It’s been a challenging start to the season for the Gettysburg girls’ tennis team, but the Warriors put up a valiant fight in a 3-2 season-opening loss to visiting Spring Grove in a non-conference match on Tuesday afternoon at Gettysburg.
The Warriors are currently without a head coach as Sasha Yates’ contract has not been renewed. Yates has coached the team since 2019.
Gettysburg athletic director Casey Thurston is filling in as the interim coach, while Warrior boys’ tennis players Tristan Smith, Paul Kennedy and Nico Oshunrinade are running the girl’s practices.
“I talked to the girls before the match today about controlling what they can control and not worrying about what’s out of their control,” Thurston said. “They can control their energy, their effort and what happens on the court.”
Thurston declined to comment on when the situation would be resolved, but said the school is committed to having a season.
“The school administration is just trying to make sure that the season continues for the girls,” she said.
Senior Carmen Oshunrinade, who was part of Gettysburg’s top doubles unit a year ago, has worked her way up to No. 1 singles, in part due to graduation as well as her improvement as a player.
Oshunrinade described the difference between playing doubles and singles thusly, “In doubles, all I had to worry about was covering my side of the court. Now I’ve got to cover the entire court. It’s definitely a different mentality”
Spring Grove’s Kaycee Cook jumped out to a 4-1 advantage in the first set against Oshunrinade, but the Warrior battled back and eventually took the opening set, 7-5.
Another tight set played out in the second set and Oshunrinade also won that one, 7-5, to earn the point for her side.
“I just tried to calm down and work my way through it,” Oshunrinade said of how she felt after falling behind. “My mentality was that this was a winnable match and my confidence in myself allowed me to pull through.”
Thurston added, “(Tuesday) was the first day of school and it’s kinda warm out here. For her to fight back and get the first set was huge. Tennis seems to be a very mental game and she showed a lot of mental toughness today.”
No. 2 singles saw a tight opening set with Rocket Maggie Weirich taking it, 6-4. Weirich then rolled through the second set, 6-0, to take down Gettysburg’s Auvrie Coscia.
A win by Gettysburg’s Ava Fair and Wynter Frenette at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-3) over Vida Rosas and Namie Harris pulled the Warriors to within one point of winning the match.
However, Riley Whittredge and Madison Dunmeyer evened it for the visitors with a victory at second doubles by getting past Alma Zigmic and Molly Heaton 6-3, 6-3.
With the match in the balance, Spring Grove’s Mary Smith fought to a 7-5 win in the first set over Parishi Bhanu and then cruised to a 6-0 win in the second set to secure the match for the guests.
“I thought that we played hard and that we played well today,” Thurston said. “I thought a couple of the girls got tired late in their matches and that’ll change as the season goes along. This was the first match of the year, they’ll be in better condition later in the year.”
Gettysburg returns to the court with a division opener on the road at Mifflin County on Thursday, then hosts defending district champion New Oxford on Friday. Both matches are set to begin at 4 p.m.
Singles: 1. Carmen Oshunrinade (G) d. Kaycee Cook 7-5, 7-5; 2. Maggie Weirich (SG) d. Auvrie Coscia 6-4, 6-0; 3. Mary Smith (SG) d. Parishi Bhanu 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Ava Fair/Wynter Frenette (G) d. Vida Rosas/Namie Harris 6-2, 6-3; 2. Riley Whittredge/Madison Dunmeyer (SG) d. Alma Zigmic/Molly Heaton 6-3, 6-3.
