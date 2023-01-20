Following a 3-pointer by Fairfield’s Breanna Valentine with 21 seconds to go in regulation, Littlestown trailed by two points, but Celi Portillo got an offensive rebound off of her own miss and scored with six seconds remaining to force overtime.
Then in the extra session, it was Portillo’s old-fashioned 3-point play with 32 ticks remaining that ended up being the difference in the Thunderbolts’ 58-56 victory in YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball action Friday night at the Thunderdome.
“I knew that I could get by the defender and get to the basket,” Portillo said. “Worst case, I would get fouled.”
That put a cap on Portillo’s outstanding effort that saw her post 24 points to go with 15 rebounds and three assists.
“Celi battles every single night,” Littlestown head coach Larry Colbert said. “She’s a very talented player and a great leader. I just wish that we were better at getting her the ball.”
Portillo, a senior who averages 10.8 ppg this season, good for 43 percent of the team’s production, plans to attend Chatham University in Pittsburgh next year. She intends to major in cell molecular biology and play on the basketball team. She’ll join 2022 Bermudian Springs’ graduate Hannah Chenault on the Cougars’ basketball squad.
“I was looking at going to Pitt and I love the city, but it was a little much for me,” Portillo said. “Going to Chatham, I’m still in Pittsburgh and I get to play ball.”
Friday’s contest was tight for the first quarter and a half, with Portillo’s stickback of her own miss giving the hosts an 11-10 lead that also ignited a 13-0 run by the Bolts.
Maddy Fulgham momentarily slowed Littlestown with a hoop with 33 ticks left in the half, but Portillo answered and the Bolts went to the break in charge, 24-12.
A Portillo bucket to begin the second half bumped Ltown’s lead to a game-high 14 points, but the Knights ripped off the next 17 points and Valentine’s hoop at the 2:44 mark of the frame capped the run and gave Gang Green a 29-26 advantage.
Valentine poured in nine of the points during the extended run.
“Our first half wasn’t great, but we picked it up in the second half,” Valentine said. “We picked up our intensity and started playing with more heart.”
Fairfield head coach Andrew Ditty added, “We never get a good start in this gym and I don’t know why. We just don’t play well in the first half and we haven’t any time since I’ve been the coach.”
Fairfield (5-9, 1-8) possessed a 34-32 lead going to the final stanza and that set the stage for a wild final quarter of regulation.
A triple by Littlestown’s Henley Harmon started the fun and the teams traded buckets and the lead five times over the next two minutes. All told, there were six lead changes and three ties in the fourth quarter.
Littlestown (2-16, 1-8) took a 41-38 lead on Hailey Shelley’s hoop with 5:53 left, but things were far from over.
A bomb by Cadence Holmberg with 3:50 remaining cut the visitors’ deficit to 44-43 and Fulgham then evened things when she split a pair of freebies with 3:20 left.
Hannah Barthel gave the Bolts a 46-44 lead on a runner with 2:22 left.
“Sometimes Hannah falls too in love with the 3-pointer,” Colbert said. “We want her to drive more often and she did that tonight.”
Portillo broke the deadlock with a free throw with 48 seconds left, setting the stage for Valentine and Portillo to exchange heroics.
In overtime, the Bolts scored the first four points and led 54-51 with 2:02 left following a Portillo charity toss.
Olivia Sanders’ hoop with 1:16 to go made it 54-53.
Valentine tied Portillo for scoring honors with a season-best 24 points. She also added 16 boards and six assists.
“She’s an excellent player,” Colbert said of Valentine. “We lost her a few times and she burned us, but we made her work for some of what she got tonight.”
Holmberg (11 points, 8 rebounds) and Fulgham (10 points, 6 rebounds) joined Valentine in double figures.
For Littlestown, Shelley put in 14 points before fouling out with 3:20 to go in the fourth quarter and Becca Lanahan notched eight points and collected nine rebounds.
Both teams are back on the hardwood on Tuesday with the Bolts hosting Bermudian Springs and the Knights playing at Hanover. Both games are slated to tip at 6:00.
Fairfield 6 6 22 15 7 — 56
Littlestown 9 15 8 17 9 — 58
Fairfield (56): Cadence Holmberg 5 0-2 11, Hannah Myers 2 0-0 5, Maddy Fulgham 4 2-4 10, Breanna Valentine 10 2-3 24, Olivia Sanders 3 0-2 6. Non-scorers: Klinedinst, Miller. Totals: 24 4-11 56.
Littlestown (58): Henley Harmon 1 0-0 3, Becca Lanahan 2 4-6 8, Celi Portillo 10 4-7 24, Allison Cassatt 1 1-2 3, Keira Miller 0 0-2 0, Hannah Barthel 3 0-0 6, Hailey Shelley 7 0-0 14. Non-scorers: Andreu, Mathews. Totals: 24 9-17 58.
3-pointers: F-Valentine 2, Homberg, Myers; L-Harmon.
