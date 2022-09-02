It was the battle of the Springs at Alumni Field at Bermudian Springs High School on Friday night as the Eagles took on Boiling Springs. The combination of Bubbler explosiveness and Eagle mistakes resulted in a 44-7 Boiling Springs victory.

Boiling Springs, which scored seven second-half touchdowns last week against Littlestown, came out with three in the third quarter on Friday night to ice a competitive game. The Bubblers are now 2-0, while Bermudian drops to 0-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.