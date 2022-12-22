WRESTLING
New Oxford 34, Dallastown 27
The Colonials strung together five straight wins in the middle of Thursday’s match to take down the visiting Wildcats, 34-27. The Ox improved to 2-0 in the YAIAA-1 while Dtown slipped to 0-2.
The decisive run began at 133 where Wylan Hess posted a 10-3 decision. Ryan Miller followed with a 12-1 major and Clayton Miller put six on the board by pinning Luis Leon in 2:35. Chance Lawyer’s fall at 152 put the hosts on top, 31-12, and Cameron Herring added three more to the advantage with a 7-5 nod at 160.
Micah Smith gave the Colonials a big start with a first-period fall at 285.
285-Micah Smith (NO) p. Rhodes, 1:13; 107-Flowers (D) p. Owen Custer, :50; 114-Ethan Aiello (NO) fft; 121-Karlie (D) d. Trent Uhler, 8-2; 127-Key (D) d. Jerry Dattoli, 3-2; 133-Wylan Hess (NO) d. McWilliams, 10-3; 139-Riley Miller (NO) md. Evans, 12-1; 145-Clayton Miller (NO) p. Leon, 2:35; 152-Chance Lawyer (NO) p. Wilkins, 2:30; 160-Cameron Herring (NO) d. Baldwin, 7-5; 172-Feeney (D) p. Lane Johnson, 3:18; 189-Grim (D) d. Derek Price, 3-1; 215-Usow (D) p. Antwon Bell, 3:27
Biglerville 51, York Tech 15
The Canners used five pins to power past the Spartans in YAIAA-3 action on Thursday.
Seth Lady (160), Levi Roberts (189), Caden Kessel (114), Brody Gardner (121) and Joey Ney (145) did the honors for Biglerville, which improved to 4-2 overall.
Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia also delivered a 10-5 decision at 172 for the winners.
160-Seth Lady (B) p. Burton, :57; 172-Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (B) d. Van Halen, 10-5; 189-Levi Roberts (B) p. Kwasnjuk, 215-Glover (YT) fft; 285-Markel (YT) d. Mason Mentzer, 4-2; 107-Lehr (YT) d. Kye Nelson, 6-3; 114-Caden Kessel (B) p. J. Leiphart, :50; 121-Brody Gardner (B) p. B. Leiphart, :21; 127-Gabriel Suarez (B) fft; 133-Butler (YT) d. Isael Sanchez, 4-2; 139-Devan Ponce (B) fft; 145-Joey Ney (B) p. Stevens, :48; 152-Aidan Hoffman (B) fft
Littlestown 36, Bermudian Springs 35
The Thunderbolts edged the Eagles in tiebreaker in YAIAA-3 competition on Thursday, improving to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in divisional matches.
The Eagles (3-2) fell to 1-1 in the Y-3.
No further information was available at press time.
Central Dauphin 46, Gettysburg 9
The Rams dropped only two bouts on Thursday as they floored the visiting Warriors in a Mid-Penn match.
Gabe Pecaitis posted a 7-1 decision at 139 and Tyler Withers was awarded a forfeit at 189 for Gettysburg (2-2).
No further information was available at press time.
SWIMMING
Gettysburg boys 111, South Western 64
South Western girls 101, Gettysburg 84
The Gettysburg boys flexed their muscles again, claiming seven individual event wins while sweeping all three relays in Thursday’s meet against the Mustangs.
Sam Nelson topped the field in the 100 fly and 500 free, winning the latter by nearly 31 seconds. He also competed on a pair of relay squads.
Zach Turner added two more victories to his season total after touching first in the 50 free and 100 free. Zach Tipton won the 100 breast and Finn Clarke was fastest in the 200 freestyle.
For the Warrior girls, Maya Brainard clocked a 26.95 to win the 50 freestyle. Morgan Bishop placed second in the 100 fly and 100 back as well.
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Alex Koufos, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Zach Turner) 1:44.37; 200 free: 1. Finn Clarke (G) 2:03.22; 200 IM: 1. Filipovits (SW) 2:08.02, 2. Tipton (G) 2:11.87, 3. Koufos (G) 2:21.07; 50 free: 1. Turner (G) 22.31; 1-meter diving: 1. London Mitchell (G) 176.20; 100 fly: 1. Nelson (G) 56.44, 2. Clarke (G) 1:02.68; 100 free: 1. Turner (G) 49.26, 3. Sam Coolbaugh (G) 1:00.25; 500 free: 1. Nelson (G) 5:09.47; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Tipton, Clarke, Nelson, Turner) 1:34.64; 100 back: 1. Filipovits (SW) 56.11, 2. Koufos (G) 1:05.62; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:06.52, 3. Gabe Delacruz (G) 1:22.92; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clarke, Wes Coolbaugh, S. Coolbaugh, Koufos) 3:48.68
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. South Western 1:59.55; 200 free: 1. Albrecht (SW) 2:14.94, 2. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:20.81, 3. Olivia Goldman-Smith (G) 2:24.75; 200 IM: 1. E. Leonard (SW) 2:30.22, 2. Hannah Green (G) 2:35.57; 50 free: 1. Maya Brainard (G) 26.95, 3. Addy Dunlop (G) 28.33; 1-meter diving: 1. Carrick (SW) 144.80, 2. Madeline North Shelleman (G) 140.70; 100 fly: 1. Ballou (SW) 1:08.77, 2. Morgan Bishop (G) 1:10.34, 3. Reaver (G) 1:17.37; 100 free: 1. L. Leonard (SW) 55.85, 2. Julia Canadas Salan (G) 1:02.23, 3. Dunlop (G) 1:02.57; 500 free: 1. E. Leonard (SW) 6:06.24, 2. Green (G) 6:16.46, 3. Goldman-Smith (G) 6:31.31; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Green, Reaver, Dunlop, Brainard) 1:52.47; 100 back: 1. L. Leonard (SW) 1:04.18, 2. Bishop (G) 1:10.87, 3. Canadas Salan (G) 1:11.66; 100 breast: 1. Albrecht (SW) 1:15.22, 2. Brainard (G) 1:20.42; 400 free relay: 1. South Western 4:00.75
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover 40, Fairfield 35
Riley Stigler drained three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to allow the Hawkettes to hold off the Knights on Wednesday.
Stigler finished with 16 points for Hanover (4-3), which has won four of its last five games.
Alanys Beltran netted six of her nine points in the third quarter, and Reagan Wildasin added seven in the game.
For the Knights (4-4), Breana Valentine lit up the scoreboard for 21 points. Valentine posted nine points in the final frame.
Hannah Myers added seven in the loss.
Hanover 10 5 10 15 — 40
Fairfield 5 5 13 12 — 35
Hanover (40): Smith 1 0-0 3, Conover 0 3-4 3, Beltran 4 1- 29, Garman 1 0-0 2, Stigler 6 0-0 16, Wildasin 3 1-2 7. Totals: 11 5-8 40
Fairfield (35): Holmberg 1 0-0 3, Myers 3 0-0 7, Fulgham 1 0-0 2, Aker 1 0-0 2, Valentine 6 7-12 21, Miller 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Fredrikis, Klinedinst, Click. Totals: 12 7-14 35
3-pointers: H-Stigler 4, Smith; F-Valentine 2, Myers, Holmberg
Pequea Valley 58, Biglerville 47
The Braves used a 36-point first half to turn back the visiting Canners on Wednesday.
Biglerville (3-5) had a slow start to the second half, netting only six points as Pequea padded its lead. Senior Brylee Rodgers paced the offense for the visitors with a game-high 20 points, hitting seven field goals.
Emily Woolson tallied 11 points and Kierney Weigle added six for the Canners, who were 9-for-9 at the stripe.
Biglerville 15 14 6 12 — 47
Pequea Valley 20 16 12 10 — 58
Biglerville (47): Eva Hollabaugh 1 0-0 2, Brylee Rodgers 7 4-4 20, Emily Woolson 5 0-0 11, Ava Peterson 1 0-0 3, Claire Roberts 1 3-3 5, Kierney Weigle 2 2-2 6. Totals: 17 9-9 47
Pequea Valley (58): Patterson 7 1-1 15, K. Stoltzfus 1 2-3 4, S. Stoltzfus 2 1-2 5, Beiler 4 4-4 12, Graham 4 0-0 8, Arment 3 4-4 10, Henshaw 1 1-2 4. Totals: 22 13-16 58
3-pointers: B-Rodgers 2, Woolson, Peterson; PV-Henshaw
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pequea Valley 48, Biglerville 45
A slow start doomed the Canners on Wednesday, when they fell behind the Braves 32-16 at halftime. Biglerville (2-5) outscored Pequea 29-16 in the second half, led by Cam Tyson who netted 10 of his team-best 12 points after the intermission.
Bear Zullinger netted 11 points while Christian Shaffer and Nolan Miller finished with eight points apiece.
Pequea Valley 13 19 5 11 — 48
Biglerville 4 12 13 16 — 45
Pequea Valley (48): Blank 1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 1-2 9, Davis 1 0-0 2, Irzarry 2 0-1 4, Neff 5 4-6 17, Rogers 2 1-2 5, Beiler 3 2-3 8. Totals: 17 8-14 48
Biglerville (45): Anthony Cervantes 1 2-2 4, Christian Shaffer 1 6-6 8, Robert Salazar 1 0-0 2, Nolan Miller 3 1-3 8, Cam Tyson 3 4-6 12, Bear Zullinger 3 5-8 11, Owen Steinour 0 0-1 0. Non-scorers: Althoff, Zarate. Totals: 12 18-26 45
3-pointers: PV-Neff 3, Davis 2, Blank; B-Miller, Tyson 2
