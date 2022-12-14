GOLF

Delone Catholic golf coach Chuck Minchik (far left) is pictured with, from left: Evan Glass, Bryson Kopp, Camdyn Keller, Tim Burke, Kat Keller and assistant coach Matt Bird. The Squires, who won the District 3 Class 2A team championship, placed four players on the YAIAA-3 All-Star team and Minchik was named the division’s coach of the year. (Submitted photograph)

 Submitted photograph

Four Delone Catholic golfers were named YAIAA All-Stars and the Squires’ Chuck Minchik voted coach of the year to cap a historic season. Tim Burke, Bryson Kopp, Evan Glass and Kat Keller were named to the YAIAA team, joining Mason Diaz of Bermudian Springs.

Included in the most successful campaign in program history was a YAIAA-3 regular-season championship that saw Delone post a nearly perfect 29-1 record to top rival York Catholic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.