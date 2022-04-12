Anne Bair is more versatile than a Swiss Army Knife.
The Gettysburg High School senior is currently penning the final chapter of her dynamic scholastic athletic career, one that will detail her exploits on the Warrior track and field team. Coming into Tuesday’s meet, she held the Times Area’s best time in the 400 run (58.8) and distances in the triple jump (37-5), and ranked second in the long jump (16-2.25). On Tuesday, she one-upped herself by hitting 37-10.5 in the triple, giving her another school record.
This comes as a surprise to basically no one, considering Bair placed fourth in the triple jump at the Class 3A PIAA Championships last spring and has been posting stellar times on the track since lacing up a pair of spikes.
She was also pretty swift on the cross country trail during her time, qualifying for states as a freshman in 2018.
But Bair is most well-known for her exploits on the basketball court. A jack-of-all-trades floor general, she helped steer the Warriors to four consecutive appearances in the District 3 Class 5A championship game, bagging a pair of titles including one last winter.
Bair averaged better than 14 points, five steals and five rebounds per game as a senior, netting 1,476 career points during her four seasons.
As if her athletic resume wasn’t already filled to the brim, Bair recently added another accolade as she was voted to the Miss PA Basketball Tremendous 25 team. The Tremendous 25 is part of the ninth annual Mr. and Miss Pennsylvania Basketball Awards presented by SportsRecruiters.com. Players are chosen by statewide fans, media and coaches, who are also able to vote as the process unfolds. Each of those three groups represents a third of the total vote.
Voting for the Terrific Ten team is open at pabball.com. That team will be announced on April 20, with finalists then selected on May 5. The Mr. and Miss PA Basketball winners will be honored at an awards ceremony on May 22.
Bair, a Manhattan College recruit, is one of four District 3 players on the Miss PA Basketball Tremendous 25, joining Central Dauphin’s Caroline Shiery and Marlie Dickerson, and Olivia Jones of Cedar Cliff.
In the running for the Most Promising Underclassmen are District 3 standouts Jill Jekot, a Cumberland Valley sophomore, Cedar Cliff freshman Olivia Jones and Dallastown freshman Praise Matthews.
The Mr. PA Basketball Tremendous 25 includes Central Dauphin’s Donovan Hill, Reading’s Ruben Rodriguez, Trey Martin of Boiling Springs and Cedar Cliff’s Tyler Houser. Additionally, Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore Tyler Burton is in consideration for the Most Promising Underclassmen.
VIVA LAS VEGAS FOR LEVI: Biglerville senior Levi Haines is heading to Sin City, with singlet in hand.
Haines, a Penn State University commit, is competing in the US Open, a wrestling event held April 27-May 1 that helps establish world teams for Team USA across multiple age levels. Haines is competing at 74 kilograms in the U20 division.
The former PIAA champ was a Cadet world team member who competed in the world championships last summer in Hungary. Haines is one of 33 entrants representing 15 states at 74 kilos, including fellow M2 Trainer Center member Gavin Priest and Penn State University’s Alex Facundo of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club. Facundo is a former four-time Michigan state champion and two-time member of the Cadet world team.
HOT ON HAUGH’S TRAIL: Former New Oxford standout Thomas Haugh is drawing interest from major NCAA men’s basketball programs.
Haugh, who plays for Perkiomen School in Pennsylvania, had seven Division 1 scholarship offers in hand, including one from Mount St. Mary’s. On Monday, the 6-foot9, 200-pound forward received an offer from the University of Maryland.
Just a day later, fellow Big Ten school Northwestern made an offer.
Haugh competes on the AAU circuit for Philly Pride Gold. He is considered an excellent defender with developing skills on the offensive end. His ball-handling and shooting abilities make him an attractive prospect capable of playing a number of positions on the offensive end of the floor.
Haugh is the second former Times Area player to garner national recruiting attention, joining ex-Gettysburg standout Quadir Copeland, who signed with Syracuse University last August. Copeland played his final scholastic season at the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida.
