Dominance can take on many forms in a football game.
For Penn State, it came in the form of an absolutely stifling defense on Saturday night as the Nittany Lions suffocated the Indiana offense en route to a 24-0 victory.
“Defensively, I just think we’re playing really good, complementary defensive football,” Penn State coach James Franklin said after the game. “I don’t know if we’re overwhelming in any area, but I think the defensive (line) is doing their job, the linebackers are doing their job, the secondary is doing their job and I think the coaches are doing a tremendous job.”
The shutout was the first for Penn State since a 59-0 dismantling of Maryland in 2019 and the first in Beaver Stadium since a 56-0 victory over Georgia State in 2017.
On a night where the Nittany Lions’ offense often looked out of sync despite putting up over 400 yards of total offense, Brent Pry’s defense was on the spot.
Penn State limited the Hoosiers to just 264 total yards while recording a pair of sacks and a pair of interceptions, including the first in the career of highly touted cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
“We always think of a shutout every time we go into a game,” Porter Jr. said afterward. “We always plan for a shutout. If that doesn’t happen, it’s cool, but coming out of half we were just like ‘let’s keep these boys at zero’ and that’s what we did.”
In what Franklin refused to deem a revenge game, the Penn State defense caused havoc all night for Hoosiers’ starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who finished the night just 10 of 22 for 118 yards and an interception before leaving with a shoulder injury in the third quarter.
While the Nittany Lions’ offense sputtered at times, including a second quarter that featured three punts and a drive that was ended by the halftime whistle, there were some positives for Franklin to take into next week’s showdown with Iowa in Kinnick Stadium.
Penn State posted its highest rushing total of the year, carrying the ball 42 times for 209 yards. Though Sean Clifford made up a good chunk of that total on broken plays that he turned into chunk plays via his legs. The senior quarterback finished the night 17 of 33 for 178 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
He also added 58 yards on the ground on 10 carries, second best on the night behind sophomore running back Keyvone Lee, who posted 74 yards on just eight carries, though 44 of those came on a chunk play last in the first quarter.
Now, the attention turns to a Hawkeyes’ team that is riding high after a 51-14 dismantling of Maryland on Friday night.
The Iowa defense, which leads the nation in takeaways, forced a remarkable seven turnovers against the Terps and will be no doubt ready to go in the first battle of AP top-five ranked Big Ten teams that doesn’t include Ohio State or Michigan since 1997.
“I want to enjoy this win for a few hours, but I think we all realize Iowa’s a really good football team,” Franklin said of the Hawkeyes. “They always are, but they’re playing on a different level right now, and then going on the road is going to be challenging. So we’ve got to get some things cleaned up and we’re going to have to take another step.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
