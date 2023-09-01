Boiling Springs had spent much of Friday’s first half pounding away at the Bermudian Springs defense with its ground game.
Those long drives and the substantial time-of-possession advantage did not produce a big margin on the scoreboard at the time. But they left the Bubblers in a position to cash in on their work just when they needed the payoff the most.
Boiling Springs put together a 14-play, 79-yard scoring drive that broke a fourth-quarter deadlock, and fullback Gage Hughes’ touchdown run with eight minutes remaining gave the Bubblers a 21-14 victory over Bermudian Springs in a non-league contest at Ecker Field in Boiling Springs.
Hughes’ three-yard scoring rush was one of the Bubblers’ 61 carries, which totaled 381 yards and eventually wore down a stubborn Bermudian defense that had forced three turnovers on the night.
“When they put together 70-yard drives, running play after play and eating time and grinding out yards, it becomes really difficult for our morale to stay up,” Bermudian Springs coach John Livelsberger said. “We thought if we could have had the ball a couple of more times, we could have moved it. Once again, we find ourselves shooting ourselves in the foot in the red zone. But hats off to them for being able to sustain that.”
Boiling Springs had possessions of 16 plays (touchdown), 12 plays (touchdown) and 9 plays (missed field goal, end of half) in the first half. The drives included the Bubblers mixing in some no-huddle looks in order to put further pressure on the Bermudian defense.
“We’re at a point where we can call a lot of things on the line,” Boiling Springs coach Brad Zell said. “Being able to do that, we can put some defenses in a pinch, especially when they have a lot of guys going both ways and we can keep them on the field. That (tempo) is something we can use.”
The Boiling Springs plan was put to the test once Bermudian quarterback Tyson Carpenter hit Jack Gautsch with a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14-14 with 3:00 left in the third quarter. The Bubblers responded by going right back to the ground. The process was methodical: the longest play of the drive was Matt McNair’s 14-yard run, but Boiling Springs picked up positive yardage each time; the Bubblers faced three third-down situations, none longer than four yards to go.
Hughes’ run restored the lead to Boiling Springs with 8:05 remaining, which still left time for the Eagles. They pushed the ball across midfield for the seventh time on the evening, reaching the Boiling Springs 30-yard line before a negative first-down play stalled the momentum. Bermudian nearly had a potential score on a fourth-down pass, but a drop ended the threat. The Boiling Springs ground game then salted things away, eating the final 4:06 off the clock.
The final possession was the fifth time the Eagles had breached the Bubbler 40-yard line with no points to show for it. That total included the Eagles’ first possession of the game, which started at the Boiling Springs 16-yard line following a fumble. It ended in a turnover on downs.
“That first one would have been huge to get one right off the start,” Livelsberger said. “They fought, and it felt like we had a shot in the second half, but we just didn’t have enough to finish.”
Bermudian had opened the scoring when Carpenter hit Tyler Staub with a 29-yard touchdown pass on the Eagles’ second possession, again following a turnover.
Boiling Springs knotted it at 7-7 with the first of its long drives, also capped by a Hughes touchdown, and the Bubblers went ahead on Liam Fisher’s scoring sneak with 2:16 to go before the half.
Bermudian Springs 7 0 7 0 — 14
Boiling Springs 0 14 0 7 — 21
First Quarter
Berm—Tyler Staub 29 pass from Tyson Carpenter (Leo Hernandez kick), 5:56
Second Quarter
BoS—Gage Hughes 1 run (Preston Warner kick), 9:55
BoS—Liam Fisher 1 run (Warner kick), 2:16
Third Quarter
Berm—Jack Gautsch 20 pass from Carpenter (Hernandez kick), 3:00
Fourth Quarter
BoS—Hughes 3 run (Warner kick), 8:05
Team Statistics
Berm BoS
First downs 16 21
Rushes-yards 30-140 61-381
Passing 7-15-0 3-11-0
Passing yards 132 20
Total offense 272 401
Penalties-yards 5-40 6-50
Punts-yards 2-41.0 1-30.0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-3
Individual Statistics
Rushing: Berm-Nayel Lua 8-26, Eddie Sebright 7-31, Andrew Smith 6-72, Tyler Staub 4-27, Carter Storm 1-(-2), Brayden Heller 1-(-5), Tyson Carpenter 3-(-9). BoS-Matt McNair 18-111, Gage Hughes 17-65, Liam Fisher 12-97, Owen Sackett 5-32, Demetri White 4-22, Javier Rosario 4-39, Sawyer Young 1-15.
Passing: Berm-Carpenter 7-15-0, 132 yards. BoS-Fisher 3-11-0, 20 yards.
Receiving: Berm-Jack Gautsch 4-66, Staub 2-45, Sebright 1-21. BoS-McNair 1-9, Sackett 1-6, Sawyer 1-5.
