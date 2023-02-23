Fairfield played excellent on the defensive end of the floor, but forgot to pack its Windex.
The Knights were decimated on the glass in their 44-30 season-ending loss to Millersburg in the District 3 Class 2A girls’ basketball semifinals Thursday night at Hoffman Gym in Millersburg.
Millersburg (16-7) shot 15-of-60 (25 percent) from the field and 11-of-31 (35 percent) from the foul line, but the Indians grabbed 61 rebounds to 36 for Fairfield. It was second and third chances — and sometimes even fourth chances — all night for the winners.
“We played really good defense tonight, but we just didn’t rebound well,” Fairfield head coach Andrew Ditty said. “(Emma Miller) was strong and she’s an excellent rebounder. One of the best in (the Tri-Valley League.)”
Miller, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, was a tough inside presence on both ends of the floor all night long. She scored 14 points, grabbed 24 rebounds and blocked four shots.
Fairfield (9-14) trailed, 33-29, after a pair of freebies from Breana Valentine with 4:53 left in the game, but managed just one point the rest of the way.
The Indians were shaky at the charity stripe down the stretch, but the Knights couldn’t take advantage of the hosts’ 6-of-12 showing from the foul line in the final four minutes.
Fairfield had jumped out to an 8-4 lead after Valentine scored with 1:53 to go in the opening quarter, but Millersburg responded with the next seven and ended the opening stanza in front, 11-8.
Valentine twice reduced the deficit to a single point in the second quarter and the margin was 19-12 before hoops from Cadence Holmberg and Hannah Myers in the final minute of the half trimmed the lead to 19-16 at intermission.
Millersburg opened up a 27-17 advantage when Paige Rothermel scored with 1:36 to play in the third quarter, but an 8-2 sprint to the quarter horn by the visitors made it interesting heading for the final frame.
Valentine capped the quarter by draining a trio of free throws with no time on the clock after being fouled attempting a 3-pointer. Her marksmanship made it 29-25.
The loss wraps up the best season for the Knights since their 21-win campaign in 2006, that ended in the state quarterfinals. The nine wins they achieved this season are their most since that campaign and this was their first district tournament appearance since 2010.
“The culture is changing here at Fairfield and I’m proud of our girls,” Ditty said. “We have no seniors and Millersburg made the playoffs last year. So they had experience in districts and we didn’t.”
Valentine added, “We made a lot of progress this season and we worked hard on our skills every day in the gym. Winning games made us want to work even harder in practice.”
The season having just wrapped up, Valentine was already looking forward to next season with anticipation.
“We need to be in the gym all summer, working hard to get better,” she said. “We played hard this season, but there’s more that we could’ve done to make our season even better than it was.”
A junior, Valentine will enter her senior campaign with 818 career points following an 18-point, 15-rebound effort on Thursday. She’s on pace to become just the third player in program history to reach 1,000 career points and first since 2006 graduate Lauren Beckley.
“Breana Valentine is a special player and not just because of how good of a player that she is,” Ditty said. “What makes her special is how much she loves her teammates.”
Joining Miller in double digits for the Indians was Fallon McFadden, who had 10 markers. Jana Strait scored eight points and grabbed seven boards and Paige Rothermel collected 12 rebounds.
Fairfield 8 8 9 5 — 30
Millersburg 11 8 10 15 — 44
Fairfield (30): Cadence Holmberg 2 0-0 5, Hannah Myers 1 0-0 2, Maddy Fulgham 2 1-2 5, Breana Valentine 5 8-10 18. Non-scorers: Aker, Klinedinst, Sanders, Miller, Click. Totals: 10 9-12 30.
Millersburg (44): Paige Rothermel 1 2-6 4, Jana Strait 3 1-2 8, Olivia Dyer 0 0-2 0, Reagan Hale 1 5-6 8, Fallon McFadden 4 1-6 10, Emma Miller 6 2-9 14. Totals: 15 11-31 44.
3-pointers: F-Holmberg; M-Strait, Hale, McFadden
