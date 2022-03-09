A three-hour delay and the potential for more weather interruptions could have cooled No. 21 Gettysburg College’s bid for a quick victory, but the Bullets remained hot and beat the inclement hailstorm with another double-digit scoring performance in an 11-0 win over Fitchburg State University Wednesday night at the Fastpitch Dreams Classic.
#21 Gettysburg 209 00 — 11 10 1
Fitchburg State 000 00 — 0 3 2
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
- Giovanna Komst ’24: 1-1, 2B, 3 Runs, RBI, 2 Walks
- Julia Smith ’24: 1-2, 3 Runs, 2 RBI, Walk
- Elliana Hopple ’25: 1-2, 2B, Run, 3 RBI
- Paige Forry ’25: 4 IP, 3 Hits, 0 Runs, 5 Ks
Breakdown
• Action in Myrtle Beach was delayed with thunderstorms pushing back several games before Gettysburg (6-1) and Fitchburg State were able to take the field nearly three hours after the scheduled time.
• After scoring 22 runs in two wins on Tuesday, the Bullets didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard against the Falcons. Komst drew a lead-off walk and was joined on the base paths by Smith, who took advantage of a fielder’s choice. After a sacrifice advanced both runners, junior Olivia Moser brought in the first run with a single to left. Sophomore Allegra DeCandia followed with a short sacrifice fly to right field to hand the Bullets a 2-0 lead.
• Forry fanned the first two batters she faced, but Fitchburg State managed to place a pair of runners on the bases via a hit and error. That would be the only runner to reach scoring position in the game as Forry caught the next batter looking at strike three.
• Gettysburg blew the game open with a nine-run third inning. Thirteen batters went up to the plate with Komst once again starting the train with a walk. Inconsistent pitching led to two more walks and Komst sprinting for home on a wild pitch. DeCandia brought home another run with a single and two batters later, Hopple cleared the bases with a double to center field. Komst managed an RBI single in her second at bat of the inning, while Smith tacked on a two-run single. Junior Jess Campana doubled in the final run to give the Bullets an 11-0 lead.
• That’s where things stood going into the bottom of the fifth inning. After a lead-off single by Sarah Cahill, lightning flashed in the sky above. The coaches and umpires opted to call the game and Gettysburg’s second game against Eureka College was cancelled with severe weather coming into the area.
