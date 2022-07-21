PATTERSON
Littlestown pitcher Jordan Patterson delivers during Game 1 of a South Penn League playoff series against Hanover on Thursday. Patterson fired a three-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts in a 4-0 Dodgers' win.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Littlestown’s Jordan Patterson threw a total of 9 1/3 innings over five regular season mound appearances, but he authored a masterpiece in the Dodgers’ 4-0 Game 1 victory over visiting Hanover in the South Penn League quarterfinals Thursday evening at Memorial Field.

Patterson allowed just three hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk. He threw 70 strikes out of the 91 pitches that he threw.

