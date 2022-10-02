Juan Morales said he was getting sick of losses.
On Saturday afternoon at York County Technical High School, Morales decided to almost single-handedly do something about it.
The Biglerville senior had a big day against the Spartans in a YAIAA-3 football clash, rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown and passing for another score to lead the Canners to a 21-20 triumph.
Biglerville improved to 3-3 on the season while earning its first Y-3 triumph to get to 1-2 within the division.
“Our team pulled through,” a smiling Morales said. “That’s what we’ve worked on every day at practice…just trying to do better the next day.”
You can excuse if the 5-foot-11, 165-pound tailback has taken umbrage to things both in his football career as well as his personal life. The Biglerville program hasn’t enjoyed a great deal of on-the-field success over his four years, so inching closer to the goal of a winning campaign is important to him.
So, too, is the personal motivation that runs through his blood. Morales wanted to play well in honor of Jordan, his brother who passed away earlier this year.
“Today was his birthday,” Morales said. “That’s just my motivation. And I’ve lost my mom. I’ve lost a lot of people and have taken a lot of losses, so I’m just tired of losing.”
Morales believed his brother would have been proud of his efforts Saturday. He threw a 44-yard touchdown to Aiden Hoffman on the last play of the first quarter to put the Canners up 7-0. He capped off a second-half comeback with a six-yard run that tied the contest before teammate Levi Roberts kicked the extra point to put Biglerville up for good with 3:01 remaining.
“It was time for us to win,” Morales said. “And we got that win.”
The Spartans don’t possess a quick-strike offense that will light up the scoreboard, but they do rely on a heavy and steady does of bruising fullback Anthony Torres. The YAIAA’s leading rusher heading into the week ran for 128 tough yards, often dragging tacklers with him for extra yards after initial contact.
Morales, who is a bit of a bruiser himself, admires the work of Torres, whom he has forged a friendship with over the past couple of years.
“Anthony…I talk with him a lot,” Morales said. “He’s a good kid.”
Torres ran for two scores and converted a two-point conversion late in the third quarter that evened the score at 14-all.
After the Canners were stopped on downs on the ensuing possession, the Spartans claimed the lead midway through the fourth. Having not completed a single pass in the first half, Tech quarterback Kingzion Matai was able to string together a pair of completions, the second of which went 52 yards to Bailey Eberwein with 6:35 left.
Matai attempted to sweep right on the two-point play, but was stopped leaving the Spartans with a 20-14 advantage.
“That was really massive there,” Biglerville coach Bret Smyers said. “
Trailing for the first time all game, the Canners turned to Morales to lead the comeback. The Biglerville stud ran the ball on six of the seven plays on the drive that started at their own 44. Morales evened things up with a six-yard run, before Roberts added the game-winning point.
“After they scored, I just went up to my coach and said, ‘Coach, give me the ball’,” Morales said. “I’m hungry. Let me get it back.”
Smyers had no qualms listening to what Morales and fellow back Seth Lady (13 carries, 92 yards) were saying.
“They were telling me what was there all game so we just kept running it,” Smyers said. “Both of them just kept hitting the hole hard and they were getting downhill and things paid off.”
The Spartans still had time to drive for a potential game-winning score, but Morales ended that threat by intercepting a Matai pass with 2:09 left.
“Yeah, we got it,” Morales said. “We did what we had to do and got that W.”
Biglerville 7 7 0 7 — 21
York Tech 0 6 8 6 — 20
First Quarter
B-Aiden Hoffman 44 pass from Juan Morales (Levi Roberts kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
Y-Anthony Torres 11 run (run failed), 2:50
B-Hoffman 23 pass from Joe Ney, (Roberts kick) :25.2
Third Quarter
Y-Torres 26 run (Torres run), 3:46
Fourth Quarter
Y-Bailey Eberwein 52 pass from Kingzion Matai (run failed), 6:35
B-Morales 6 run (Roberts kick), 3:01
Team Statistics
Big YT
First downs 14 13
Rushing 33-217 35-150
Passing 3-5-0 2-8-1
Passing yards 33 58
Total yards 250 208
Fumble-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-50 9-98
Punts-yards 0-0 1-41
Individual Statistics
Rushing: Big-Juan Morales 16-113, Seth Lady 13-92, Joe Ney 4-12. YT-Anthony Torres 27-128, Kingzion Matai 3-2, Bailey Eberwein 3-7, Colton Nafe 2-13.
Passing: Big-Ney 2-4-0-33, Morales 1-1-0-44. YT-Matai 2-6-1-58.
Receiving: Big-Aiden Hoffman 2-67, Tavian McAuliffe 1-10. YT-Eberwein 2-58.
