Fairfield played excellent on the defensive end of the floor, but forgot to pack its Windex.

The Knights were decimated on the glass in their 44-30 season-ending loss to Millersburg in the District 3 Class 2A girls’ basketball semifinals Thursday night at Hoffman Gym in Millersburg.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.