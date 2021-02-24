GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 56, Hershey 51
The Warriors bombed 11 3-pointers in a win over the homestanding Trojans on Wednesday.
Gettysburg (14-2) opened up a 39-25 halftime lead after canning nine triples in the first 16 minutes of play. Camryn Felix nailed three longballs before the intermission while Laura Fortnum, Skye Shepherd and Anne Bair drained two apiece. Bair finished with a game-high 19 points, followed by Felix and Shepherd with 13 and 12, respectively.
Gettysburg 19 20 10 7 — 56
Hershey 11 14 17 9 — 51
Gettysburg (56): Camryn Felix 5 0-0 13, Karli Bortner 0 1-2 1, Carly Eckhart 1 1-2 3, Emili Scavitto 1 0-0 2, Laura Fortnum 2 0-0 6, Skye Shepherd 4 0-0 12, Anne Bair 5 7-7 19, Brianna Abate 0 0-3 0. Totals: 18 9-14 56
Hershey (51): Day 3 0-0 9, Coulter 6 0-0 12, Zakoyitell 1 0-0 2, Carlson 5 0-0 11, Cotter 3 0-0 9, Rogers 1 0-0 2, Fasick 3 0-3 6. Totals: 22 0-3 51
3-pointers: G-Felix 3, Fortnum 2, Shepherd 4, Bair 2; H-Day 3, Carlson, Cotter
South Western 49, Dover 47
Maddy Lehker and Lexi Plesic combined for 40 points for the Mustangs on Wednesday night. Lehker led all scorers with 22 points, hitting nine shots from the floor. Plesic tallied 18, canning four 3-pointers.
Dover 4 11 20 10 — 47
South Western 10 13 10 16 — 49
Dover: Mulder 1 2-4 4, Fink 2 1-4 5, Gamber 4 1-2 11, Dugan 2 1-4 5, Bowman 3 0-2 8, Matthews 3 2-2 11, Miller 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 7-18 47
South Western (49): Olivia Snell 0 2-2 2, Kayla Leppo 1 2-7 4, Lexi Plesic 6 2-2 18, Maddy Lehker 9 4-9 22, Ava Roberts 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Mackie. Totals: 17 10-21 49
3-pointers: D-Gamber 2, Bowman 2, Matthews 3, Miller; SW-Plesic 4, Roberts
New Oxford 54, Kennard-Dale 28
The Colonials held the Rams to 14 points through three quarters of play in Tuesday’s YAIAA victory.
Offensively, Ella Billman filled up the scoring column with a game-high 17 points and Riley Strausbaugh tossed in 10. Carmen West and Jayla Crone added eight points apiece for teh Ox (3-14).
Kennard-Dale 5 5 4 14 — 28
New Oxford 18 14 13 9 — 54
Kennard-Dale (28): Vipperman 1 0-0 2, Mannell 2 0-0 4, Hostler 0 1-2 1, Huber 2 0-0 5, Sharnetzka 0 3-4 3, Henning 1 0-0 2, Manifold 2 0-0 4, Jones 2 0-0 4, Portello 1 1-1 3. Totals: 11 5-7 28
New Oxford (54): Kelbie Linebaugh 0 0-2 0, Carmen West 3 2-2 8, Ella Billman 8 1-2 17, Maci Stambaugh 1 2-2 4, Timberley Linebaugh 2 2-2 6, Jordyn Altland 0 1-2 1, Riley Strausbaugh 4 2-2 10, Jayla Crone 4 0-0 8. Non-scorers: Flesch, Motter, H. Linebaugh, Wampler. Totals: 22 10-14 54
3-pointers: KD-Huber
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
South Western 66, New Oxford 56
John Fenwick outdueled Connor Jenkins by a single point as he Mustangs got the best of the Colonials on Wednesday.
Fenwick poured in a game-high 23 points, connecting on eight field goals and a handful of free throws. Jenkins countered with 22 points, 18 coming via 3-point shots.
Shilo Bivins added 11 points, Seth Sager 10 and Reece Stein nine for the Mustangs. Aden Strausbaugh chalked up a dozen markers and Braden Carver netted 11 in the loss.
South Western 19 8 16 10 — 66
New Oxford 19 6 19 12 — 56
South Western (66): Seth Sager 5 0-1 10, Shilo Bivins 5 1-5 11, Reece Stein 4 0-0 9, Sam Stefano 2 2-4 8, Max Wisensale 1 0-0 3, John Fenwick 9 5-8 23, Tyler Cook 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Caler. Totals: 27 8-18 66
New Oxford (56): Aden Strausbaugh 5 2-2 12, Braden Carver 5 0-2 11, Adam Pascoe 3 2-2 8, Connor Jenkins 8 0-0 22, Hunter Crabbs 1 0-0 2, Luke Rickrode 0 1-4 1. Non-scorers: Lawrence, B. Eakins, Rebert, Rex. Totals: 22 5-10 56
3-pointers: SW-Stein, Stefano 2, Wisensale; NO-Carver, Jenkins 6
Delone Catholic 53,
Covenant Christian 41
The Squires used a 33-19 second-half scoring advantage to nap a non-conference road win on Wednesday.
Ryan Murphy dialed up a dozen points to lead a balanced Delone (8-10) that included nine points from Camdyn Keller and eight apiece by Coltyn Keller and Asher Rudolph.
Delone Catholic 9 11 18 15 — 53
Covenant Christian 6 16 13 6 — 41
Delone Catholic (53): Ryan Wildasin 1 0-0 3, Camdyn Keller 3 2-2 9, Coltyn Keller 2 2-2 8, Aidan Wittmer 1 0-2 2, Asher Rudolph 4 0-1 8, Trenton Kopp 2 0-0 4, Jake Sherdel 0 0-2 0, Bryson Kopp 1 2-2 5, Ryan Murphy 4 4-8 12, Brodie Collins 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Bealmear, Crawford. Totals: 19 10-19 53
Covenant Christian (41): Mwanki 3 1-5 10, J. Barrick 3 0-2 6, Daq. Reid 5 3-5 13, S. Barrick 2 0-0 4, Dan. Reid 4 0-0 8. Totals: 17 4-12 41
3-pointers: DC-Wildasin, Ca. Keller, Co. Keller 2, T. Kopp, B. Kopp; CC-Mwanki 3
SWIMMING
South Western girls 116,
Northeastern 64
Northeastern boys 102,
South Western 74
Rachel Cunningham enjoyed a big night as the Mustangs sped past the Bobcats in YAIAA action on Tuesday.
Cunningham won the 50 free and 100 back, as well as swimming the opening leg of the victorious 200 medley relay squad.
Katerina Lucabaugh (200 free) and Megan Bish (100 fly) also scored individual wins while having a hand in relay triumphs.
Derek Cracium and Bryan Collins were both 4-for-4 for the South Western boys. Cracium touched first in the 100 fly and 100 back while Collins sprinted to wins in the 50 free and 100 free. Both Mustangs were on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay squads as well.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. South Western (Rachel Cunningham, Julia Yates, Katerina Lucabaugh, Leah Leonard) 1:56.95; 200 freestyle: 1. Lucabaugh (SW) 2:06.52, 3. Madalyn Cromer (SW) 2:18.40; 200 IM: 1. Hunter (NE) 2:23.04, 2. Yates (SW) 2:27.23, 3. Faith Small (SW) 2:42.28; 50 free: 1. Cunningham (SW) 24.64, 2. Leonard (SW) 25.68; 1-meter diving: 1. O’Leary (NE) 268.35, 3. Grace Allen (SW) 122.8; 100 fly: 1. Megan Bish (SW) 1:07.69, 2. Jordyn Resetar (SW) 1:14.47; 100 free: 1. Lucabaugh (SW) 57.14, 2. Cromer (SW) 1:02.21; 500 free: 1. Zimmerman (NE) 5:40.93, 2. Yates (SW) 5:44.00; 200 free relay: 1. South Western (Bish, Small, Cromer, Megan Klansek) 1:53.23; 100 back: 1. Cunningham (SW) 59.63, 2. Leonard (SW) 1:03.79; 100 breast: 1. Eckenrode (NE) 1:22.57, 2. Kelsey Diener (SW) 1:27.95, 3. Klansek (SW) 1:28.95; 400 free relay: 1. South Western (Cunningham, Lucabaugh, Yates, Leonard) 3:49.15
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. South Western (Derek Cracium, Bryan Collins, Richard Plesic, Carter Klein) 1:48.01; 200 free: 1. Castano (NE) 2:02.65, 3. William Fenwick (SW) 2:04.43; 200 IM: 1. Clifton (NE) 2:20.34, 3. Mason Neiderer (SW) 2:22.08; 50 free: 1. Collins (SW) 22.22; 1-meter diving: 1. Barlett (NE) 292.55; 100 fly: 1. Cracium (SW) 58.25, 3. Richard Plesic (SW) 1:00.36; 100 free: 1. Collins (SW) 48.80; 500 free: 1. Tatlas (NE) 5:28.32, 3. Fenwick (SW) 5:37.64; 200 free relay: Northeastern 1:41.07; 100 back: 1. Cracium (SW) 1:02.48, 3. Plesic (SW) 1:03.04; 100 breast: 1. Clifton (NE) 1:06.29, 3. Neiderer (SW) 1:12.71; 400 free relay: 1. South Western (Cracium, Plesic, Neiderer, Collins) 3:33.69
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.