BOSLEY
Littlestown’s Jake Bosley powers up between a pair of Bishop McDevitt defenders to score two of his 23 points in Thursday’s 81-59 romp in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 3A Championships. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

More cowbell.

The Littlestown boys’ basketball team streaked to a large early lead, weathered a mid-game malaise and finished strong. The result was a 81-59 defeat of Bishop McDevitt in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 4A playoffs at the Thunderdome on Thursday night that ended with a raucous celebration with the student body. The cheering section used the percussion of the instrument made famous by Christopher Walken to put the cap on the win.

