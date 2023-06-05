If nothing else, the baseball gods can always be counted on for having a wicked sense of humor.
Just days removed from losing a game in which it was called for three balks and a pair of illegal pitches, Biglerville was on the receiving end of a balk call in the sequence that led to its 7-6, walk-off victory over St. Thomas on Monday evening at Oakside Community Park. The irony was not lost on Post 262 manager Neil Weigle, or his son, Eli, who dashed home to score the winning run.
“Of course, a couple of balks,” said Neil, laughing. “It’s the baseball gods or karma.”
Deadlocked at 6-6 in a see-saw game that appeared destined for darkness, Biglerville (1-1) played small ball to perfection to produce the game-winner. Eli Weigle, who was 2-for-2 with a walk before leading off the home half of the seventh, worked the count against reliever Andrew Crouse before slicing a sharp single to centerfield. Weigle was prepared to bunt in the pivotal at-bat but ended up cracking a hit instead.
“First pitch was way out, can’t bunt that,” he said, recalling the sequence. “Then he threw a slider, and I’m not going to bunt a slider. After he flipped a low pitch that was called, I just went into two-strike mode.”
Kolton Trimmer followed by dropping down a picture-perfect sacrifice that moved Weigle up 90 feet. With an animated Weigle causing commotion on second, Crouse flinched and was called for a balk, putting the winning run on third.
Austin Black stepped in against Crouse and slapped a ball between short and third which was fielded but allowed Weigle to dart home with the decisive tally.
“That’s how baseball should be played,” said Neil. “We had to manufacture a run; they were manufacturing runs all night. They were hit-and-run, stealing – they’re a good baseball team.”
St. Thomas scratched out single runs in each of the first two frames but was left wanting more after stranding four combined runners on base. All told, the visitors abandoned eight over the first four innings.
The hosts jumped in front in the second by batting around and scoring three times. Noah Trimmer walked and Gavin Taylor followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Nolan Miller, who had a huge night, drove a ball to deep center to plate Biglerville’s first run on a sac fly.
After Abi Sosa was plunked, Ethan Stuffle drew a free pass to pack the sacks. A walk to Gavin Althoff forced home a run, squaring the game. St. Thomas starter Trey Daugherty picked up a strikeout but wasn’t off the hook as Weigle smoked a ball in the hole at first. Kaden Saunders made a fantastic diving stop but Weigle won the race to the bag as both players dove headfirst for the sacred square.
Daugherty worked out of the inning without further damage but was sitting on 57 pitches following just two stanzas.
After the visitors evened things at 3-3 in the top of the third, Biglerville traded small ball for a long ball, compliments of Miller. Taylor reached on an error with one out, then Miller stepped in and crushed a ball to the gap in left. The frozen rope couldn’t be contained by the fence at Oakside, putting Post 262 back in front, 5-3.
St. Thomas again had an answer, sending eight batters to the dish and producing three runs in the fourth. Hayden Sanchez ripped an RBI single to left and a bevy of stolen bases and wild pitches led to two more runs coming home for the away side.
Miller entered for Black during the inning, and after some initial control problems was lights-out in relief. He retired St. Thomas in 1-2-3 fashion in each of the final three frames, including striking out the side in the seventh.
“I was hoping Austin would go a little longer than he did,” said Neil. “Normally he’s around the plate a little bit and then settles in, but he didn’t really settle in tonight. I think he was struggling with the mound a little bit. Nolan came in and threw strikes and really settled things down for us.”
Miller benefited from a rare 6-3-5 double play in the sixth, which saw Black take the throw at first to force out the batter before firing a rocket across the diamond to nail the runner who broke from second base after the initial throw.
Crouse matched Miller on the mound, piling up four combined strikeouts over the fifth and sixth innings to set up the decisive seventh.
St. Thomas leadoff man Parker Summers was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and Jacob Miller singled twice as well.
For Biglerville, Weigle went 3-for-3 with a walk and Miller had three RBI.
“It was a great baseball game, fun to watch,” said Neil Weigle.
St. Thomas 110 300 0 – 6 8 1
Biglerville 032 100 1 – 7 8 0
Trey Daugherty, Andrew Crouse (4). Austin Black, Nolan Miller (4). WP: Miller. LP: Crouse. SO-BB: Daugherty 6-3, Crouse 5-1, Black 0-6, Miller 4-2. HR: B-Miller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.