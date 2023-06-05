SAFE
Biglerville’s Eli Weigle dives safely into first base just ahead of Kaden Saunders of St. Thomas during their American Legion baseball game on Monday at Oakside Community Park. Post 262 scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to win, 7-6. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

If nothing else, the baseball gods can always be counted on for having a wicked sense of humor.

Just days removed from losing a game in which it was called for three balks and a pair of illegal pitches, Biglerville was on the receiving end of a balk call in the sequence that led to its 7-6, walk-off victory over St. Thomas on Monday evening at Oakside Community Park. The irony was not lost on Post 262 manager Neil Weigle, or his son, Eli, who dashed home to score the winning run.

