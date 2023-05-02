The Notre Dame Club of Gettysburg is one of the best and highest-ranked Fighting Irish-backing clubs in the entire country. As a result of that, it had a special visitor on Tuesday night at The Aspire Hotel in Gettysburg.
Head football coach Marcus Freeman made the trip from South Bend to speak to a crowd of supporters, becoming the fourth Irish head coach to make the trek to the battlefield.
He joined former football head coaches Charlie Weis and Brian Kelly and former women’s basketball head coach Muffet McGraw.
This speaks to the volume of Notre Dame fans in our area. They’re as much of a mainstay in the community as Delone fans are,” Delone Catholic football coach Corey Zortman said. “People follow the Irish like they follow the Squires.”
Zortman continued, “There’s 270 chapters all around the country and he’s not going to go to all of them, obviously. So for him to pick this one to visit is pretty neat.”
The club regularly ranks at the top in all categories the school uses to measure such things, which is how it has been able to receive the amount of visits over the 19 years the club has existed.
Jim Murphy, a 1955 Notre Dame graduate, founded the club in 2004 and it has been at or near the top every year, except for the first year of existence.
“Jim came upon the Father Corby statue on the battlefield and that inspired him to start the club,” director Jim Conrad said. “We have been one of the most decorated Notre Dame clubs in the country. We’ve received the Lennon Award twice and that’s the top award that a club can receive.”
The membership in the Gettysburg Club is not typical of most of the clubs throughout the nation.
“Most clubs are almost exclusively Notre Dame graduates,” Conrad said. “But not our club. Ninety percent of our members didn’t graduate from Notre Dame. It’s kind of a unique thing, mainly with clubs in Pennsylvania.”
This was the first visit to Gettysburg for Freeman, but he intends to return in the future with his wife, Joanna, who was with him on Tuesday and their six children, so that they may learn about the history of the town.
“I was in Baltimore (Tuesday) morning at Under Armour and spoke with (Under Armour founder) Kevin Plank,” Freeman said. “I told him that I was going to Gettysburg and he said that it’s a special place.”
He continued, “We prioritize going to small towns with good Notre Dame clubs and this is a very good one.”
Freeman was named ND head coach in early December 2021 after Kelly left to take over at LSU.
Notre Dame lost the Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma State to end the 2021 campaign and then fell to Ohio State and Marshall to start the 2022 season. The Irish won their next three contests before falling to a woeful Stanford outfit, but then rallied to win five straight with victories over No. 16 Syracuse and No. 4 Clemson highlighting the run.
They lost to No. 6 USC to wrap up the regular season, but defeated No. 19 South Carolina, 45-38, in the Gator Bowl to finish at 9-4.
Freeman will enter the 2023 campaign with a new quarterback under center following the transfers of Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner, but he’s almost surely got a better signal caller on the roster now than he did a year ago.
The Irish went into the transfer portal and were able to snatch up former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman who started 45 games for the Demon Deacons. Over the past two seasons, Hartman has thrown for 7,929 yards and 77 touchdowns in 26 games.
“We went into the transfer portal looking for an experienced quarterback and we found one in Sam Hartman,” Freeman said. “He’s a stud and we think he’ll do very well for us this year.”
Following an autograph session and dinner, Freeman took to the stage, answered questions from the crowd and described what he seeks when he’s recruiting players.
“We look for players that want to play for a national championship and to play in the NFL,” he told the crowd. “But we also look for guys that want to get a degree from the University of Notre Dame and be national champions in the classroom, too.”
Zortman, a longtime ND fan, was there in anticipation of what he might hear from Freeman during the Q & A.
“I really like Coach Freeman and I’m glad that he got the job. He’s done a good job,” Zortman said. “I’m here as a fan of Notre Dame but also to hear a coach speak who is at the top of the college football coaching profession. Maybe he’ll say something that I can take back to my team to help them to get better as players or as people.”
When asked about the high school talent produced every year by the state of Pennsylvania, Freeman was very complimentary.
“There’s a lot of similarities between Ohio, where I’m from, and Pennsylvania,” he said. “Pennsylvania is an excellent state for high school football and for wrestling, too.”
The club does fundraising around the area throughout the year, trying to help communities in need and participates in different projects in hopes of improving things in the area.
They also get together every time the Irish play to watch the game as a group and take a trip to one Irish home game each fall.
“We gather at the Knights of Columbus in McSherrystown to watch the games every week,” Conrad said. “We also take a trip as a group to one game per year and we always get our choice, because of where we rank every year. This year, we’re going to the Ohio State game.”
In addition to the Buckeyes, the Irish will also face USC and Clemson in 2023, but Freeman isn’t worried about any of those three high-profile tussles.
“We’re all-in and preparing to play Navy in Dublin, Ireland at the end of August,” Freeman said. “We don’t look past any opponent to see what we have coming later in the season. When it’s time to face those teams, we’ll focus on them.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
