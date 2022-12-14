Four Delone Catholic golfers were named YAIAA All-Stars and the Squires’ Chuck Minchik voted coach of the year to cap a historic season. Tim Burke, Bryson Kopp, Evan Glass and Kat Keller were named to the YAIAA team, joining Mason Diaz of Bermudian Springs.
Included in the most successful campaign in program history was a YAIAA-3 regular-season championship that saw Delone post a nearly perfect 29-1 record to top rival York Catholic.
The Squires continued their domination in the postseason, starting with the YAIAA Championships at Briarwood Golf Club, where they shot a 329. Burke and Kopp carded matching 80s to place eighth and ninth overall, respectively. Keller (87) and Glass (88) also finished inside the top 15.
Burke, Kopp and Glass finished 1-2-3 in 2A to punch their district tickets, as did Keller on the girls’ side.
Less than two weeks later at Honey Run Golf Club, Delone captured its first-ever District 3 team championship. The Squires’ total of 342 topped Berks Catholic and Newport, which both finished at 346.
Individually in the Class 2A competition at districts, Kopp finished 10th and Burke tied for 11th. Glass, who shared medalist honors in a match in September at Honey Run, posted a 90 on the opening day, and Keller was seventh in the girls’ tournament.
As the District 3 champion, Delone moved on to face District 5 champ Bedford in a regional qualifier on Monday at Briarwood. True to form, Delone played its way to a 333-340 victory to book its first-ever trip to the PIAA Championships in State College.
Kopp and Burke fired blistering rounds of 79 to lead the charge to states.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Minchik after winning the regional qualifier. “This storybook season continues and it’s just blowing me away. We didn’t have any expectations for today. We were just on. I can’t believe we’re one of six 2A teams left playing in the state.”
At State College, Delone posted a team total of 333 to place fifth.
YAIAA Golf Coaches All-Stars
Central York: Dallas Inch, Noah Shultz
Dallastown: Lane Krosse, Reed Krosse, Bobby Nicholson
Northeastern: Caden Blanchette
Coach of Year: Joe Gibbs, Dallastown
Dover: Trevor Snyder, Lawson Leeper
Susquehannock: Ryan Thomas
York Suburban: Athen Sacher, Andrew Ekstrom, Callahan Harrell
Coach of Year: Chuck Jordan, Dover
Bermudian Springs: Mason Diaz
Delone Catholic: Tim Burke, Bryson Kopp, Evan Glass, Kat Keller
York Catholic: Brady Walker, Olivia Kury
Coach of Year: Chuck Minchik, Delone Catholic
