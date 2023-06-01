SOUTH PENN LEAGUE
New Oxford 6, Frederick 0
When it came to Derek Huff, the Flying Dogs were all bark and no bite.
Huff fired a no-hitter on Thursday, silencing Frederick for seven innings on just 89 pitches. He struck out nine and walked only one, shutting down Frederick entirely after an error and free pass gave the visitors two runners in the first inning.
Offensively, the Twins (4-7) got all they needed in the opening frame when Cody Furman singled home Hunter Gillin, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the inning.
EJ Lowry, Cody Furman and Andrew Warthen rattled two hits apiece, with Furman and Miles Shearer both driving in two runs.
Frederick 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
New Oxford 150 000 x — 6 9 1
Shriver, Grimes (2). Derek Huff. WP: Huff. LP: Shriver. SO-BB: Shriver 1-1, Grimes 5-1, Huff 9-1. 2B: NO-Miles Shearer, Andrew Warthen
Biglerville 3, Shippensburg 1
The Black Sox scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings and Tanner Byers went the distance to pick up a road win on Thursday.
Biglerville (8-4) scored in the first when Logan Brewer laced a two-out double and scored on a misplayed ball off Pat Armor’s bat.
Dylan Johnson tripled and came home on an error in the sixth, and the Sox scratched out a run via wild pitch in the seventh to make a tough-luck loser out of Ship hurler Austin Kopp, who struck out 10 in 6.2 innings of work.
Johnson was 2-for-3 in support of Byers, who scattered six hits over seven frames, striking out three and walking three.
Biglerville 100 001 1 — 3 9 0
Shippensburg 000 100 0 — 1 6 2
Tanner Byers. Kopp, Seaman (7). WP: Byers. LP: Kopp. SO-BB: Byers 3-3, Kopp 10-1, Seaman 1-0. 2B: B-Logan Brewer, S-Minnier. 3B: B-Dylan Johnson
LEGION BASEBALL
Waynesboro 13, Biglerville 3
Waynesboro put together an eight-run fifth inning to push past visiting Biglerville in American Legion action on Wednesday. Post 15 added five more runs in the sixth to close out the game.
Biglerville struck for three runs in the third to take an early lead. Cameron Hartzel singled and later came around to score on a Kolton Trimmer base hit. Austin Black, who had walked, came home on an error and Jared Hollabaugh singled to drive in Gavin Taylor with the third run of the frame.
Post 15 answered in the fifth and sixth to take the contest. Brett Powell, Dylan Morgan and Ryan Jenkins all had multiple hits for the winners, with Ethan Earley collecting four RBI.
Hartzel was 2-for-3 for Post 262.
Biglerville 003 000 — 3 6 1
Waynesboro 000 085 — 13 11 1
Eli Weigle, Austin Black (5), Kolton Trimmer (5), Ethan Stuffle (6). Campbell, Jenkins (3). WP: Jenkins. LP: Weigle. SO-BB: Weigle 5-2, Black 0-1, Trimmer 2-1, Stuffle 0-0, Campbell 3-3, Jenkins 0-0. 2B: B-Tavian McAuliffe
