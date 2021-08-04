Jason Thurston knows what he’s up against.
The Fairfield High School football coach was at the helm of the smallest school in YAIAA-1 when he coached at New Oxford and is now at the smallest school in D3 as the coach of the Green Knights.
“That’s purely coincidental,” Thurston said of the small schools. “But I like playing the underdog role.”
Thurston said he expects to have 21 players on his Fairifield football team this season, down seven from a year ago. Though the number is an improvement on the 13 players the Green Knights had to play with two seasons ago against Bermudian Springs following a slew of injuries.
“The kids want to play,” he said. “I asked them after that Bermudian game if they wanted to see whether we could postpone a game or play down at JV and they said as long as we have 11 guys we want to keep going.”
Last year, the Green Knights went 2-5 with wins over area rival Biglerville as well as York Tech. Quarterback Jake Myers is back under center for Thurston’s squad, while it also returns leading rusher Peyton Stadler, who says he’s looking forward to the year to come.
“This summer has been a lot better, definitely,” he said. “It’s still been a struggle getting people out to lift and work out, but we’ve been able to get decent numbers compared to last year.”
The Knights were able to return to their weight room after two seasons away due to COVID and issues with the room’s HVAC system. Senior linebacker Will Myers says he believes that will be a big boost in the coming season.
“The last two years we really haven’t been able to lift as a team,” he said. “So it’s been nice getting back in there and the energy has been good.”
In past years, Thurston has mentioned beating his neighboring teams, such as Biglerville, as a goal for the program. After defeating the Canners in 2020, he said it’s now time to solidify that and think about next steps.
“We have some teams in our division that are pretty strong year in, year out. The Bermudians, the Littlestowns, the Delones and York Catholic,” he said. “We picked up a win last year against Biglerville and played Hanover close. We feel we should be able to compete with those teams most years.”
The Green Knights have a tall task to open the season as they travel to Camp Hill in Week 1.
The Nighthawks downed Fairfield 17-13 in 2020 as part of a 3-4 season under first-year head coach WIll Rider, who says his expectations were even higher after the team struggled to a 1-9 record in 2019.
“Last year we had higher expectations than we accomplished,” he said. “We struggled a bit at times last year with the implementation of things that I think the kids are getting a hold of this year.”
Rider said that COVID restrictions meant it was difficult for he and his staff to implement the new offense he had hoped to and that he also struggled to get kids to come out and join the team.
Like Fairfield, Hanover is struggling with turnout as Rider said he expects around 25 varsity players.
“My coaches and I had a plan to get into the school at lunches and into the community and try to recruit some of the great athletes we have that we think should be playing football and we couldn’t really do that with some of the restrictions,” Rider said.
One thing that will benefit the Nighthawks is the return of junior quarterback Chase Roberts, who will be in his third year as the Hanover signalcaller. While Roberts struggled at times a year ago, he and Rider feel another year of experience and a full offseason should help him take the next steps in his development.
“I just think we’ve got to be a little bit sharper. I don’t think our offense was bad, not by any stretch, I just think we didn’t have that confidence,” the 6-foot, 210-pound QB said. “This time around there’s not going to be anything that I haven’t seen before and I think that will really help.”
Rider also pointed out Ryan Kartsch, Braden Perry and Joey Wilkinson players to watch for as well as Roger Romany and Zion Heath at tailback.
“We’ve got some good size up front,” Rider said. “We average about 230-240 (pounds) with our returning linemen and then we’ve got guys like Roger Romany and Zion Heath at tailback who can run the ball. Zion is a guy who kind of took one for the team last year and played on the line and I think he could have a good year for us this year back in the backfield.”
Hanover will travel to Susquehannock to begin its season on Aug. 27,
One team that doesn’t suffer from a lack of players is Littlestown under the watchful eyes of longtime head coach Mike Lippy. The Thunderbolts went 4-3 a year ago, but weren’t all that pleased with that record.
“To some degree I was glad we only had as many fans in the stands as we did because of the way we were playing,” Lippy said. “ But this community thrives on athletics and not just football. I want the kids to be able to take the hard work and dedication and everything they learn with them when they graduate and they’re done with sports.”
Senior quarterback Xavier Benner returns as the signal caller for the Bolts after passing for 527 yards and four touchdowns to go along with three interceptions a year ago. At 6-foot-3, Benner has one of the better arms that Lippy says he’s ever had at the position, though he has to get better at the mental aspect of the game, a thought that Benner himself echoed.
“It’s not just about the game itself, but the mental ability on and off the field,” Benner said. “It’s a position that’s as much about the mental side of the game as it is physical and I definitely think I’ve taken steps toward being a better leader at the position.”
Littlestown has been a perennial playoff team under Lippy and is hoping to get back there in 2021. Lippy says his previous teams, including one that went 9-2 in 2017, wasn’t that much more physically gifted than the one he has currently.
“I personally don’t know that it has to do with the fact that we had superior talent on those teams,” he said. “Honestly, it just comes down to hard work. Those teams and those programs that are successful year in, year out, it’s just hard work coming in in the offseason and the lifting and doing the conditioning and everything you need to do to be successful when the season comes around.”
Benner and senior defensive end Bryce Redding pointed out teammates Nathan King, Nate Holt, Austin Grammes and Kurtis Shifflet as players who could provide a spark.
The Bolts are hoping to get back into the mix for the division title with rivals York Catholic and Delone Catholic, the latter of which they’ve not beaten in four years.
“It’s been four years since we’ve beaten Delone and in my time on the team we’ve never beaten them,” Redding said. “So that’s something we’d really like to achieve this year.”
Littlestown will begin its season on the road as it takes on non-conference foe Boiling Springs on Sept. 3.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
