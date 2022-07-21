Littlestown’s Jordan Patterson threw a total of 9 1/3 innings over five regular season mound appearances, but he authored a masterpiece in the Dodgers’ 4-0 Game 1 victory over visiting Hanover in the South Penn League quarterfinals Thursday evening at Memorial Field.
Patterson allowed just three hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk. He threw 70 strikes out of the 91 pitches that he threw.
“The slider was my strikeout pitch tonight,” Patterson said. “The fastball was working, but the slider was my best pitch.”
The Hood College grad made one start during the regular season, also against the Raiders, on July 7 and threw six shutout frames with 11 punchouts and one free pass.
“Jordan pitched well against these guys earlier in the season,” Dodger player-manager Justin Keith said when asked why he went with Patterson for the opener. “I liked the way that he looked and his style works well against them.”
Hanover (14-16-1) threatened in the first when Andrew Worley reached on an infield single, then Bobby Taylor belted a ball to the gap in left-center. However, Worley was cut down trying to score when Dodger shortstop Trent Copenhaver threw a strike to catcher Jake Saylor who applied the tag at the plate. Keith ran the ball down from his spot in center field and hit Copenhaver in the chest with his relay throw to set up the play.
“We thought that we might struggle to score tonight, so we were trying to be aggressive and get an early run,” Hanover player-manager Adam Smith said. “Unfortunately, our guy was thrown out at the plate.”
Littlestown (22-9) did push a run across in its half of the first when Keith sprinted home from third on a wild pitch. He walked with one down and advanced to third on Joe Kroeger’s knock prior to scoring.
Patterson recorded six strikeouts over the second, third and fourth innings and his team helped him out by posting a three-spot in the bottom of the second.
Hanover hurler Colby Peterson retired the first two hitters of the second, then Jacob Crawmer walked and Brandon Naill singled to bring Copenhaver to the dish.
Copenhaver put a charge into one, sending it over the left fielder’s head to chase home Crawmer and Naill. Then Keith’s inside-out single plated Copenhaver.
“Getting runs early in the game is always nice,” Patterson said. “You can kinda just relax and pitch.”
The Raiders’ best chance to score came in the fifth when Wade Linebaugh walked and Alex Smith followed with an infield single. However, Patterson buckled down and struck out the next three hitters.
“His slider is tough. It might be the best pitch in the league,” Adam Smith said of Patterson. “We thought about bunting in the fifth to try to cut the deficit, but decided against giving up an out.”
After the rough start, Peterson settled in and retired 12 of the last 13 Dodger hitters that he faced. He finished the game with four runs allowed on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
“Colby pitched well tonight,” Adam Smith said. “He did well enough to keep us in the game and give us a chance.”
Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is slated for Hanover’s Diller Field on Saturday at 1 p.m. A Game 3, if necessary, would be played at Littlestown on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“I’m very pleased with how we’ve pitched this season and I was happy that we were able to score some runs early tonight,” Keith said. “But we’ve got to improve on offense and sustain our hitting better.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Hanover 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Littlestown 130 000 x — 4 4 0
Colby Peterson and Wade Linebaugh; Jordan Patterson and Jake Saylor. SO-BB: Peterson 2-3; Patterson 13-1. W-Patterson. L-Peterson. 2B: L-Trent Copenhaver.
