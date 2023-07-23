Mechanicsburg– California’s Rico Abreu etched his name in the historic Williams Grove Speedway sprint car record books by romping to the win in the $20,000 World of Outlaws Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday night.
Abreu would lead all 30 laps from the pole to pick up the victory but he had to hold off a hard charging David Gravel to get the job done
The entire distance went non-stop with Spencer Bayston chasing Abreu during the first half of the event.
Meanwhile, sixth starter Brent Marks and third starter Gravel were staging a fierce battle for the third spot.
Marks got around Gravel twice using the high groove in the third and fourth corners on laps six and seven only to see Gravel surge back into the spot at the line.
On lap nine Marks changed up his line of attack and pulled a huge slide job in the first and second turns to net the spot but again Gravel was able to rally back around and hold on to third place after nearly ramming Marks’ No. 19M.
All of Marks’ rallying using the high line forced Gravel to give the groove a shot and that’s when the Connecticut driver came to life, blasting around the top in the first and second turns to drive by Bayston on the 12thgo around.
And from there, he went to work erasing the near two-second lead built up by Abreu at the front of the field.
As Abreu raced through traffic Gravel began chopping off the tenths in order to be directly behind the leader with five laps to go.
But Abreu was glued to his bottom lane all around the speedway and no matter what line Gravel tried, he just couldn’t muster enough strength to overtake the leader.
With four laps to go Gravel got a huge burst of speed low out of the fourth turn and pulled up on Abreu as the pair was nose to tail as they crossed the line.
But Abreu never wavered and raced with Gravel in his shadow all the way to the finish to pick up the huge payday by .563 seconds.
As soon as Abreu took the checkers he headed for the third corner where he promptly parked his No. 24 against the outside rail.
It was there that he crawled from the cockpit to boost over the outside guardrail before running through the grass and up the hill to climb the Beer Hill catch fence in celebration.
Gravel was second followed by Marks, Bayston and Justin Peck.
Sixth through 10th went to James McFadden, Cory Eliason, Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz and Freddie Rahmer.
Heats went to Sweet, Peck, Bayston and McFadden.
Abreu earned the pole by winning the dash while Carson Macedo scored the B Main.
Sweet set fast time with a lap of 17.633 seconds.{/span}
410 sprints, 30 laps 1. Rico Abreu, 2. David Gravel, 3. Brent Marks, 4. Spencer Bayston, 5. Justin Peck, 6. James McFadden, 7. Cory Eliason, 8. Brad Sweet, 9. Donny Schatz, 10. Freddie Rahmer, 11. Logan Schuchart, 12. Giovanni Scelzi, 13. Steve Buckwalter, 14. Carson Macedo, 15. Dylan Norris, 16. Sheldon Haudenschild, 17. Justin Whittall, 18. Chase Dietz, 19. Lance Dewease, 20. Kyle Moody, 21. TJ Stutts, 22. Danny Dietrich, 23. Brandon Rahmer, 24. Lucas Wolfe, 25. Robbie Price, 26. Devon Borden, 27. Bill Rose,
DNQ: Sam Hafertepe Jr., Landon Myers, Cameron Smith, Billy Dietrich, Austin Bishop, Noah Gass, Troy Wagaman Jr., Kasey Kahne, Brock Zearfoss
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.