“Any outdoorsman understands the premise of ‘let the game come to you’ and the benefit of patience and waiting for the best opportunity.”
— Scott Briggs, vice president of Human Resources and Communications, Knouse Foods Cooperative
Patience and persistence by a collaborative collective that cares about open space and the iconic Conewago Creek, led to a deal to protect access to trout water and preserve 58 acres that straddle it.
The sale in December wasn’t the first time Knouse Foods considered selling the streamside property in Butler Township. But the cooperative paused then, when recognizing that the value went beyond simple real estate.
Then in 2019, Knouse’s Charlie Bennett gathered a group of conservationists together to consider the transaction. Charlie retired from Knouse on Monday of this week as manager of environmental affairs.
“Not once did we have a disagreement about where we were headed,” Bennett says. “We were of one mind trying to find ways to make this happen.”
Richard Lewis, a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) board member, and Dave “Trout King” Swope, both members of the Adams County Chapter of Trout Unlimited (ACTU), were in that first meeting.
“There was concern that a new owner might not want to allow catch-and-release fly-fishing only and might not even want to allow public access for fishing,” Lewis remembers.
Getting an easement, price tag $100,000, would continue access to the 1.1 miles of water. With $84,000 committed by the PFBC, Trout Unlimited would need to find the rest.
“How were we going to raise $16,000 without any grants? This was a challenge,” says Swope. Dave is ACTU’s treasurer. In the end, a letter and solicitation campaign, and the importance of an easement, drew $29,000.
The appraisal for the 58 acres would be in the neighborhood of $400,000.
Knouse owned the property since 1986 and allowed access for decades. An agreement in 1998 gave the PFBC access to manage the stream and public access. A decades-long partnership with ACTU allowed exceptional and relentless stream improvement work by the local and Northern Virginia chapters of Trout Unlimited.
“It’s priceless,” Scott Briggs says of the property that straddles Conewago Creek, southeast of where Rose Lane meets Ziegler Mill Road. “You can’t replace it. If we did something different, you’d never get it back. While there was a price tag affixed to it, that’s the smallest piece of the whole deal.”
With a potential easement in the creel, Knouse still wasn’t going to allow the property to get into just any hands.
“We are a grower-owned cooperative,” Briggs says. “Our growers rely on nature for their livelihood. So, when they rely on nature for their livelihood there is an appreciation for nature, a respect for nature and a desire to protect and preserve it for often in their case, future generations of their families.
“Knouse tries to provide opportunities for others in the community to be able to enjoy nature as we do,” he adds. “Much like Milton Hershey wanted to create something so that his employees could enjoy the beauty of Hershey, we are blessed with this gift of nature. Why wouldn’t we want to share it with others and preserve it?
“It is appreciating what you’ve got,” Briggs adds, “and looking forward enough to say, ‘this is too good to not treat it with the respect that it deserves’.”
So, the tide of ownership began to rise with local pride.
Into the mix went the Adams County Office of Planning and Development, Watershed Alliance of Adams County, Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC), Adams County Conservation District, Adams County Commissioners, and others.
The Conewago Creek Access Task Group was hatched.
“We already have adjacent property that is protected through a conservation easement, so we wanted to extend that so more of the creek can be protected and actually the access is permanently protected in this case,” the Land Conservancy’s Sarah Kipp says. Sarah is Land Conservation Coordinator.
Founded in 1995, the LCAC holds 177 conservation easements that cover 12,200 acres, including open space like farm and forest land, water resources, and wildlife habitat. All the ways that open space supports Adams County.
For the Knouse property, the Conservancy applied for and received a grant of $200,000 from the Bureau of Recreation and Conservation in the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources from the Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund.
Considering funds collected for an easement, they were more than halfway to the purchase price.
The Warehime Foundation contributed $40,000, thanks to efforts by ACTU’s Frank Kozak.
Grant requests to the state Department of Community and Economic Development were turned down. Twice.
Adams County Commissioner Jim Martin and Dave Swope spoke to the county conservation district.
“In our minds, the money would be a perfect use for a project like this,” Conservation District Manager Adam McClain says. “It had multiple layers, a preservation project, we’re putting property into the state of Pennsylvania’s hands in perpetuity for the protection of a trout stream that is highly utilized in the county, and 58 acres where the residents of the county can enjoy outdoor recreation.”
The conservation district contributed $75,000 from the Act 13 Drilling Impact Fee (Marcellus Shale) Fund, and the Conewago Creek deal was set.
In the past, the district applied Act 13 funds to rehab the Adams County Fish and Game trout nursery on Knouse land in Orrtanna.
“We rehabbed a fish nursery. I think it’s bigger than that,” McClain says. “The reason we got involved, was because we wanted to continue that connection with cold water conservation in Adams County. Same thing with this project.
“If you are able to go out and see a beautiful trout stream, even if you are not fishing or, you still can appreciate the forest riparian buffer and quality cold water stream that it is and even some of the wetlands that are associated with the property, that land is preserved and protected.”
After two years of widespread patience and persistence, the Land Conservancy of Adams County officially purchased and took ownership of the 58 acres from Knouse Foods on Dec. 30, 2021. It immediately transferred them to the Fish and Boat Commission.
Adams County Trout Unlimited will sign a 25-year long-term management and protection agreement with the PFBC, so ACTU can continue its stream improvement work and add trails, fencing, signage, and build an access road and anglers parking lot.
“It’s going to be multi-functional,” Dave Swope says. “There will be educational stations where you can walk and identify some of the stream’s ecosystem.”
Richard Lewis says he often sees more out-of-state than Pennsylvania anglers at the Conewago.
“It’s going to be a very good model for wildlife habitat for the next decade or so,” Lewis says, with its secondary plan to put passive recreation and educational trails through the property.
The Land Conservancy appreciates that it will be well-used and appreciated in many ways.
“In the conservation community, there has sort of been an awakening in outdoor recreation,” Sarah Kipp says. “There is and should be a huge focus on conservation because they are completely linked. You can see that from the Trout Unlimited chapter that a lot of their work really is restoration of waterways and of habitat. That’s a super important part of being able to have the resources for recreation.”
To the end, it took teamwork to preserve the land and with it the quality of the stream because of its perpetual open space, and to protect the access to enjoy it and learn from it.
“There was a common thread that ran through every one of the people who helped,” Richard Lewis adds. “Their interest in the environment and conservation and wildlife. That’s what the driver was. Just our own conservation ethic.”
“It is unique and serene, a place to go and enjoy nature,” Charlie Bennett says. “It was that dream goal that we actually made happen.”
In closing these thoughts about the great feel of the Knouse deal, it is important to note that the conservation district still has Act 13 funds available for give-back projects like this one.
“The money came from impacts to our natural resources. We want to try to use the money for projects that give back to the community in the natural resource fashion,” Adam McClain adds. “These are projects the entire county can benefit from.”
It’s as clear as water in the Conewago that local folks have the partnerships, patience, and perseverance to get the job done.
