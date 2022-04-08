Gettysburg College tallied a run in each of the first two innings, but unfortunately for the Bullets, McDaniel College hung the next seven and the Green Terror pulled away for an 11-5 victory in Centennial Conference baseball action on a brisk Friday afternoon at Kirchoff Field.
The loss was Gettysburg’s first in conference play.
The Bullets had baserunners throughout the contest, as the Orange & Blue put together a 12-hit attack, drew four free passes and also had two runners reach via error. They ended up stranding 11 runners on base, with five in scoring position.
Gettysburg went down in order three times.
“We had runners on base throughout the game and chances to score, but we couldn’t get enough key hits,” Gettysburg head coach John Campo said. “We hit the ball in the air too much. We needed more line drives and hard-hit balls on the ground than we got.”
Gettysburg (12-12, 3-1) pushed the first run of the contest across the plate when Tristan Neels doubled home Kyle Miller in the bottom of the first.
Another Bullet run came home in the second when J.R. McCloskey hit into a double play that allowed Mark Seibert to come home from third. Seibert had doubled to begin the inning.
After going quietly in the first two frames, McDaniel went loudly in the third with a four-spot to wrestle the lead away.
Tyler Yohn laced a single to chase home Connor Uhrig and Shane Daly to level things at two, but the Terror would keep coming.
Austin Godeaux flared a double down the right field line to plate Yohn and Joey Hubinger.
McDaniel (16-10, 1-3) added three more in the fifth as Jack Bayne brought home Yohn and Hubinger and T.J. McGuire followed with a run-scoring single to drive in Jake Smith.
“They got guys on base and got them in,” Campo said. “They were able to go ahead and then built a lead against us. We had to try to dig out of it, but couldn’t.”
Gettysburg cut the deficit to 7-3 in the sixth when Miller beat out an infield single with the bases loaded and two down to score David Preziuso. McDaniel reliever Jack Valentine induced a flyout from Matt Muir to keep the visitors advantage at four runs.
In the eighth, the Terror put things out of reach as Hubinger and Godeaux each notched two-runs singles and the lead swelled 11-3.
A throwing error in the bottom of the eighth allowed the Bullets to get a pair of runs back when Seibert and Preston Toothman came home on the miscue.
McDaniel’s 13-hit offense was led by a trio of knocks from Yohn, while Godeaux, Hubinger and McGuire each supplied two hits to the winners’ cause.
For Gettysburg, Toothman and Miller had three hits each and Neels and Seibert each had a pair.
“We play a doubleheader (Saturday), so we’ve got to forget about this one quickly and be ready to go,” Campo said. “That’s the great thing about baseball, you sometimes don’t have much time to dwell on anything.”
The Bullets hit the road for a twinbill at Swarthmore College starting at noon today.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.