BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 5, Dover 0
Bermudian Springs won its third straight match to begin the season by thrashing Dover in YAIAA action on Thursday.
Parker Sanders, Lucas Snyder and Eli Snyder recorded straight-set wins in singles play for Berm. Hunter Madara and Nate Brown took care of things at first doubles while Jaxson Bloom and Isaac Talkington cruised at No. 2 doubles.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Carlos Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lucas Snyder (BS) d. Adam Ross 6-4, 7-6(6); 3. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Alex Smith 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Hunter Madara/Nate Brown (BS) d. Noah Taylor/Devin Warehime 6-3, 6-1; 2. Jaxson Bloom/Isaac Talkington (BS) d. Xander Eisenhour/Chase Eisenhour 6-2, 6-0
Delone Catholic 5, York Catholic 0
The Squires blistered the short-handed Irish on Thursday, dropping only 10 games in four contested matches.
Isaac Sheerer and Kaleb Powell won at No. 1 doubles, with Evan Glass and Will Seymore going 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
In singles action, Andrew Gervasi and Ben Elsner rolled to easy wins.
Singles: 1. Andrew Gervasi (DC) d. Nate Gingrich, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Ben Elsner (DC) d. Evan Costlow 6-0, 6-0; 3. Delone wins by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Isaac Sheerer/Kaleb Powell (DC) d. Will Hinson/Chandler Miltch 6-3, 6-4; 2. Evan Glass/Will Seymore (DC) d. Ethan Euclide/Evan Jarecki 6-0, 6-0
