Eleven players hit the back of the net as seventh-ranked Gettysburg College (4-0) remained perfect with a 20-2 demolition of McDaniel College (0-5) in a Centennial Conference men’s lacrosse matchup at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium Saturday.
McDaniel 0 1 0 1 — 2
Gettysburg 7 3 3 7 — 20
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Jack Fletcher ’21: 5 Goals, 3 Assists
Nick Cooper ’21: 3 Goals, 4 Assist, 5 Ground Balls
McCain Wnek ’23: 3 Goals
Kieran Ward ’22: Goal, 5 Assists, 4 Ground Balls
Alex Ulrich ’21: 18-20 Face-Offs, 8 Ground Balls
Zack Puckhaber ’23: 3 Ground Balls, 2 Caused Turnovers
Nolan Sullivan ’24: 12 Saves, 2 Ground Balls
How It Happened…
First Quarter
Gettysburg established its dominance from the outset with Ulrich winning the first face-off and the Bullets pelting shots at the McDaniel goal. Ward found the mark just over two minutes into the game before dishing to Cooper for another score 20 seconds later.
The defense held McDaniel to only three shots in the opening period, only one of which was on goal and was easily turned away by Sullivan. Fletcher completed a hat trick seconds before the end of the period to give the Bullets a 7-0 lead.
Second Quarter
After winning all seven of his face-offs in the first period, Ulrich began the second quarter with another face-off win and Gettysburg converted the possession into a goal by Wnek 48 seconds in.
Sullivan was forced into a little more work with three saves on back-to-back possessions by the Green Terror. Just a minute after the third stop by the Gettysburg goalie, sophomore Aidan Wykoff converted a feed from Cooper to push the lead to 9-0.
Calderoni was in the right place at the right time for McDaniel’s first goal, grabbing an errant pass by the Bullets in front of the cage and putting it past Sullivan. Just 37 seconds later, Gettysburg made the most of its first man-up opportunity as freshman Quinton Mather ripped a shot past Lorber for a 10-1 lead going into halftime.
Third Quarter
Fletcher had a hand in all three Gettysburg goals. The senior scored a pair of goals on passes from Ward and Cooper, respectively, before dishing out an assist of his own to Wnek for the period’s final goal with seven seconds left.
Gettysburg’s defense forced McDaniel into eight turnovers in the period, including three on clear attempts.
Fourth Quarter
Gettysburg produced seven more goals in the final period, including the first collegiate goals for freshmen Brady McGovern (Wilmington, Del./Salesianum School) and Drew Pettinelli. The defense also got into the action with defensive midfielders Connor Leach and Zack Kinsella producing the team’s final two goals in transition.
By the Numbers
Gettysburg dominated the stat sheet with big leads in shots (57-26), ground balls (49-20), and face-off wins (22-3).
Fletcher established a new personal best for goals and finished one point shy of his career high. The senior attackman also eclipsed 150 career points and moved into the program’s top 20 in scoring, sliding into 18th with 153 points.
Ulrich posted 18 face-off wins for the second consecutive game. The senior has won 36 of his last 46 face-offs (78.3 percent) and has won over 70 percent of his face-offs this season.
Sullivan has racked up 48 saves in his first four collegiate outings. That is the best total by a Gettysburg first-year goalie in his first four starts since four-time All-American Patrick Vaughn ’07 tallied up 59 stops in the first four games of the 2004 campaign.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Seniors Bri Stokes and Kerry McKeever and sophomore Katie Fullowan each scored four goals to lead fifth-ranked Gettysburg College (5-0) to a 20-3 victory over visiting McDaniel College (2-4) in Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse action Saturday at Clark Field.
McDaniel (2-4, 2-3 CC) 2 1 — 3
#5 Gettysburg (5-0, 5-0 CC) 12 8 — 20
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Bri Stokes ’21: 4 Goals, 3 Assists
Kerry McKeever ’21: 4 Goals, Assist, 3 Ground Balls, 7 draw controls
Katie Fullowan ’23: 4 Goals, 3 draw controls
Kerry Ullman ’21: 2 Goals
Gabi Connor ’23: 2 Goals
Sara Howard ’21: 2 caused turnovers
Nora Janzer ’22: 2 caused turnovers, ground balls
Shannon Twill ’23: 8 Saves, 3 ground balls
Game Breakdown…
First Half
Gettysburg tallied its first two goals on free-positions shots by Ullman and freshman Caroline Sullivan in the first two minutes of action. Sullivan then found Ullman for a goal to push the advantage to 3-0 at 26:29.
Trailing 5-0, McDaniel scored its first tally on a free-position attempt by Kealey Allison just under seven minutes into the game.
The Bullets rattled off five goals over the next seven minutes with Fullowan dashing to cage for an unassisted score at 16:46 to push the lead to 10-1.
The offenses hit a lull over the next eight minutes with Twill tallying one save on a shot by Allison and Miller stopping shots by Connor and McKeever. The two Gettysburg attackers eventually hooked up for a score with the senior finding the sophomore for an over-the-shoulder shot at 8:09.
Second Half
Just 24 seconds into the second half, freshman Jordan Basso fired a pass in front of the cage for a one-timer by junior Maddi Seibel.
Twill tacked on a pair of saves and Janzer drew a charge to keep McDaniel off the scoreboard in the opening minutes of the final period. Stokes and McKeever followed up with goals just 25 seconds apart and McKeever added another tally to push the lead to 16-2 with 17:50 left in the game.
After the Green Terror netted its final goal by Abby Blankenship at 11:23, Gettysburg tacked on the final three scores to reach 20 goals for the second-consecutive outing. Fullowan tossed in the final two goals to set the score.
By the Numbers
Gettysburg led in shots (29-16), ground balls (17-12), and draw controls (13-12).
The Bullets totaled 20 goals in back-to-back games for the first time since going for 22 in consecutive outings against Bryn Mawr and McDaniel in 2019.
Gettysburg has scored at least 19 goals in each of the last nine meetings with McDaniel, including six outbursts of 20 or more goals.
McKeever’s goal-scoring streak stands at 39 games, while her point-streak is at 42. McKeever has scored three or more goals in a game 25 times in her career. She is just 11 points shy of 200 for her career.
Stokes has posted seven points in three games this spring. Her 5.8 points per game this season ranks fourth in program history behind Amanda Corroon ’86 (7.17, 1986), Megan Murphy ’03 (6.67, 2003), and Liza Barr ’20 (6.05, 2019).
SOFTBALL: Gettysburg College (9-3, 7-3 CC) won Game 1 in thrilling fashion by scoring six runs in the seventh to capture the 7-6 comeback at Centennial Conference opponent McDaniel College (6-6, 4-6 CC) on Saturday. The Bullets also claimed the 9-5 victory in the nightcap.
Top Performances – Gettysburg (Game 1
Shelby Baker ’21: 2-4, double, home run, RBI, run
Abby Zucatti ’24: Homer, 3 RBI
Baily Quinn ’24: 2-3, run
Emily Colline ’21: 2 RBI, double
Megan Hughes ’24: 7 IP, 3Ks, 9 Hits, 6 Runs (Earned)
Game Summary – Game One…
McDaniel got off to a fast start by scoring four of its six runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Gettysburg went on the scoreboard in the top of the second off a solo home run by Baker to mark her second on the season and 13th of her career.
The Bullets were in scoring position in the top of the fourth with runners on second and third but were unable to produce any runs.
The Green Terror would add to the lead by tallying the fifth run off a fielding error.
The Orange and Blue made an incredible comeback in the top of the seventh as sophomore Allie Cluster leadoff with a single through the left side. Freshman Julia Schinik was walked, and pinch runner freshman Nikki Caesar advanced to second. Zucatti came to the plate and ripped her first career three-run dinger to left field to slice the deficit down to one. Gettysburg would knot it up at 5-5 off a Jess Campana RBI single to second base. The Bullets took the lead when Colline knocked a two-RBI double to right field to make it 7-5.
The hosts came within one in the bottom of the seventh and attempted to retake the lead with runners on first and second with two outs. The Bullets defense stopped any chances and captured game one 7-6 in thrilling fashion.
Top Performances – Gettysburg (Game 2)
Giovanna Komst ’24: 3-5, double, two RBI, two runs
Jess Campana ’23: 3-5, double, two runs, RBI
Julia Schinik ’24: 3-4, double, run
Emily Colline ’21: 2-4, double, 2 RBI
Jasmin Herrera ’23: 7 IP, 6 Ks, 10 Hits, 5 Runs (earned)
Game Summary – Game Two…
Sophomore Olivia Moser got the Bullets offense flowing as she doubled to left center to bring Campana across the plate for the first run.
McDaniel tied it up at 1-1 with an RBI single from Emily Kain in the bottom of the second.
A flyout by Moser allowed Komst to advance to third and then a throwing error occurred on the same play to allow Komst to score the second run.
The Bullets blasted five runs and five hits in the top of the fourth. The runs came from a wild pitch and an RBI from Quinn, Komst, Campana, and Colline.
The Green Terror rattled back three runs in the bottom of the fifth to come within three.
An RBI single from Colline added a run for the Orange and Blue in the top of the sixth and a solo dinger by McDaniel in the bottom of the sixth made it an 8-game.
An RBI single by Komst pushed the lead 9-5 but the Green Terror once again looked to bounce back in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs and runners on first, second, and third, the final batter fouled out to right field giving Gettysburg the sweep.
By the Numbers
With the wins, Hughes improves her record to 5-2 with Herrera’s at 4-1 from the circle this season. Hughes holds a 1.79 ERA while Herrera holds a 2.69 ERA to rank first and second, respectively, in the conference in earned run average.
Gettysburg logged in 15 hits in game one to tie its season-best in a game this season.
Looking at the conference standings, Gettysburg leads with a 7-3 league record. Franklin & Marshall still have four more CC games to play but remain in second (5-3) and Washington College is in third (6-4).
