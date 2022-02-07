Senior guard Carly Rice dropped a career-high 28 points as the Gettysburg College women’s basketball team battled to a 72-60 victory against non-conference opponent Stevens Institute of Technology Monday inside Bream Gym.
Stevens 13 21 20 6 — 60
Gettysburg 17 21 22 12 — 72
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Carly Rice ’22: 28 points, 12-19 FG, 4-7 3PT, 8 rebounds
• Hannah Sauve ’24: 11 points, 4-5 FG, 3 rebounds,
• Mackenzie Tinner ’22: 10 points, 5-11 FG, 7 rebounds
• Meghan Barbera ’23: 6 rebounds, 5 assists
Stevens’ Top Performers
• Jess Broad: 18 points, 7-17 FG, 4 steals, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
• Elissa Nsenkyire: 9 points, 2 assists
• Danielle Cornetta: 8 points, 6 rebounds
• Meghan Douglas: 8 points, 4-5 FG, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals
Game Summary
• First Quarter: It was a close-knit first quarter between Gettysburg (19-2) and Stevens (15-4) as the two traded off baskets and six lead changes. The margin never went above four points until Olivia Matto drained a 3-pointer as time was waning down to pull the Bullets in front 17-13.
• Second Quarter: The score continued to stay close until Gettysburg went ahead by a quarter-high seven points with under 2:25 to go in the half. Rice knocked one down from downtown, and classmate Christina Richson followed about a minute later to make it 38-31. A lay-up and made free throw by Danielle Cornetta in the final minute trimmed the Bullets’ lead down to four (38-34) at halftime. Rice was red-hot as she netted 11 of the team’s 21 points while the team hit 9-of-18 (50 percent) from the floor.
• Third Quarter: Sauve scored the first five points for the Orange and Blue, with Rice sinking another trey to pull ahead 46-41 at 7:13. A 6-2 run for the Ducks made it a one-point contest midway through, but Rice was clutch again as she drilled one from three-point land to push ahead by four (51-47). Back-to-back buckets by Danielle Cornetta knotted the contest at 51-all at 3:46 to go in the stanza. Moments later, Rice connected on a jumper, but Elissa Nsenkyire answered back with a 3-pointer to give the visitors its first lead since the opening quarter. Rice couldn’t be stopped as she scored five of the team’s next seven points to give Gettysburg a 60-54 edge heading into the final stanza. Rice finished the quarter with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field as the team shot a quarter-best 56.3 percent (9-of-16) from the floor.
• Fourth Quarter: The Bullets defense was astonishing in the final stanza, keeping the Ducks to a quarter-low six points and holding them without a field goal for the first four minutes. The Ducks came within eight points off a pair of made free throws from Jess Broad, but that was as close as the visitors would get. Gettysburg’s largest lead of the contest was 14 points off a made free throw by Richson with 59 seconds remaining.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg made 29-of-62 (46.8 percent) from the field, while Stevens went 24-of-62 (38.7 percent). The Bullets notched 7-of-16 (43.8 percent) from three-point range and 7-of-11 (63.6 percent) from the free throw line.
• The Bullets maintained the 39-31 edge in rebounds.
• The Orange and Blue scored 25 points off turnovers.
• After tying her season-high in points at Ursinus College on Saturday, Rice dropped a career-high 28 points tonight. The senior guard also collected a career-best 12-made field goals.
• For the fourth game in a row, Tinner produced double-digit scoring and her 12th of the season.
Where the Series Stands
This was the first-ever meeting between Gettysburg and Stevens in women’s basketball.
Next Up
Gettysburg returns to action against Centennial Conference opponent Johns Hopkins University (17-2, 14-1 CC) this Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Bream Gym.
