One might think that the New Oxford football program may be feeling somewhat comfortable after rolling through the YAIAA-2 schedule en route to a division title a season ago.
While certainly confident, the Colonials are anything but comfortable these days. It only took senior Tyler Arrigo a few short seconds to explain why.
“No one has repeated as division champs since (York) Suburban did it back in 2015-2016,” Arrigo said Tuesday during the 2023 YAIAA Football Media Day event in York.
That’s a trend that Arrigo and a fairly new cast of promising talent in the program hope to end this season. Doing so, however, may be easier said than done. The Colonials will have to replace a slew of starters from both the offensive and defensive lines in addition to quarterback Jett Moore, who threw for over 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns a season ago.
Fortunately for head coach Jason Warner, reloading after losing key seniors from last year’s group is something that he has a fair bit of experience with entering his sixth season at the helm. Building a foundation and the right mindset can often times help teams find consistency despite an influx of new players in the lineup.
“We have kids that understand where they fit in the scheme of things,” said Warner, who is 30-21 at the Ox. “So, I think our strengths will be the same although the names may be a little bit different this year.”
Warner has helped elevate the program that he inherited with back-to-back winless campaigns in 2016 and 2017 into a perennial contender by bringing an attitude and level of preparation that is hard to match. If any opponent is able to score a victory over the Colonials this year, it won’t be due to Warner’s team not being ready.
“Our schedule is full of teams that have quality coaches and kids,” Warner said. “If you don’t put the time in to prepare every week, then things won’t turn out the way that you want them to. The message that me and my staff try to reinforce with the guys is that you don’t win games (solely) on Friday nights. You win them at practice on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the week.
“Every rep you take has to count and, at some point if you don’t, that’s going to show up in games. We pride ourselves in being the most prepared team on the field every week and if you do that right, the talent level doesn’t play as big of a role as it otherwise would.”
The biggest questions heading into the season are focused primarily on the play at the line on both sides of the ball. The Ox will need to find replacements for six of the nine spots on the OL and DL.
Senior Micah Smith figures to be the vocal and on-field leader of the lines. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder knows he’ll need some help and he seems eager to help accelerate the learning process for what figures to be a very young group of lineman.
“I’m there to help to teach them how to do things correctly,” Smith said. “I like to talk to (my fellow linemen) first, but then, at a certain point, you just have to see and watch how it’s supposed to be done. I’ve played each position except center so that really helps make it a lot easier to be able to help guys knowing what each position is supposed to do.”
Senior Idriz Ahmetovic will finally get his chance to take over for Moore under center this season. Arrigo, who will be one of his top targets at wideout, is excited to see what Ahmetovic, who was back in his native Bosnia during Media Day, can do.
“Idriz is going to be a dual-threat for us,” Arrigo said “He can definitely use his legs and he has a very good arm.”
Ahmetovic will be joined in the backfield by senior Jarrett Bitzer and junior Clayton Nieves. Both Arrigo and Warner are anxious, but also excited to see what that trio can do in helping the Colonials move the ball up and down the field starting with the team’s home opener, which will mark a celebration of the 50th season of football at New Oxford on Saturday Aug. 26 against Bermudian Springs.
“We have some holes to fill,” Warner said. “So getting guys experience will be very important for us. We like what we have in the backfield. Idriz will, I feel, be able to step into the role at quarterback and do the job for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.