in the bottom half. Wittmer answered by retiring the side in order in the top of the ninth, aided by yet another line drive double play, this time right back to the pitcher.
After Wittmer and Tyler Hillson were quickly retired to start the bottom of the ninth, it appeared game would head to a 10th inning and potentially beyond. But then Delone got something cooking. Collins walked on five pitches before Aidan Bealmear came on to pinch run. Bealmear took second on a wild pitch and Giraffa put runners on first and third when he reached on a hard-hit ball to shortstop that Peart couldn’t handle.
That brought Sherdel to the plate with a chance to win it for the hosts. On the first pitch he saw from Hahn, he lined a ball to the hole between shortstop and third that took a short hop and fooled Peart, allowing Shedel to reach safely and scoring Bealmear, giving the Squires the victory.
“I was looking to just smack the ball,” Sherdel said of the game-winning hit. “He gave me one right down the plate. He gave me a fastball and I was sitting on it and I took it.”
The victory keeps Delone atop of the District 3 Class 2A power rankings as they ready for 10-2 Susquehannock in another non-divisional game on Wednesday.
“What this does is reinforce what the coaching staff does with the players in practice,” Smith said of the win. “We practice for these kind of games and those one-run games, they could swing the other way. So we try to make the best of every opportunity.”
Littlestown 003 100 100 — 5 8 3
Delone Catholic 300 010 101 — 6 12 3
Peyton Petel, Colby Hahn (6) and Ryan Jones. Jake Sherdel, Aidan Wittmer (7) and Brodie Collins. WP: Wittmer. LP: Hahn. SO-BB: Petel 1-3, Hahn 4-2; Sherdel 9-1, Wittmer 1-1. 3B: L-Jones. HR: L-Nate Thomas.
