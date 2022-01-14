They don’t look that tall or strong or athletic, but they sure have an idea what Dr. Naismith’s game is all about.
Division-leading York Catholic waltzed into Fairfield Friday night and kept its league slate perfect with a clinical 71-53 beat-down of the host Green Knights. Spindly junior Luke Forjan led the Irish with 29 points as the visitors went pillar to post for the win.
Forjan is a classic scorer who slashes to the rim and can make you pay at the stripe if he can’t convert. He got to the line 14 times — a dozen in the first half alone — and made nine.
“He has a knack for finishing and getting to the free-throw line,” said Irish head coach Dustin Boeckel. “He’s worked hard to add outside shooting and that’s a testament to him.”
Forjan made three of four freebies in the contest’s first 45 seconds to set the tone for the evening. Fairfield’s leading scorer Eric Ball answered with a midrange jumper to cut it to 3-2 and the Green Knights would not be as close again.
A triple by Brady Walker stretched it to 9-2 before Forjan stroked two more foul shots to push it to 18-4. Will Myers, who led the hosts with 16 points, worked the offensive glass for a put-back and added a triple to slice the deficit to 18-9 after one period.
Myers added an and-one and another follow shot to get Fairfield (5-4, 2-4) within 23-16. The Irish (10-2, 9-0) replied with back-to-back buckets by Quinn Brennan and a Forjan trey to cap a 9-0 spurt. The teams entered intermission with the guests in control, 35-21.
“That was his best game of the year,” said Green Knights head coach of Myers’ strong play. “He was good defensively and I was really pleased with the way he attacked the basket.”
Forjan dominated the third quarter, scoring five field goals in the frame. York Catholic’s 1-2-2 three-quarter-court zone press gave Fairfield fits and Forjan often finished ahead of the fray.
“I like watching guys like that,” said Winebrenner of the Irish ace. “He hustles, he cuts. That’s not how we envisioned starting out tonight. We could never quite get over the hump and things spiraled out of control in the second half.”
Ball got more aggressive in the last eight minutes but the damage had already been done.
“He was settling for jump shots early,” said Winebrenner of Ball. “I like him to drive inside. He was successful when he did that in the fourth quarter.”
Walker’s bomb made it 66-36 to start the final frame and the rout was on. Ball scored nine of his 15 points down the stretch to help make the final score more respectable.
York Catholic is clearly the team to beat.
“We have to be more patient in our shot selection,” said Boeckel. “Tonight we demonstrated a good basketball IQ — we were making the right cuts and showed our passing ability. We were executing our assignments.”
Myers chipped in a game-high six boards.
The Green Knights still have hopes of qualifying for the post-season.
“It’s all in front of us,” said Winebrenner. “We know what games we have to win (to get in). This wasn’t necessarily one of them. They are a good team. They are well coached and move the ball well.”
Fairfield’s quest continues this afternoon at undefeated Mt. Cavalry then on to Biglerville Tuesday night.
York Catholic 18 17 28 8 — 71
Fairfield 9 12 15 17 — 53
York Catholic (71): Brady Walker 2 0-0 6, Caden Boeckel 0 3-4 3, John Forjan 2 3-4 9, Luke Forjan 10 9-14 29, Levan McFadden 4 2-4 10, Joe Mountain 1 0-0 2, Michael Shelly 1 0-0 2, Ryan Oathout 1 0-0 2, Quinn Brennan 3 0-0 6. Jake Dallas 0 2-3 2. Non-scorer: Trey Chapman. TOTALS: 24 19-29 71.
Fairfield (53): Eric Ball 6 3-4 15, Peyton Stadler 2 0-0 4, Cody Valentine 2 2-2 7, Jake Myers 0 3-4 3, Trent White 1 0-0 2, Will Myers 6 3-4 16. Griffin Tabler 2 0-0 4, Andrew Kuhns 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Wyatt Kuhns, Jayden Bell. TOTALS: 20 11-14 53.
3-pointers: YC — Walker 2, J Forjan 2, L Forjan ; F — W Myers, Valentine. JV: YC, 63-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.