OX
Buy Now

New Oxford’s Evan Schriver lunges for the pylon after eluding Bermudian Springs’ Brayden Heller during Friday’s YAIAA game in York Springs. Schriver scored three touchdowns in the Colonials’ 41-0 win. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

New Oxford knew it had the edge in size and experience Friday against Bermudian Springs, but a long history with the Eagles has taught the Colonials those attributes will carry you only so far.

The task for the Ox was leveraging its advantages to keep a young Bermudian squad at arm’s length and prevent it from gaining confidence.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.