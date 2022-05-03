Eric Ketterman has seen a lot since he joined the South Penn League as a player in 1991 at 15 years old.
In addition to playing, Ketterman has been a coach and serves as Cashtown’s manager, and now he’ll add league commissioner to his resume.
With the retirement of Parker Lerew as commissioner after 45 years at the helm, the league was in need of a new captain to steward its ship.
“The timing was right. Parker was looking to get out of it and he gave his full recommendation to me,” Ketterman said. “I took it as a huge compliment that the whole room supported me when it was voted on. I’m happy to have earned their respect.”
He continued, “I’ve seen our league go up and down over the years and I’m heavily involved in the baseball world in this area.”
One of the duties that falls on the commissioner is to dole out any possible punishments for bad behavior or to rule on a game if it is protested. Neither thing happens very often, but there’s a contingency plan in place in case Cashtown is involved.
“We established a deputy commission position a while back and he’ll handle anything if it’s needed involving Cashtown,” Ketterman. “I will recuse myself from making a ruling and (deputy commissioner) Jordan Arnold will handle it.”
Arnold is a player-manager for New Oxford.
Ketterman began coaching when his oldest son, Ethan, was four years old and started playing tee ball.
He continued to coach both Ethan and younger son, Zach, as they progressed through Little League and eventually on to Gettysburg High School where Ketterman still mans the third base coaching box, even though both of his sons have graduated.
He’s been a coach at Gettysburg for the past 11 seasons, including the last eight on the staff of head coach Ryan Brady.
“Eric has become one of my closest friends,” Brady said. “We both love the game of baseball and we love teaching the game to kids. Really, I couldn’t be more blessed to have Eric and Jim (Sixeas) as my assistant coaches.”
While it doesn’t always happen, there are times where coaches move on once their children are no longer part of the team that they are coaching. But Ketterman has no intention of getting out of the game any time soon.
“I enjoy coaching and helping kids to learn and grow their skills; it keeps me young, too,” he said. “It’s a rewarding feeling to see a young man succeed and achieve his goals.”
Ketterman and Littlestown high school head coach Robert Rohrbaugh have a unique relationship in that they are business partners as part-owners of Diamond Legend Sports and also have a player-manager relationship with Rohrbaugh having played for the Pirates since 2018.
“Eric is a great coach to play for,” Rohrbaugh said. “He keeps things fun and loose, but when it’s time to be serious and play, he takes it seriously. He’s made it a great atmosphere there.”
Beginning his career for Mummasburg in 1991, Ketterman was a Met for the first few years of his career alongside his brothers, Guy and Greg, and for their father, Bill, who managed the team.
When Guy and Greg hung it up, Eric moved on to Biglerville and played for the Black Sox for a few seasons before taking a year off while he was in college.
After the one-year hiatus, Ketterman moved on to Gettysburg, before making the move to Cashtown, where he’s been since 2001.
Joining the Pirates meant playing for Matt Rebert, who had revived the franchise after it had been dormant for almost a decade and the partnership between Ketterman and Rebert still exists today.
“Matt and I are extremely close and we’ve joked many times how we’ll bury each other by the flag poles in centerfield,” Ketterman said with a chuckle.
Success was very slow to come for Cashtown, as the Pirates finished close to the bottom of the standings in each Ketterman’s first seven years as part of the team.
They began to show progress in 2008 and 2009 with back-to-back .500 seasons, before breaking through with an excellent 2010 season that saw them finish first in the regular season.
That season ended with a loss in the semifinals to eventual champion New Oxford. But after experiencing some success that season, the Bucs finally made it to the top of the mountain in 2011, capturing their first league title.
They lost a rematch in the championship series with New Oxford in 2012 before some of the core of those teams moved on in life or retired.
That sent the team back to the middle of the pack for a few seasons, but they began to climb again in 2016, when Ketterman and Rebert swapped jobs. Ketterman took over as manager and Rebert became his assistant.
“My kids had gotten older and were playing for our team, so I was going to be here all the time,” Ketterman said. “While Matt’s kids were just getting old enough to start playing baseball. He started coaching them, which made him less available to be here. It kind of worked out perfectly.”
With an infusion of young talent, to go along with stalwarts Chris Schachle and J.C. Collins, the Pirates reached the semifinals in 2016, but fell to Hanover.
“That year (2016), Hanover was better than us and they beat us pretty good,” Ketterman said. “But that set the stage for the next few years. Our guys tasted some success in 2016 and it carried over as we matured as a team.”
Ketterman stepped back from being a full-time player after the 2016 season and he plays only when his team needs him to at this point.
Cashtown took down Hanover in the championship series each of the next three years, 2017-19 and then beat Hagerstown to capture the title in 2020.
“Some of the younger guys that we brought in were already hanging around our dugout and practicing with us, anyway,” Ketterman said. “The only thing that really changed was that we gave them uniforms and they started playing in games for us.”
Ketterman expressed excitement for his new position and where the league could be headed.
“We plan to have more of a social media presence. We’d like all of our teams to have Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts to better promote the league,” he said. “Though one of my goals is to honor the history of the league and where it’s been, as well. We’re not looking to bury the past of this league.”
Longtime New Oxford player-manager Scott Meckley earned a tip of the cap from Ketterman for his friendship over the years, as well.
“Scott has been kind of a mentor to me,” Ketterman said. “He’s helped a lot in pointing me in the right direction and has allowed me to bounce ideas off of him.”
Also earning kudos were Ketterman’s family.
“I couldn’t ask for a more supportive family. My wife (Emilie) has had a huge burden to carry here over the years for our family,” he said.
While things will remain mostly the same for the 2022 season, Ketterman wasn’t shy to say that he’d be open to making some changes moving forward.
“We don’t have an All-Star game planned for this year, but that’s something that could happen down the road. We used to have one and it was a lot of fun,” he said. “We could also potentially do something with another league, maybe some interleague games or a possible series after both leagues finish their playoffs.”
The 2022 campaign began last Sunday with a pair of games.
Cashtown’s opener will be at home against Frederick on May 7 at 1 p.m. Ketterman said the plan is for Lerew to be honored and to throw out the first pitch prior to the Pirates hosting the Flying Dogs.
The league consists of 11 teams with each team scheduled to face the other ten teams three times each, for a 30-game slate that is expected to wrap up on July 16.
The playoffs start on July 21 with eight of the 11 teams qualifying. The opening round is a best-of-three and then the semifinals and championship series are all best-of-five.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
