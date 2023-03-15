I’ve been at the point for some time, where Levi Haines could do nothing that would surprise me. Literally, nothing.
Leap tall buildings in a single bound? Sure.
Beat Lassie to that well and pull little Timmy to safety? Not a problem.
Win a national title as an 18-year-old true freshman? You betcha.
From where do I draw this limitless confidence, you may ask?
He’s Levi Haines, that’s why.
I’ve known Levi long before he was a scholastic superstar for Biglerville High School. An incredible kid from a great family, it was easy to see the physical gifts that would someday help him reach his goals on the wrestling mat. But what has always been most impressive is Levi’s mental approach. His unwavering dedication to the sport coupled with a unique ability to process highs and lows, even at a young age, was remarkable. And in addition to that, I’ve never met someone so truly committed to the process of improving.
Embracing training in such a manner is so rare at the scholastic level. Sure, plenty of top-level kids are committed, but to have an insatiable desire to train, learn and improve – both on the mat and with regards to things like proper nutrition, hydration, sleep – is how someone attains elite status. And that is precisely where we find Levi as the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships are ready to get under way in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Less than a year removed from high school, Levi is ranked second at 157 pounds for Penn State University. The young Nittany Lion rocketed up the rankings all season, knocking off one touted opponent after the other. His ascension caused a buzz in the wrestling community as to if PSU head coach Cael Sanderson would lift the redshirt and turn Levi loose for the postseason.
That answer came on Jan. 27 when Levi got the starting nod as Penn State welcomed rival Iowa to the Bryce Jordan Center. The young gun didn’t disappoint a packed house that night, as he won by 3-2 decision over Cobe Siebrecht, helping the Nittany Lions score a 23-14 victory.
And he’s just kept on winning since then.
The first of his signature moments (oh, there will be more) came on March 5 when Levi dropped the nation’s top-ranked 157-pounder, Peyton Robb of Nebraska, in the finals of the Big Ten Championships. In sudden victory he shot a single, adjusted as Robb countered, and lifted the Cornhusker into the air before driving him to the mat for a title-clinching takedown.
I’m fairly certain all of Biglerville yelled at that exact moment, and social media platforms saw a steady stream of celebration/congratulation posts that night. And why not? Who wouldn’t root for a humble hometown hero who has handled himself with nothing but dignity from Day 1?
Which brings us to the task at hand: Nationals.
Levi, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, is ranked second with a 21-1 record. He’ll open the tournament on Thursday against Ashtyn Eyler (29-12) of Lock Haven. A bit of irony there, as Levi’s father, Ken Haines, was a three-time national qualifier (1998, 1999, 2000) at Lock Haven following his days as a mat star at Gettysburg High School.
Should Levi prevail on Thursday afternoon, he would move into Round 2 to face either No. 15 Jacob Wright (18-5) of Wyoming or No. 18 Derek Gilcher (24-13) of Indiana. Levi has defeated Gilcher twice this season, winning 8-2 in the regular season and 6-0 at Big Tens.
If he goes 2-0 on Thursday, a likely quarterfinal opponent Friday would be Bryce Andonian of Virginia Tech. Andonian is a four-time NCAA qualifier who placed third last year at 149. His calling card is danger. As in, he’s as dangerous as they come from any position. While just 8-2 this season, the senior has six bonus-point victories and his penchant for high-wire wrestling makes every match must-see TV.
Andonian is more than funky stuff, however. At the ACC Championships he took top-seeded Austin O’Connor of North Carolina to the wire before falling 6-5 in the title bout.
In addition to Andonian and the rest of the potential landmines, Nebraska’s Robb sits on Levi’s side of the bracket as the No. 3 seed. Robb (25-1) was fourth at 157 last year.
O’Connor (18-0), two years removed from a national title, is the No. 1 seed on the other side. North Dakota State’s Jared Franek (22-1), Lehigh’s Josh Humphreys (16-0) and Michigan’s Will Lewan (21-6) are also in the upper half.
Levi has defeated Lewan this season, part of his 12-1 record against opponents in the field at nationals.
Haines is one of three top-seeded Penn State wrestlers, joining Roman Bravo-Young (133) and Carter Starocci (174). Bravo-Young (16-0) and Starocci (19-0) are two-time defending NCAA champions. The Nittany Lions have captured an astounding nine national titles under Sanderson, and are a heavy favorite to repeat. In addition to Bravo-Young and Starocci, PSU also brings back a two-time returning champ in Aaron Brooks (184) and last year’s champ at 197, Max Dean.
Nationals is a three-day grinder like no other, with peril around every corner. Champs are upset, high seeds knocked off and darkhorses emerge from the shadows to become sudden stars. With razor-thin margins for error, nothing is a given. And with only the top eight finishers at each weight class earning All-American status, there is a fight for every inch on the mat and every point on the scoreboard.
But when the curtain comes down on Saturday night, should Levi Haines have a view from atop the podium, I won’t be among those to be surprised.
NATIONAL NOTES: Iowa senior Spencer Lee is attempting to become a four-time NCAA champion this weekend. Lee (16-0), a three-time PIAA champ from Franklin Regional High School, is has won three titles at 125. Lee (95-5), already a four-time All-American, looks to join Pat Smith (Oklahoma State), Cael Sanderson (Iowa State), Kyle Dake (Cornell) and Logan Stieber (Ohio State) and as a four-time national champ.
Not only does Lee have a shot at wrestling immortality, so to does Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis (16-1), the top seed at 149 who is shooting for his 4th national title as well. . . Pennsylvania once again leads the nation with 46 national qualifiers. The Keystone State sits ahead of Illinois (32) and New Jersey (23) in that regard. . . Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech have 10 national qualifiers apiece in Tulsa. Penn State is one of five schools with nine entrants, joining Ohio State, Northwestern Minnesota and N.C. State. The Lions qualified every weight except 125 this year. . . Nate Higley, who Haines pinned in the PIAA Class 2A state finals at 145 pounds two years ago, is seeded 26th at 149. Higley (24-15) opens with No. 7 Yahya Thomas (22-4) of Northwestern. . . Northern Colorado’s Vinny Zerban is currently the answer to the following trivia question: To date, who is the lone wrestler to beat Penn State’s Levi Haines this season? Zerban edged Haines, 8-6 in sudden victory, in the Bearcat Open quarterfinals on Nov. 13 in New York. Zerban (18-11) wrestles Nathan Lukez (19-12) of Army in a pigtail, with the winner meeting O’Connor in Round 1. . . There are several District 3 connections at nationals, one at 174 where Illinois redshirt sophomore Edmond Ruth is the No. 9 seed. Ruth, a former star at Susquehanna Twp. High School who went 105-1 while winning two state titles, originally committed to Lehigh. He has since navigated to Illinois, where his older brother, Ed Ruth, is an assistant coach. Ed Ruth was a three-time national champion for Penn State. Another former District 3 standout will be in action at 197, in Jacob Koser of Navy. Koser, a three-time NCAA qualifier, went 127-36 while competing for the Polar Bears of Northern. At 285, former Central York star Michael Wolfgram is the 25th seed fpr West Virginia University. Wolfgram (20-12) opens against No. 8 Sam Schuyler (17-3) of Iowa State.
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
