TRACK & FIELD
Bermudian Springs boys 86, Littlestown 64
Bermudian Springs girls 103, Littlestown 43
The Eagles raced past the Bolts, winning 14 of the 18 events contested in the girls’ meet on Tuesday.
Alison Watts had a big day, jumping 16-8 and 37-3 respectively to win the long and triple jumps in addition to wins in the 100 and 4x100 relay.
For the Bolts, Makayla Orwig had a strong day in the field events, topping the high jump and the discus and finishing second in the javelin.
Cameron Carrolus was a double winner for the Berm boys, taking the 800 and 1600 runs. The Eagles also captured first in all three throwing events thanks to Jonah Robinson (javelin), Brady Spangler (shot put) and Aaron Weigle (discus).
Dante Elliot led the charge for Littlestown by taking the top spot in the triple jump, long jump aand high jump. William Shoemaker won both sprints, including the 100 where he posted a time of 11.1.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs 10:01; 110 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS) 15.5, 2. D. Herr (L) 17.2, 3. Fritz (BS) 18.5; 100: 1. Shoemaker (L) 11.1, 2. Herr (L) 11.7, 3. Nelson (L) 13.2; 1600: 1. Carrolus (BS) 5:05, 2. Taylor (BS) 5:12, 3. Small (L) 6:08; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown 45; 400: 1. Justice (L) 55.7, 2. Harner (BS) 56.3, 3. Kerr (BS) 56.6; 300 hurdles: 1. Herr (L) 43.6, 2. Carlson (BS) 46.2, 3. Fritz (BS) 47.6; 800: 1. Carrolus (BS) 2:19, 2. Taylor (BS) 2:24, 3. Stewart (BS) 2:31; 200: 1. Shoemaker (L) 23.7, 2. Pacana (BS) 24.5, 3. Stevens (L) 28.5; 3200: 1. Small (L) 12:08.4,0 2. Taylor (BS) 12:08.44, 3. Durbin (BS) 12:33; 1600 relay: 1. Littlestown 4:49; Javelin: 1. Robinson (BS) 118, 2. Spangler (BS) 115-8, 3. Redding (L) 90-2; Shot put: 1. Spangler (BS) 36-4.5, 2. Althoff (BS) 36-1.25, 3. Redding (L) 33-0.25; Discus: 1. Weigle (BS) 114-5, 2. Hawk (BS) 98-11, 3. Robinson (BS) 89-9; Triple jump: 1. Elliot (L) 42-9, 2. Pacana (BS) 39-9, 3. Kline (BS) 34-11; Long jump: 1. Elliot (L) 20-5, 2. Mummert (BS) 18-2, 3. Kline (BS) 16-1; High jump: 1. Elliot (L) 5-11, 2. Weishaar (L) 5-8, 3. Harner (BS) 5-2; Pole vault: 1. Althoff (BS) 10-9, 2. Col. Carrolus (BS) 9-6, 3. Gomulka (BS) 8-6
GIRLS
3200 relay-1. Bermudian Springs (Keough, Ebersole, Keller, Selby); 110 hurdles-1. Labure (BS) 16.5, 2. Gorelli (L) 20.5; 100-1. Watts (BS) 13.0, 2. King (L) 13.19, 3. Benzel (BS) 13.20; 1600-1. Durbin (BS) 6:08, 2. Myers (L) 6:09, 3. Riedel (L) 6:24; 400 relay-1. Bermudian Springs (Cunningham, Watts, Stormes, Benzel); 400-1. Rapaski (L) 1:08, 2. Nickey (BS) 1:10; 3. Myers (L) 1:11; 300 hurdles-1. Labure (BS) 49.4, 2. Gerelli (L) 58.3; 800-1. Riedel (L) 2:48, 2. Keller (BS) 2:52, 3. Keough (BS) 2:54; 200-1. Cunningham (BS) 28.2, 2. Labure (BS) 28.27, 3. Stevens (L) 28.5; 3200-1. Durbin (BS) 14:16, 2. Fletcher (BS) 15:35, 3. Yingling (L) 15:40; 1600 relay-1. (Labure, K. Nickey, A. Nickey, Keller) 4:49; Javelin-1. Tallman (BS) 88-11, 2. Orwig (L) 88-5, 3. Keough (BS) 82-4.5; Shot put-1.. Tallman (BS) 29-11.5, 2. Green (L) 27-3.5, 3. Staub (L) 26-9.5; Discus-1. Orwig ( L) 85-6.5, 2. Tallman 74-11, 3. Green (L) 74-5; Triple jump-1. Watts (BS) 37-3, 2. Benzel (BS) 31-9, 3. Stormes 28-11; Long jump-1. Watts (BS) 16-8, 2. Benzel (BS) 31-9, 3. Stormes (BS) 13-11; High jump-1. Orwig (L) 4-4, 2. Keller (BS) 4-4; Pole vault-1. A. Nickey (BS) 8-0, 2. Dermato (BS) 7-6, 3. K. Nickey, Riley 7-0.
New Oxford boys 80, Kennard-Dalle 69
New Oxford girls 114, Kennard-Dale 34
The Colonials picked up a clean sweep against the visiting Rams in Y-2 action.
Josh Little impressed on the boys side, taking both the 100 and 200 springs and anchoring the 4x100-meter relay. While Hunter Crabbs had a big day as well, winning the long jump and placing in four different events, racking up 14 points for his team along the way.
On the girls’ side, Maya Richwine swept the hurdles events for the Ox and anchored both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays to victory. While on the field, Shaely Stabler topped both the javelin as well as the discus.
BOYS
3200 relay-1. New Oxford (Moore, Dattoli, Hagerman, Raullerson) 8:54; 110 hurdles-1. Clyde (NO) 15.7, 2. Crabbs (NO) 17.6; 100-1. Little (NO) 11.8, 2. Withrow (NO) 12.1, 3. Killen (NO) 12.2; 1600-1. Gibney (KD) 4:50.3; 3. Hagerman (NO) 5:18.6; 400 relay-1. New Oxford (Killen, Dubbert, Withrow, Little) 45.8; 400-1. Fowler (KD) 53.1, 2. Moore (NO) 57.3; 300 hurdles-1. Clyde (NO) 43.8, 2. Dattoli (NO) 48.90; 800-1. Wolf (KD) 2:03.1, 2. Hagerman (NO) 2:08.9; 200-1. Little (NO) 24.1, 2. Dubbert (NO) 24.4; 3200-1. Gibney (KD) 10:28.4, 3. Raullerson (NO) 10:50.7; 1600 relay-1. New Oxford (Clyde, Heener, Dubbert, Hagerman) 3:39.9; Long jump-1. Crabbs (NO) 17-3.5, 3. Withrow (NO) 16-1.75; Triple jump-1. Wolf (KD) 36-11.75, 2. Crabbs (NO) 36-7, 3. Lehigh (NO) 36-1; High jump-1. Cramer (NO) 5-2, 2. Crabbs (NO) 5-9; Pole vault-1. Fromm (KD) 9-6, 2. Murren (NO) 9-0; Javelin-1. Huslander (KD) 142-8, 3. Williams (NO) 113-1; Shot put-1. Huslander (KD) 44-0, 3. Smith (NO) 36-11; Discus-1. Huslander (KD) 133-1; 3. Ernst (NO) 105-5.
GIRLS
3200 relay-1. New Oxford (Kraus, Kruas, Deak, Crone) 12:25; 2. 110 hurdles-1. Richwine (NO) 17.0, 2. Bankert (NO) 17.1; 100-1. Gable (KD) 13.7, 2. Linebaugh (NO) 13.8, 3. Wentz (NO) 13.9; 1600-1. Hammond (KD) 5:46, 2. I. Kraus (NO) 6:14.5, 3. E.Kraus (NO) 6:16.1; 400 relay-1. New Oxford (Linebaugh, Haugh, Billman, Richwine) 53.5; 400-1. Wentz (NO) 1:04.4, 2. Becker (NO) 1:09.7, 3. Garcia-Lua (NO) 1:14; 300 hurdles-1. Richwine (NO) 52.5, 2. Bankert (NO) 53.2,; 800-1. Crone (NO) 2:35.9, 3. E. Kraus (NO) 2:46.6; 200-1. Gable (KD) 28.4, 2. Wentz (NO) 28.5, 3. Garcia-Lua (NO) 31.8, 3200-1. Hammond (KD) 13:45.3; 1600 relay-1. New Oxford (Wentz, Crone, Becker, Richwine) 4:37.8; Long jump-1. Billman (NO) 13-10.5, 2. Null (NO) 13-5.75, 3. Linebaugh (NO) 13-2.0; Triple jump-1. Haugh (NO) 30-7.75, 2. Billman (NO) 29-10.25, 3. Garcia-Lua (NO) 29-9.0; High jump-1. Null (NO) 4-8, 2. Haugh (NO) 4-8; Pole Vault-1. Traeger (KD) 7-6, 2. Flesch (NO) 6-6, 3. Myers (NO) 6-6; Javelin-1. Stabler (NO) 108-2, 2. Myers (NO) 82-3, 3. Noel (NO) 79-11; Shot put-1. Noel (NO) 26-6, 3. Linebaugh (NO) 25-6.75; Discus-1. Stabler (NO) 81-10; 2. Stockman (NO) 70-4
Biglerville boys 76, York Tech 69
Biglerville girls 73, York Tech 68
Every point mattered for the Canners on Tuesday, when they pulled out a narrow sweep of the homestanding Spartans.
Caden Althoff (100, 200), Kalen Sharrah (shot put, discus) and Aiden Wright (triple jump, long jump) put winning points on the board in two events each for Biglerville. In addition to Sharrah’s big throws, Jacob Mead won the javelin to help the Canners sweep the top three spots in all three throwing events.
Jack Regentin was second in all three throws helping Biglerville secure a 76-69 victory.
In the girls’ competition, Kenzie White and Allison Sneed were both double winners. White won the javelin (113-4) and shot put (113-4) while Sneed topped the field in the triple jump (27-10) and long jump (12-5.5).
Amanda Kane (200), Tania Catonga (300 hurdles), Brianna Zirk (discus) and Ellie Kohler (high jump) also posted wins, while Katie White was second in each of the three throwing events.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech 9:25; 110 hurdles: 1. Weaver (YT) 17.4, 2. Aiden Wright (B) 19.7, 3. Ryan VanDyke (B) 21.1; 100: 1. Caden Althoff (B) 11.3, 3. Jesus Salazar (B) 12.2; 1600: 1. Volk (YT) 5:05; 400 relay: 1. Biglerville (Salazar, Mead, Sharrah, Althoff) 46.4; 400: 1. Bonner (YT) 57.6, 2. Ben Wright (B) 58.3, 3. Seth Lady (B) 1:00.7; 300 hurdles: 1. Weaver (YT) 48.9, 2. A. Wright (B) 51.7, 3. VanDyke (B) 52.6; 800: 1. Rizzuto (YT) 2:10.8; 200: 1. Althoff (B) 24.3, 3. Salazar (B) 26.2; 3200: 1. Smith (YT) 11:30, 3. Nicolas Acevedo (B) 12:58; 1600 relay: 1. York Tech 3:55; Javelin: 1. Mead (B) 130-9, 2. Jack Regentin (B) 129-1, 3. Lady (B) 114-8; Shot put: 1. Kalen Sharrah (B) 41-11, 2. Regentin (B) 38-11.5, 3. Jonny Sanchez (B) 36-5; Discus: 1. Sharrah (B) 131-4, 2. Regentin (B) 111-2, 3. Sanchez (B) 99-11; Triple jump: 1. A. Wright (B) 35-11.5, 2. VanDyke (B) 33-5; Long jump: 1. A. Wright (B) 18-5, 2. Mead (B) 16-11; High jump: 1. Edgar (YT) 5-2; Pole vault: 1. Weaver (YT) 9-6, 2. VanDyke (B) 9-6
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech 15:29; 100 hurdles: 1. Redding (YT) 20.5, 3. Tania Catonga (B) 21.4; 100: 1. Hopkins (YT) 13.9, 2. Amanda Kane (B) 14.2, 3. Alexi Porter (B) 15.4; 1600: 1. Miller (YT) 6:30, 3. Nicolette Morris (B) 8:19; 400 relay: 1. Biglerville (Porter, Keeran, Catonga, Kane) 59.2; 400: 1. Hopkins (YT) 1:12.9, 3. Anne DeLeon (B) 1:20.5; 300 hurdles: 1. Catonga (B) 57.4, 3. Kaylee Keeran (B) 1:04.9; 800: 1. Miller (YT) 2:58, 3. Hannah Orndorff (B) 3:08; 200: 1. Kane (B) 30.5, 3. Allison Sneed (B) 33.5; 3200: 1. Miller (YT) 16:43; 1600 relay: 1. York Tech 5:15; Javelin: 1. Kenzie White (B) 113-4, 2. Katie White (B) 73-1, 3. Orndorff (B) 64-5; Shot put: 1. Kenzie White (B) 30-4, 2. Katie White (B) 28-2, 3. Brianna Zirk (B) 25-6; Discus: 1. Zirk (B) 67-10, 2. Katie White (B) 66-9; Triple jump: 1. Sneed (B) 27-10, 2. Ellie Kohler (B) 27-2.5; Long jump: 1. Sneed (B) 12-5.5, 2. Kohler (B) 11-11.5, 3. DeLeon (B) 11-3; High jump: 1. Kohler (B) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Motter (YT) 7-0
SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs 17, Camp Hill 0
Maddie Reever was the model of efficiency on Tuesday when she turned in a three-inning no-hitter against the Lions.
Reever threw just 23 pitches, 21 of which were for strikes en route to blanking the hosts.
At the dish, Reever and Maddie Stephens both finished with three RBI while Hannah Chenault, Ashlyn Smith and Natalie Patton plated two runners apiece. Smith and Patton were both 2-for-3 for the Eagles (7-4).
Bermudian Springs 1(14)2 — 17 8 2
Camp Hill 0 0 0 — 0 0 5
Maddie Reever. Lavender, Kunkle (2). WP: Reever. LP: Lavender. SO-BB: Reever 1-0, Lavender 9-2, Kunkle 1-0.
Kennard-Dale 12, Fairfield 2
Kira Weikert slugged a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, but the Rams took control from there in Tuesday’s matchup.
Kennard-Dale (11-2) used 11 hits to wrap things up in five innings, getting two RBI apiece from four different players.
Weikert was joined by Ellie Snyder and Cailin Swam with hits for Fairfield (3-5).
Kennard-Dale 217 02 — 12 11 1
Fairfield 200 00 — 2 3 3
Julie Rubelmann. Cailin Swam, Kira Weikert (3). WP: Rubelmann. LP: Swam. SO-BB: Rubelmann 4-1, Swam 0-1, Weikert 0-0. 2B: KD-Rosella Stike, Carly Vaughan. 3B: KD-Brooke Ashenfelter, Brianna Serruto. HR: F-Weikert
BOYS’ TENNIS
Gettysburg 5, Biglerville 0
The Warriors earned their ninth win of the season on Monday when they shut out the Canners.
Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess, Ian Himes and Spencer Kennedy captured straight-set wins in singles play to secure three points for Gettysburg.
Biglerville (2-8) saw its best shot at a victory come at second doubles, where Zach Showers and Troy Schneider battled before dropping a 6-4, 6-3 decision to Bryce Bladen and Jack Delaney.
Singles: 1. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess (G) d. Ian Himes 6-0, 6-1; 2. Spencer Kennedy (G) d. Harrison Stewart 6-0, 6-0; 3. Danny Sautter (G) d. Colby Fulton 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Michael Biba/Chase O’Malley (G) d. Jesse Scott/Sam Hurda 6-3, 6-3; 2. Bryce Bladen/Jack Delaney (G) d. Zach Showers/Troy Schneider 6-4, 6-3
York Catholic 3, Littlestown 2
The short-handed Bolts nearly knocked off the Irish on Tuesday before dropping a 3-2 decision.
Nolan Westfall won in straight sets at No. 2 singles and the tandem of Nathan Snyder and Trent Boritz claimed a victory at first doubles for Littlestown (1-12), which forfeited No. 3 singles.
Singles: 1. Nate Gingerich (YC) d. Cyrus Marshall 6-2, 6-7(7-2), 6-2; 2. Nolan Westfall (L) d. Joe Zelis 6-2, 6-1; 3. Dominic Marinelli (YC) won by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Nathan Snyder/Trent Boritz (L) d. John Marinelli/Will Hinkson 7-6(7-5), 6-0; 2. Evan Costlow/Matthew Doyle (YC) d. Josh Blose/Derek Reed 6-3, 6-2
