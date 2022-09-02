It was the battle of the Springs at Alumni Field at Bermudian Springs High School on Friday night as the Eagles took on Boiling Springs. The combination of Bubbler explosiveness and Eagle mistakes resulted in a 44-7 Boiling Springs victory.
Boiling Springs, which scored seven second-half touchdowns last week against Littlestown, came out with three in the third quarter on Friday night to ice a competitive game. The Bubblers are now 2-0, while Bermudian drops to 0-2.
Bermudian stalled on its first possession, then it took the Bubblers exactly one play to get on the scoreboard as Matt McNair burst off right tackle and was never touched on the way to a 51-yard touchdown. McNair carried the ball four times on the night for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles held their own however, and put together a nice 11-play drive down to the Boiling Springs 37-yard line, but it ended with two incompletions, forcing a punt. The Bubblers drove again, but Bermudian’s defense, led by Caden Nye and hard-hitting Gabe Kline, held strong, and Boiling Springs had to settle for a 37-yard Preston Warner field goal.
The quarter ended with the visitors up 10-0.
The visitors put up another touchdown with just over seven minutes left in the half. Gage Hughes took off down the left sideline for a 39-yard gain to the Eagle two, then took it in from the one two plays later.
“There are a couple of kids on their team that are just explosive,” said Bermudian head coach John Livelsberger. “They have a good roster, a solid program, and they are well-coached. I felt like we had momentum for about a quarter of that first half. The scoreboard didn’t show it, but I felt like the kids were fighting. It was just those mistakes. They just catch up and they keep biting us.”
On the ensuing possession, Bermudian’s Andrew Smith had a great run that he very nearly broke for a touchdown, going 37 yards to midfield. The Eagles did a nice job of mixing the pass and run, and were building momentum, moving to the Bubbler 14-yard line.
Then, on a safety blitz, Eagle quarterback Tyson Carpenter got hit for a four-yard loss and coughed up the football. Boiling Springs recovered and began another scoring drive.
Marcus Boyle carried 36 yards to the Eagles’ 35. Montana Speelman then broke through the line for Bermudian and destroyed Bubbler quarterback Liam Fisher for a six-yard loss. On the next play, McNair ran into a wall of defenders at the line and looked to be in trouble, but he bounced outside and ran down the right sideline for a 41-yard touchdown.
On its last drive of the half, Bermudian passed its way down the field, going 68 yards in 11 plays, but the half ended at fourth and goal at the seven.
The score was 24-0 at the break.
Bermudian came out fired up for the second half, but was perhaps overzealous in its pursuit of Boyle on the opening kickoff. Boyle collected the kickoff at his 16-yard line and rumbled through the first mass of bodies and sped away for a 74-yard touchdown. Twelve seconds into the second half the score was 31-0.
Ten seconds later, Carpenter got shaken up getting hit after completing a pass, bringing backup QB Nye into the game. His first snap was fumbled and Boiling Springs recovered again. The next play saw Fisher drop a nice pass to Blake Delavan, who made a beautiful catch, for a 29-yard score.
Boiling Springs’ second score in two minutes sent the game into the ‘mercy rule’ protocol.
The Eagles tried to get things going again, but McNair jumped in front of a Carpenter pass at the 50 and returned it to the Eagle 20-yard line. Two plays later, Logan Gelbaugh dashed 19 yards for the Bubblers final score.
In the fourth quarter Bermudian finally broke through, putting together a nine-play, 78-yard drive to get on the scoreboard. Smith ran hard for two big runs early in the drive, and Carter Storm ended it with two big runs of 17 and seven yards. The second run was for a touchdown with five minutes left in the game.
“Last year after two games we had no offensive touchdowns,” Livelsberger said. “I am not super happy about just getting one touchdown, but it gives the kids a little bit of that momentum and a little bit of that heads-up feel. I think our kids understand that we are trying to build a program, get in the weight room, build up that strength, and right now we just have to play mistake-free. They took advantage of our mistakes and they made some big plays. We just want to get back to the Bermudian football that we all know.”
Bermudian will make the long trip to southern York County next week to take on Susquehannock.
Boiling Springs 10 14 20 0 — 44
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 7 — 7
First quarter
BoS- Matt McNair 51 run (Preston Warner kick) 9:45
BoS- Warner 37 FG :37
Second quarter
BoS- Gage Hughes 1 run (Warner kick) 7:09
BoS- McNair 41 run (Warner kick) 1:56
Third quarter
BoS- Marcus Boyle 74 kickoff return (Warner kick) 11:48
BoS- Blake Delavan 29 pass from Liam Fisher (kick missed) 9:58
BoS- Logan Gelbaugh 19 run (Warner kick) 6:11
Fourth quarter
Berm- Carter Storm 7 run (Leo Hernandez kick) 5:09
Team Statistics
BoS Berm
First Downs 9 18
Rushes-Yards 27-290 40-212
Passing 2-4-0 9-20-1
Passing Yards 81 77
Total Yards 371 289
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-3
Punting 0-0 3-28.7
Penalties 4-40 3-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing: BoS- McNair 4-108, Gelbaugh 3-31, Boyle 2-35, Fisher 2-(-16), Hughes 2-40, Julian Dodson 1-1, Gavin Gelbaugh 3-8, Javier Rosario 5-10, Demetri White 1-3, Dylan Barrick 1-2, Dom Beck 1-(-1); Berm- Andrew Smith 12-102, Storm 14-50, Tyler Staub 7-31, Tyson Carpenter 3-7, James Mullins 2-6, Caden Nye 1-(-1), Eddie Sebright 1-17.
Passing: BoS- Fisher 2-4-81-0; Berm- Carpenter 9-20-77-1.
Receiving: BoS- Delavan 2-81; BS- Dyan Hubbard 1-9, Gabe Kline 1-11, Staub 2-33, Jack Gautsch 2-10, Smith 2-13, Brayden Heller 1-1.
