Following a 3-pointer by Fairfield’s Breanna Valentine with 21 seconds to go in regulation, Littlestown trailed by two points, but Celi Portillo got an offensive rebound off of her own miss and scored with six seconds remaining to force overtime.

Then in the extra session, it was Portillo’s old-fashioned 3-point play with 32 ticks remaining that ended up being the difference in the Thunderbolts’ 58-56 victory in YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball action Friday night at the Thunderdome.

