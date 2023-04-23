After dropping Game 1, 9-6, Gettysburg outscored Washington College 4-3 to win the nightcap and earn the split in Centennial Conference baseball on Sunday.
THE LEADERS
• Matt Nichols homered and scored three runs in Game 2.
• Preston Toothman broke out his bat, tallying three hits, including a double and triple, and collecting two RBI.
• JR McCloskey had two runs, two hits, two RBI, and three walks on the day.
Liam Gregory was 2-for-2 with three RBI and a run scored.
• Jack Pistner had a 2-for-3 day, with two hits, two runs, and an RBI.
FOR THE FOES
• Elias Philiposian scored three runs and rapped three hits, including two doubles, for Washington (12-23, 3-12 CC).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• The Bullets (17-18, 4-11 CC) got on the board in the second inning of game one, after Preston Toothman and Tristan Neels hit back-to-back singles and Mabret Levant bunted to put both runners in scoring position. A JR McCloskey sacrifice fly plated Toothman for the first run of the game. The Shoremen evened the score in the bottom of the inning, however, with a triple by Cole McGee and a sacrifice bunt by Scooter SanFilippo brought him home.
• Washington took the lead in the bottom of the fourth, after a Bullets error and balk, as well as two Shoremen singles and a sacrifice fly plated two more for a 3-1 lead. Gettysburg brought the score back within one in the top of the next inning. After Matt Nichols drew a walk, Jack Pistner tripled to right field to score Nichols. In the top of the seventh, Gettysburg tied the score again with a walk, Shoremen error, and David Preziuso single for a 3-3 ballgame.
• The Bullets took the Game 1 lead for the first time in the top of the eighth, after Matthew Peipher drew a walk and Toothman doubled to left center to bring in the leading run. The Bullets got an insurance tally after McCloskey singled to bring home Toothman. However, Washington used a big six-run bottom of the eighth to take a four-run lead. Two singles and two walks back-to-back scored the first run, before a sacrifice fly tied the game 5-5. A two-RBI double by Elias Philiposian and a double and triple right after made it a 9-5 Washington lead with one half inning left to play. In the bottom of the ninth, the Bullets tallied one more run on three straight singles and a Mark Seibert sacrifice fly, but ultimately the Bullets couldn’t get any closer.
• In Game 2, it took until the top of fifth for either team to crack the scoreboard. Neither team sent more than five batters to the plate in the first four innings. After Liam Gregory reached on an error, McCloskey drew a walk to advance them both. A Robert Murphy sacrifice bunt put both runners in scoring position, and a sacrifice fly by Preziuso plated the first run of the game. Gettysburg made it a 2-0 lead in the next inning, scoring on a Shoremen error, groundout, and Toothman triple.
• Washington broke up the game two shutout in the bottom of the sixth. After a double by Noah Iseman, Luke Herz hit an RBI double to bring the Shoremen within one. However, Matt Nichols started off the next inning with a home run to make it a 3-1 Bullets lead. Washington got back within one in the bottom of the seventh, off a double, sacrifice bunt, and wild pitch.
• Gettysburg scored its fourth run of the game in the top of the ninth, after McCloskey singled and an error brought him home. Two singles and a walk, plus a Bullets error, scored Washington’s final run, but a groundout ended the nightcap, 4-3 in favor of the Bullets.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Washington College outhit Gettysburg in both games.
• Ryan Wootten earned the Game 2 win for his first of the season. Tyler Lizell tallied his second save of the season.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against Johns Hopkins on Tuesday. Game time is 3:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Gettysburg College got out to a 10-1 lead after one quarter before the game was delayed due to storms in the area on Saturday. After a long break, the Bullets continued to fire away, earning the 20-5 win over Ursinus on senior day.
THE LEADERS
• Julie Breedveld was one of five Bullets with a hat trick. She also picked up one ground ball and caused one turnover.
• Kelly O’Connor tallied one goal and two assists.
• Senior Katie Fullowan also had a hat trick, to go with one assist, three draw controls, and three ground balls.
FOR THE FOES
• Gabrielle Liott scored two goals for the Bears (7-8, 3-4 CC).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Gettysburg (12-3, 7-0 CC) went on a tear in the first 2:42, winning the first four draw controls and immediately scoring on each to lead 4-0. Emily Crane, Katie Fullowan, Jordan Basso and Kelly O’Connor all netted a goal for the Bullets in the stretch, forcing an Ursinus timeout. Out of the break, Ursinus won their first draw control, but turned the ball over. Caroline Sullivan scored two within less than four minutes to make it a 6-0 game, and tallies by Essie Pasternak and Basso stretched the lead to eight. Ursinus got on the board with a tally by Emma Wood to break up the shutout, but Gettysburg countered less than 30 seconds later with two goals by Fullowan to end the period. Following the end of the first quarter, lightning in the area caused a 135-minute delay of game.
• Once the weather finally cleared the area, the teams got back to action and Julia Daly netted a goal within the first two minutes to clear the goal differential. With the clock running, Ursinus scored their second of the game with 8:41 left in the half. Gettysburg would be held to only two more goals on the half, one on a Sullivan free position attempt and one by Julie Breedveld.
• Crane opened up the third quarter with an unassisted tally less than two minutes in for a 14-2 Gettysburg lead. Ursinus tried a shot, but goalie Gillian Cortese was there to stop it. With 8:22 showing, a Crane free position shot was saved by Ursinus goalie Camile Hubbs, but Crane got the putback for her third of the game. The Bears netted their third of the game, an unassisted tally by Gabrielle Liott, with 5:46 left to play in the third. Just over two minutes later, Dillon Troy dished to Breedveld for her second of the day. Basso rounded out the period with an unassisted tally with only four seconds left to play, yielding a 17-3 score going into the final quarter.
• Back-to-back goals by Troy and Sophie Showers staked the Bullets to a 19-3 lead, and Breedveld made it 20 goals for the Bullets with a Nina Marra assisted tally with 11:28 left in the game. The Bullets attempted a few more shots in the period but could not find the back of the net, and Mary Michaud and Liott had a goal each in the final four minutes for a 20-5 final.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Emily Crane, Caroline Sullivan, and Jordan Basso also had a hat trick.
• Gillian Cortese and Juliette deVarenne both tended the goal for Gettysburg, with Cortese making six saves and deVarenne making two.
• Senior Essie Pasternak tallied one goal, two ground balls, and two caused turnovers.
• With the win, Gettysburg clinches a bye into the semifinal round of the Centennial Conference tournament.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against McDaniel on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S GOLF: After having Saturday’s opening round cancelled due to storms, Gettysburg fired a round of 342 to win its 11th Centennial Conference championship on Sunday at Foxchase Golf Club. The Bullets built a large lead and held off a late-round charge from Marymount to win its first championship since 2019 by four strokes.
THE LEADERS
• Caroline Kurtt led the Bullets with a round of 83 to finish tied for second place.
FOR THE FOES
• Marymount placed second with a round of 346.
• Cabrini’s Ashley Ea won the individual title, edging Kurtt by one stroke.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Ava Nicole Markunas carded a round of 84 to place tied for fourth.
• Mia Wilutis finished tied for sixth with a round of 86 that included two birdies on the day.
• Natalie Boyd placed 11th, registering a round of 89.
• Abby McMonagle rounded out the competitors in a tie for 12th place with a round of 91.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg has now won four tournaments this season.
• The Bullets 11 conference titles is the most of any team.
• This was the first championship to be decided by just 18 holes since 2011, which was the first of nine straight won by Gettysburg.
• The Bullets earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. It will be the team’s seventh championship appearance.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg return to action at the NCAA Division III championship on May 9-12 at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Gettysburg won all nine matches for a 9-0 non-conference sweep of McDaniel on Sunday.
THE LEADERS
• Avery Palandjian went 2-0, with wins at first singles and doubles.
• Ellie Brignati earned wins at No. 2 singles and doubles.
FOR THE FOES
• Liz Fyfe had the closest match for the Green Terror at No. 2 singles.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• The No. 3 doubles team of Catherine Haley and Shoshi Dondes swept their match, 8-0, before Palandjian and Andrea Brazyte earned an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Emma Ward and Brignati rounded out the doubles matches with an 8-0 win at second doubles to notch a 3-0 lead for Gettysburg
• Palandjian cleanly won her first singles match by a score of 6-0, 6-0, followed by Brignati who defeated her second singles matchup 6-2, 6-3.
• Ward, Kate Alianello, Niki Melnick, and Tierney Cantwell earned the rest of the singles victories, at No. 3, 4, 5, and 6, respectively. No Green Terror opponent won more than two games in any of the final four singles matches.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action in the Centennial Conference tournament on Wednesday at third-seeded Haverford. Match time is TBD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.