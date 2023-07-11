SOUTH PENN LEAGUE
Cashtown 0, New Oxford 0
The Pirates no-hit the Twins for nine innings on Tuesday. . . but did not come away with a win.
Nor did they lose.
Even through nine innings of play neither team was able to hang a run on the scoreboard as Tuesday’s pitcher’s duel ended in a scoreless tie. Josh Berzonski and Tyler Reinert were nearly perfect for Cashtown (12-14-1), combining for 19 strikeouts and four walks, with no hits allowed. Berzonski fanned a dozen batters in five innings of work before Reinert retired seven more via the whiff in a relief stint.
New Oxford (10-15-1) answered with the 1-2 pitching punch of Jacob Bell and Derek Huff, who combined on a seven-hit shutout. Bell got the starting nod and went six frames, allowing five hits while fanning four. Huff covered the final three frames with two hits allowed and two strikeouts.
Aden Juelich, Chase King and Braden Petty had two hits apiece for the Pirates, who stranded 10 baserunners.
Cashtown 000 000 000 — 0 7 0
New Oxford 000 000 000 — 0 0 2
Josh Berzonski, Tyler Reinert (6). Jacob Bell, Derek Huff (7). SO-BB: Berzonski 12-1, Reinert 7-3, Bell 4-3, Huff 2-0. 2B: C-Braden Petty
Biglerville 2, Hanover 0
The Black Sox plated two runs in the fourth inning and looked to Tanner Byers from there, as they blanked the Raiders on Tuesday. Byers didn’t need any more run support as he went the distance yet again this season, turning in a four-hit shutout. The righty struck out four and walked two.
Biglerville (16-11) opened the fourth with an Austin Black single, which was followed by Logan Brewer’s double. Connor Orner plated Black with a groundout before Noah Ayers chase home Brewer with a single.
Black was 2-for-3 with a double as the Sox got back on track after dropping three of their last four games prior to Tuesday.
For Hanover (10-17), Jon Karlheim went 4.2 innings on the mound in addition to going 2-for-2 with a two-bagger at the plate.
Biglerville 000 200 0 — 2 5 0
Hanover 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Tanner Byers. Jon Karlheim, Colby Peterson (5). WP: Byers. LP: Karlheim. SO-BB: Byers 4-2, Karlheim 0-0, Peterson 0-0. 2B: B-Austin Black, Logan Brewer; H-Karlheim
