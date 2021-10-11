It’s been quite an eventful last few days for Delone Catholic senior Emily McCann.
On Friday, she was voted Homecoming Queen, then three days later, she scored the game-winning goal in the Squirettes’ 2-1 victory over Biglerville in YAIAA-3 girls’ soccer action Monday afternoon at Musselman Stadium in Biglerville.
McCann’s winner came on a corner kick from the right side with 6:15 left in the second half.
“Coach (Derf Maitland) tells me to kick it to the far post to give us a chance to put it in,” McCann said. “I didn’t think that it would actually go in.”
The victory keeps the Squirettes solidly inside the top eight in the District 3 Class 1A power rankings and on course to qualify for the postseason for the first time since making the field three straight years from 2015-17. It would be the fifth time in program history that they made the district tournament.
“We had a good team my freshman year (2018), but we didn’t get into districts. (Biglerville) beat us late in the season and that kept us out,” McCann said. “This is our senior year and every one of us is giving it our all to make districts. We really didn’t know how good we were at the start of the season.”
She continued, “But when we went to double overtime with Fairfield in our first game, we knew that we had a good team.”
Maitland cited the presence of nine seniors on the roster as being a key factor in the team’s success.
“Our seniors have really stepped up for us this season and provided excellent leadership.”
Delone (7-6-1, 5-5) had a plethora of scoring chances in the opening half, starting just 27 seconds into the match when Abigael Vingsen went at goal but was stopped by Canner junior keeper Emily Woolson.
McKenzie Lee teed one up for the visitors with 36:02 to go until the break, but her attempt received the same fate as Vingsen’s as it was gobbled up by Woolson.
Then at the 5:54 mark, Bella Rabaiotti tried to go near post on the right, but Woolson was again up to the task and the match remained scoreless.
Biglerville junior Brylee Rodgers broke the deadlock with her unassisted marker with 4:58 to play until intermission for her 18th goal of the season. She shot from just to the left of center from 15 yards out and got it past Delone backstop Kallie Gilbart to the right side.
Delone kept working for its first goal of the match and Amy Rupp let one rip that was denied by Woolson with 2:28 to play until the break. The match reached intermission with the hosts holding a 1-0 advantage.
“Our girls get frustrated sometimes when they can’t score,” Maitland said. “But they kept their heads today and kept pushing forward.”
The Squirettes were able to level the match when Rupp played a diagonal pass forward from center pitch to the left side where junior Fina Mochi met it and drove it past Woolson to the near post for the equalizer with 27:55 to go in the match. It was Mochi’s 14th tally of the campaign.
Biglerville’s Diana Trejo-Hernandez had a chance to push her side back in front, but was stonewalled by Gilbart with 24:47 left.
Woolson then came up big two more times, both against Maddie O’Brien, to keep things even when she denied shots at the 21:35 mark and the 6:54 mark. The first was a blast aimed at going top shelf that she deflected off the crossbar. The second required laying out to deny it as O’Brien tried the near post on the right.
“This was a good win over a tough team for us,” Maitland said. “They’re a young team, but they’re a good team. They’ve got a lot of talent over there.”
Biglerville (4-9, 4-7) will not be headed to the postseason, but that didn’t prevent Canner head coach Les Heggan from tipping his cap to his team.
“Our girls don’t quit and I really like that about them,” he said. “They work hard every day in practice and they play hard in every match.”
Delone held a 12-4 edge in shots on goal and a 4-1 advantage in corners.
It’ll be a quick turnaround for both sides as they both return to the pitch this evening with Biglerville hosting Littlestown at 6 p.m. and Delone playing at Hanover at 8 p.m.
Delone Catholic 0 2 — 2
Biglerville 1 0 — 1
Goals: DC-Fina Mochi, Emily McCann; B-Brylee Rodgers. Assists: DC-Amy Rupp. Shots: DC-12; B-4. Corners: DC-4; B-1. Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbart (3); B-Emily Woolson (10)
