New Oxford knew it had the edge in size and experience Friday against Bermudian Springs, but a long history with the Eagles has taught the Colonials those attributes will carry you only so far.
The task for the Ox was leveraging its advantages to keep a young Bermudian squad at arm’s length and prevent it from gaining confidence.
The Colonials accomplished the feat in all three phases Friday at Alumni Field in York Springs, as they scored touchdowns on each of their first five possessions to race to a 41-0 victory over Bermudian in a YAIAA crossover game that opened the season for both clubs.
New Oxford senior quarterback Jett Moore was the catalyst of it all, as he tossed four first-half touchdowns — three to senior wideout Evan Schriver — and ran for another in the early onslaught. Moore finished the night 11-for-14 for 195 yards, while Schriver hauled in 7 receptions for 119 yards.
“When you’re young like they are and you’re getting your first crack at it, you don’t really know how you’re going to react,” New Oxford coach Jason Warner said. “Our message all week was that we had to hit them early and often, and just stay on them and stay on the gas. We’re happy with how we did that.”
Moore and his offensive mates often had the luxury of field position thanks to the New Oxford defense, which announced its presence by forcing Bermudian into a three-and-out, with all three tackles for loss, in the game’s opening possession.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the defensive line,” Warner said. “We were getting five or six guys rotating through up front, and they were all difference-makers.”
New Oxford mixed the run and pass throughout its first possession, churning out 60 yards in 11 plays. The key play was an 11-yard completion from Moore to Schriver on fourth-and-nine, and three plays later Schriver was in the end zone at the end of a 22-yard strike from Moore.
“I felt way more comfortable than the first game last year,” Moore said. “Last year was getting the nerves out. I feel really comfortable with this squad.”
The Ox went for the big strike its next time out, with Moore dropping a pass right into the basket of an in-stride Brennan Holmes for a 62-yard touchdown that made it 14-0 with less than a minute to go in the first quarter.
“I really wanted to work on my deep ball,” Moore said. “Last year it really wasn’t on point. I was throwing it out of bounds a lot, or overthrowing. I worked on it a lot on the offseason. Coming from last season to this season, throwing a pass like that felt incredible.”
The Colonials slammed the door in the second quarter thanks in part to punt team miscues by the Eagles. The Ox had three drives with an average starting field position of the Bermudian 28-yard line, and they cashed in on all three. Moore had a 16-yard rushing touchdown and scoring connections with Schriver of 9 and 47 yards. The latter made it 34-0 with 2:19 to go before half.
“When we were fundamental and knew what we were doing, we would make plays,” Bermudian coach John Livelsberger said. “And when we would have a mistake or two, they were just running through our backfield. Fundamentally, our kids kind of struggled. It’s a big indication of our youth. Last year when we played New Oxford JV, something similar happened, but they got better each week after that. And that’s the goal.”
The second half was scoreless until New Oxford set the running clock in motion with a Holden Crabbs touchdown run with 8:59 remaining.
New Oxford 14 20 0 7 — 41
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
Ox—Evan Schriver 22 pass from Jett Moore (Idriz Ahmetovic kick), 5:35
Ox—Brennan Holmes 62 pass from J. Moore (Ahmetovic kick), :55
Second Quarter
Ox—J. Moore 16 run (Ahmetovic kick), 9:05
Ox—Schriver 9 pass from J. Moore (kick no good), 5:53
Ox—Schriver 47 pass from J. Moore (Ahmetovic kick), 2:19
Fourth Quarter
Ox—Holden Crabbs 1 run (Ahmetovic kick), 8:59
Team Statistics
Ox BS
First downs 14 9
Rushing-yards 28-150 34-68
Passing 11-14-1 7-16-0
Passing yards 195 44
Total offense 345 112
Penalties-yards 7-85 6-53
Punts-yards 2-38.0 6-29.5
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: NO-Brittyn Eakins 8-33, Jett Moore 4-27, Cameron Herring 1-2, Holden Crabbs 4-1, Riley Killen 7-46, Idriz Ahmetovic 2-39, Cruz Moore 1-3, Brody Wilson 1-(-1). BS-Carter Storm 6-25, Tyler Staub 6-31, Eddie Sebright 3-27, Nayel Lua 8-(-5), Tyson Carpenter 6-(-4), Andrew Smith 3-(-3), Caden Nye 2-(-3).
Passing: NO-J. Moore 11-14-1-195, Ahmetovic 0-0-0-0, C. Moore 0-0-0-0. BS-Carpenter 7-16-0-44, Nye 0-0-0-0.
Receiving: NO-Evan Schriver 7-119, Brennan Holmes 2-61, Herring 2-15. Bermudian Springs, Gabe Kline 2-17, Dylan Hubbard 2-9, Colby Watkins 1-4, Lua 1-6, Storm 1-8.
