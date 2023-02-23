The Littlestown boys’ basketball team streaked to a large early lead, weathered a mid-game malaise and finished strong. The result was a 81-59 defeat of Bishop McDevitt in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 4A playoffs at the Thunderdome on Thursday night that ended with a raucous celebration with the student body. The cheering section used the percussion of the instrument made famous by Christopher Walken to put the cap on the win.
There was plenty to applaud. Christopher Meakin scored a career-high 28 points, followed closely by Jake Bosley with 23 and Zyan Herr with 22. The talented trio easily outscored the Crusaders’ total for the contest.
Littlestown (19-4) opened in its vaunted 1-3-1 zone trap and gave McDevitt fits. Meakin started the mayhem with the first of his four steals and Cole Riley found Bosley underneath for the easy deuce. Meakin was fouled from beyond the arc and notched two of three freebies for a 4-0 start. Jacobi Tate got the guests on the board before the Bolts went on a 16-0 spurt that included back-to-back bombs by Herr and five more points from Bosley, who set a physical tone with his solid play. Two Crusaders were called for technical fouls after taking exception to Bosley’s crafty positioning near the hoop.
“He’s got to be good for us,” said Bolts head coach John Forster of Bosley. “When he plays as hard as he does, a lot of guys will get mad.”
Meakin got fouled on a coast-to-coast sortie and feathered both attempts at the stripe for a 22-4 advantage. Bosley added another free throw. Bishop McDevitt (15-5) scored the last five points of the period but still trailed, 23-9.
“They tried to lob it over us,” said Meakin, who plays the point of the Thunderbolts’ patented press. “I have a lot of faith in our guards to make plays behind me.”
Bosley followed up his own miss, then a Meakin steal set up Herr for a layup. Meakin struck again when he faked a defender in the air and hoisted a trey that bottomed out to push it to 30-10. Brandon Keith’s triple pared the deficit, but two more foul shots for Meakin and a Eurostep foray to the cup by Herr made it 34-13 and forced a McDevitt timeout.
The Crusaders responded and went on a 13-0 spree that inched them within 36-28. Meakin finished the half with a buzzer-beating three-bagger that put the home team ahead at the break, 40-30.
Forster wasn’t too concerned.
“They’re a fantastic team,” he said. “We knew we weren’t just going to run away with it. That was playoff basketball. Bishop McDevitt has a lot of fight.”
“We just trusted the process and kept going,” said the 6-foot-8 junior.
Meakin and Herr each drilled a pair from beyond in the third stanza and Herr added a bucket on a mad dash to the cylinder. McDevitt hung tough behind Tate and Keith and trailed just 61-51 entering the fourth.
Riley and Tyshawn Russel traded threes before Bosley took over down the stretch. The senior enforcer bulled his way to nine points in the period and finished with a game-high nine rebounds.
“I wanted it more in the paint,” said the bearded Bolt. “I tried to be physical.”
Meakin added seven boards, two assists and three blocks to the carnage. Herr contributed two rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“He was a monster for us tonight,” said Forster of Meakin. “And Herr is one of the best athletes I have ever coached. We have to beg him to shoot in practice. He’s so unselfish.”
Tate led the Crusaders with 19 points. Russel followed with a dozen and Jordyn Bowers and Keith each tallied nine.
Bosley explained the significance of the cowbell.
“The football team started it after home wins and we just kept it going,” said the rugged senior. “Our crowd gives us confidence. We appreciate their support.”
With the triumph, Forster’s club advances to Monday’s semifinals, hitting the road to face second-seeded Fleetwood (21-2) at 7 p.m. The Tigers drubbed Middletown on Thursday, 50-34.
Bishop McDevitt 9 21 21 8 — 59
Littestown 23 17 21 20 — 81
Bishop McDevitt (59): Bowers 2 5-8 9, Tate 7 2-3 19, Scott 1 0-2 2, Keith 3 0-1 9, Russel 3 4-5 12, Hendereson 2 2-2 6, Shroy 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 13-21 59.
Littlestown (81): Jake Bosley 10 3-6 23, Christopher Meakin 7 9-14 28, Lucas Denault 1 0-0 2, Zyan Herr 7 4-4 22, Cole Riley 2 0-0 5, Nate Albert 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Bossom, Smith, Lookingbill, Claybaugh, Thomas, Unger, Thayer. Totals: 27 18-29 81.
3-pointers: BM-Tate 3, Keith 3 Russel 2; L-Meakin 4, Herr 4, Riley.
