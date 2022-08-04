YAIAA Football Media Day means that the beginning of traininig camp, and from there the start of the season is right around the corner.
Well, Media Day happened on Tuesday and here’s a snippet about each YAIAA-3 team from the Times Area to whet your appetite for the 2022 season:
Delone Catholic
For the second straight year, the Squires are moving their starting quarterback from the previous season to another offensive position.
In 2021, Coltyn Keller was shifted to running back and this year it’ll be senior Ryder Noel making the adjustment.
The change was necessitated by the graduation of Keller, Landon Eckert and Dylan Staub, the team’s primary ball carriers who combined for 1,951 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
In addition to Noel, Gage Zimmerman is moving from wide out to running back.
“Nothing against the guys we had running the ball last season, they were excellent ball players, but none of them were breakaway runners,” Delone head coach Corey Zortman said. “Ryder and Gage give us home run threats every time they touch the ball. We averaged around 20 first downs a game, but barely 20 points per game because our drives lasted so long when we did score. And it’s also much harder to maintain long drives, because one penalty can screw you up.”
Junior Denver Ostrum and sophomore Zack Staub will battle it out for signal caller duties.
Delone has made the District 3 title game in each of the past four seasons — twice in 2A and twice in 1A — losing all four times. The Squires are back in 2A and will face two potential postseason opponents in the regular season in Trinity and York Catholic.
Speaking of YC, they will have a new head coach this season after 10-year leader Eric Depew took over at Red Land, his alma mater. Longtime Irish assistant Brad Hayek will be in the captain’s chair now.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to play in 2A again, it’ll be a different challenge,” Zortman said. “York Catholic will be more of what it has been. Their head coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator were all on the previous staff. So we don’t expect a drop-off from them at all, despite the coaching change at the top.”
Bermudian Springs
The Eagles kept their streak alive of qualifying for the District 3 playoffs, pushing it to six consecutive campaigns before losing a tight one to Hamburg, 31-27, to end the season in Week 11.
Head coach John Livelsberger has a job in front of him when it comes to finding a way to replace the production that came from running backs Chanse Boyer and Ricky Pacana, who both had excellent senior campaigns. Boyer ran for 1,039 yards and eight scores, while Pacana posted 1,245 yards of total offense and 13 combined touchdowns.
There will also be a new guy under center as Ethan Beachy, who threw for 1,122 yards and 12 scores and ran for eight more, also graduated.
“We put in a lot of time this summer because we knew that we’d be a young team this season, but we’ve got a lot of speed among our young guys,” Livelsberger said. “We’ve got a small senior class, so we’ve got a lot of competition for playing time.”
Two of the seniors have a good amount of varsity experience heading into the season.
“We’ve been playing up with the older guys for the past few seasons,” Brennon Ault said. “So we know what that’s like.”
Montana Speelman added, “The younger guys look up to us because we’ve been in the position that they’re fighting to be a part of.”
Littlestown
When the Bolts walked off the field after a 24-13 loss to Delone in Week 5 last season, they sat at 0-5 with hopes of a postseason berth all but gone.
While the team didn’t reach the playoffs, it did win four of its last five games of the season to salvage a respectable year.
Two-year starter Xavier Benner will have to be replaced at quarterback after throwing for 1,017 yards and nine scores in 2021.
Longtime head coach Mike Lippy sees it as a competition between junior Alex Popoff and sophomore Brody Bittle. Popoff went 10-of-14 for 131 yards and two scores in limited action a year ago.
“It’s a close battle, I really like both of them and would have no problem having either of them as the starter,” Lippy said. “Alex has been a little bit better in 7-on-7’s and he’s a little more athletic, so he’s got a slight lead right now.”
Lippy has piloted the program to six division titles in his 19 years at the helm, the last one coming in 2017.
“Like every year, we want to win the division and qualify for districts,” he said. “My biggest concern is our lack of experience on the offensive and defensive lines. We’re very young and inexperienced up front.”
Fairfield
The Knights posted a 5-4 record, but a loss to Delone prevented them from locking down the second playoff berth in Class 1A.
The team graduated just six seniors, but when you have roster numbers in the low 20’s, that’s a good percentage of your team.
Head coach Jason Thurston expects around the same number of players in the Green & White this season.
“We’ve got some young guys coming up and they’ll get some opportunities to prove themselves right away,” he said. “The kids are working hard and getting stronger. We’ve done well in our 7-on-7’s this summer.”
Among the graduates are running backs Peyton Stadler and Cody Valentine, who combined to score 12 of the team’s 20 touchdowns. Also gone is quarterback Jake Myers. Myers threw for 889 yards and eight scores, while rushing for three more and scoring 17 points as the kicker.
“We want to stay healthy, be competitive every week and make incremental improvements throughout the season,” Thurston said. “We’re excited to get started and see how much some of the guys have improved.”
Biglerville
The Canners were strikingly young in 2021, having just one senior on their roster and he was injured on the first drive of the season, causing him to miss the entire year.
By the time the season was winding down, the team was suiting up about 20 kids a week. But things are looking up as far as participation goes with third-year head coach Brett Smyers expecting 38 players — maybe more — to suit up in the Black & Gold this season.
“We have a lot of guys showing up for workouts and we’re excited for the season,” he said. “Our freshmen did a good job last season, but we were so young that we had seven freshmen starting on defense in our last game of the season. We feel those guys that are now sophomores should be a little ahead of expectations.”
Quarterback Seth Lady did not have a good statistical season, but he gained a lot of valuable experience in starting six of the team’s seven games under center and he’ll be one of the team leaders this year.
“The vibe and the energy around the team is different this year,” Lady said. “We’ve got a lot of experience coming back, so guys should know what to expect in games.”
Due to the pandemic, this has been the first normal offseason for Smyers as the team’s head coach, where they’ve had a full offseason and the hopes of holding a scrimmage and being able to play all of the games that are on its schedule.
“If we can come together as a team, we’d like to think that we can have a winning record this season,” Smyers said.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
