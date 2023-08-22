WARRIORS
Gettysburg’s Carmen Oshunrinade returns a shot during Tuesday’s season-opening girls’ tennis match against Spring Grove. Oshunrinade was victorious at No. 1 singles, but the Warriors fell to the Rockets, 3-2. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

It’s been a challenging start to the season for the Gettysburg girls’ tennis team, but the Warriors put up a valiant fight in a 3-2 season-opening loss to visiting Spring Grove in a non-conference match on Tuesday afternoon at Gettysburg.

The Warriors are currently without a head coach as Sasha Yates’ contract has not been renewed. Yates has coached the team since 2019.

