Boiling Springs had spent much of Friday’s first half pounding away at the Bermudian Springs defense with its ground game.

Those long drives and the substantial time-of-possession advantage did not produce a big margin on the scoreboard at the time. But they left the Bubblers in a position to cash in on their work just when they needed the payoff the most.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.