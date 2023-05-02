FREEMAN
Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman answers questions during an appearance at the Aspire Hotel in Gettysburg on Tuesday evening. Freeman, who is pictured with Dolly Duffy, executive director of the Notre Dame Alumni Association, was a guest of the Notre Dame Club of Gettysburg. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The Notre Dame Club of Gettysburg is one of the best and highest-ranked Fighting Irish-backing clubs in the entire country. As a result of that, it had a special visitor on Tuesday night at The Aspire Hotel in Gettysburg.

Head football coach Marcus Freeman made the trip from South Bend to speak to a crowd of supporters, becoming the fourth Irish head coach to make the trek to the battlefield.

